Chinese EV brand Neta to arrive in Singapore by end 2024

Chinese electric vehicle brand, Neta, has proudly announced on its LinkedIn page that it will soon be arriving in Singapore.

The brand, committed to accessible and sustainable mobility for everyone, is expected to hit local shores by the end of 2024. The news was also posted on Oct 5 (Monday) onto the brand's official Facebook page, while a dedicated brand website is now live, with registrations for exclusive first test drives already open to interested customers.

Neta has stated that it is excited to offer cutting-edge technology, sustainable solutions, and an exceptional EV experience to the local market. Its products will be available through its official local dealer, Evology Automobile Pte Ltd.

Neta is owned by Shanghai-based Chinese electric car manufacturer Hozon Auto, which was co-founded in 2014 by Beijing Sinohytec and Zhejiang Yangtze Delta Region Institute of Tsinghua University.

Hozon Auto's foray into the international market began in March 2023 with the construction of its first overseas production facility in Bangkok, Thailand. With its partner, Bangchan General Assembly Co, Ltd., assembly production began in November 2023.

Since then, Hozon Auto has established assembly plants in Indonesia and even tapped into the African market, with a flagship showroom in June 2024, and the South American market, with two showrooms opened in Sao Paulo and Brasilia in August 2024. There are also plans to start production in its Malaysia-based assembly plant in 2025.

While the brand's official website currently has no indication of what products will be available for purchase in Singapore, the models currently in its international lineup include, in chronological order starting with its oldest model, the Neta U/X, Neta V/Aya, Neta S, Neta GT, and Neta L. The Neta Aya was initially teased for local release in December 2023 via another local dealer, VINCAR, which, for reasons unknown, failed to materialise.

Neta claims to be first place in Global Exports among China's new automakers, stating that it is "proud to be a top exporter leading the charge in electric vehicle innovation globally."

[[nid:704584]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.