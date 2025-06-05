Chin Mee Chin Confectionery celebrates 100th anniversary with new menu and exclusive merchandise

While Katong is a food haven, a name that stands out from the rest is Chin Mee Chin Confectionery, one of Singapore's original coffeeshops.

The famous breakfast spot, which has been at the same location since 1925, is known for its kaya toast and traditional sock-brewed kopi.

The old-school business shuttered in 2018 but has bounced back stronger than ever since, with this year marking its 100th anniversary.

To celebrate the milestone, the family-run business will have a three-month-long series of anniversary activities, shared a press release on Thursday (June 5).

These start in June and run up to the actual celebration in August, which coincides with SG60.

Fill your belly

The eatery will have a line-up of 100-year menu items, which will officially make their debut instore this August and are timeless local classics to celebrate Chin Mee Chin Confectionery's anniversary and Singapore's 60th birthday.

A dish to look forward to is Curry Pork Chop ($8.80), a breaded pork cutlet paired with a generous moat of homemade curry paste and coconut cream.

Another comforting dish that will remind many of home is the Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Mustard Greens ($10.80), which is stewed in a fragrant blend of soy sauce, cinnamon, ginger, and sesame oil.

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery is also launching a new dish called Pang Susi ($2.80)—a Peranakan treat featuring sweet potato buns filled with minced pork, candied winter melon, and mixed vegetables.

Other new additions include Kaya French Toast ($6), Peanut Butter French Toast ($7) and Nutella French Toast ($8). These are all made with shokupan (Japanese-style milk bread) coated with egg dip for a crisp exterior.

As part of SG60, Chin Mee Chin Confectionery has also joined hands with hotel Artyzen Singapore for The Heart of SG60, a special six-month culinary campaign hosted at Cafe Quenino that will run from May to October.

In June, Chin Mee Chin Confectionery's kaya takes the spotlight and will be featured in a mille-feuille (a French pastry) and woven throughout the hotel's breakfast and high tea offerings through October.

There will also be a modern interpretation of Chin Mee Chin Confectionery's Hainanese beef brisket, served alongside Cafe Quenino's creamy mashed potatoes.

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to honouring tradition while embracing fresh, creative interpretations," said Chin Mee Chin Confectionery.

Collect them all

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery is also launching a series of commemorative collectibles, ranging from nostalgic memorabilia to blind bags and keepsake-worthy gifts to pay homage to the brand's century-old heritage.

From June 23 to June 29, it's launching 100 pieces of exclusive, limited-edition CMCoins, which will be distributed randomly in between 12pm and 4pm.

These are embossed with the brand's iconic kopi cup and comprises 99 silver coins and one rare gold piece.

With every in-store purchase of $25 and above on food and drinks, diners will get the chance to draw one of these coins instantly from a blind draw box at the cash register.

Each receipt entitles customers to a maximum of one coin per day, regardless of total spend.

From July 1 to 31, those holding the 99 silver CMCoins will get to redeem a 100-year CMC T-shirt worth $38.

The lucky one holding the elusive gold coin will win a 2D1N stay in a deluxe room at Artyzen Singapore worth $565++ which comes with breakfast for two.

If you didn't manage to score a silver coin, you can still purchase the limited-edition 100-year CMC T-shirts. These are available in black, white, beige and dark green, in sizes S, M,L, XL and XXL.

From Aug 1 to Aug 15, there will be a series of blind bag keychains that feature miniature renditions of the iconic elements that make Chin Mee Chin what it is.

There are five designs to collect — CMC Iconic Shopfront, CMC Merchandise, CMC Kaya and Toast, CMC Pastry Set, and CMC Kopi Pour.

To redeem one, diners need to spend $25 or more in a single transaction on food and drinks to enjoy a turn at the CMClaw Machine.

Only one blind bag can be won per transaction, regardless of total spend.

Address: 204 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428903

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 4pm

