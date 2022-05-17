China’s $77k Voyah Dreamer is the world’s fastest MPV

The Voyah Dreamer MPV was officially launched in China with two variants available – EV and EREV.

The EV Dreamer has twin electric motors powered by an 82-kWh ternary (NMC) battery which produces a combined output of 435hp and 620Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in 5.8 seconds with a quoted range of 475 kilometres.

This makes it possibly the world’s quickest MPV.

The EREV version has two motors powered by a 25.57-kWh ternary battery and a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 394hp and 610Nm of torque. 0-100km/h takes 6.6 seconds, with a top speed of 200km/h.

However, if you opt for the Dreamer with an extended range battery, it can offer up to 700 kilometres of range.

PHOTO: Voyah

You can seat three at the front in the Dreamer which offers heated, ventilated, and massage first-and second-row seats as standard. Opting for the expensive trim level would give you the top-end DYNAudio sound system.

At the back, the Voyah MPV offers an impressive 427 litres of trunk space should you require room for your groceries or day-to-day storage.

The entry-level Dreamer comes with limited driver’s assistance such as cruise control, driver availability detection system, ABS, and EBD. As for the L2 system, it is capable of automatic and remote parking, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, etc.

PHOTO: Voyah

The seven-seater Voyah Dreamer has three variants: Family, Think, and Dream and they go from 369,900 RMB (S$76,056), 389,900 RMB, and 439,900 RMB respectively.

The EREV and EV versions of the Dreamer have the same price tag, except for the MPV with an extended battery pack, which is 50,000 RMB more.

As for the four-seat version of the Dreamer, it starts at 639,900 RMB, with the variant with a bigger battery costing 689,900 RMB.

Deliveries of the Voyah Dreamer seven-seater will start in China in Q3 2022. The four-seater MPV is expected to be announced after the seven-seater’s launch.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.