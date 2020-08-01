Chinese New Year 2020: Restaurants for Lo Hei and tossing Yu Sheng with the family in Singapore

Huat ah! 2020 is soon to arrive and in the coming year of the Metal Rat, there are bountiful experiences that await.

These include the Chinese New Year celebrations-an annual tradition of exchanging oranges and red packets while relishing in the company of loved ones and friends over a good meal.

With Chinese New Year, it has also become a beloved tradition to toss-up Yu Sheng (raw fish) and do a 'Lo Hei' to ring in luck for the year. If you're thinking of where to find Lo Hei restaurants in Singapore, look no further!

LO HEI RESTAURANTS IN SINGAPORE FOR A TOSSIN' GOOD TIME

1. PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY

To welcome a prosperous year of the Rat, the celebratory dish 'Auspicious Abundance Yu Sheng' presents lofty layers of fresh and vibrant vegetables, encircled by pan-seared scallops crowned with red caviar, and topped with crispy silver needle noodles.

It is then further drizzled with refreshing pomelo, zesty lime and home-made plum sauce.

Enjoy it as part of the festive fare that Park Hotel Clarke Quay presents: from four set menus of six, seven, and eight courses that cater for an intimate gathering of four to a joyous affair of 10 diners.

Availability: From 10 January to 8 February 2020

Pricing: $388++ for a 6-Course meal (per table of 4 to 5 diners)

*Diners may choose to enjoy another choice of Yu Sheng - the Auspicious Abundance Yu Sheng is available with a supplement of $38 nett per table.

For more information and reservation details, please visit here.

2. MITZO RESTAURANT & BAR @ GRAND PARK ORCHARD

Usher in the Lunar New Year with a modern Cantonese Feast at Mitzo Restaurant and Bar. From 4 variations of "Yu Sheng" options and "Peng Cai" to a splendid 5-course set menu and more awaits!

Great news, you can takeaway your Yu Sheng ala carte over here at Mitzo. Options include Abalone "Yu Sheng", Kanpachi Kingfish "Yu Sheng", Salmon "Yu Sheng" and Mitzo Fruit "Yu Sheng". Available in regular and large sizes.

Availability: 6 January 2020 to 8 February 2020

Prices:

Mitzo's Chinese New Year Set Menus ranges from $498++ for a table of four to $2380++ for a table of eight.

Vegetarian options are also available, starting from $88++ per person.

Yu Sheng prices start at $108 for a regular size, and $168 for large.

For full menu, please visit here.

For reservations or enquiries, please call +65 6603 8855 or email rsvn @mitzo.sg.

3. GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Huat it up this Chinese New Year with Goodwood Park Hotel! They are bringing in new Yu Sheng creations that will surely add prosperity and blessings to the start of the year.

These culinary marvels feature cheesy deep-fried chee cheong fun strips, tossed in savoury cheese powder, alongside baby abalones, tobiko and pickled radish. Mmm.

There are two options, the Blessings of Fortune Yusheng ($108++ per small portion; $168++ per large portion) from Min Jiang at Dempsey and Joyful Abundance Yusheng ($168++ per large portion only) from Min Jiang on dine-ins. Takeaways come at an additional charge.

Availability: 7 January to 8 February 2020

PRICES:

MIN JIANG

7-Course set lunch and dinner-starting from $118 per person (min. 2 persons)

8- and 9-Course set lunch and dinner-starting from $668++ for a table of 6 persons

For reservations or enquiries, please contact Min Jiang at +65 6730 1704 or email at: min_jiang @goodwoodparkhotel.com

MIN JIANG @ DEMPSEY

6- and 7-Course set lunch and dinner-starting from $128++ per person (2 to 5 persons)

8-Course set lunch and dinner-starting from $988++ for a table of 6 persons

For reservations or enquiries, please contact Min Jiang @ Dempsey at +65 6774 0122 or email at mjdempsey @goodwoodparkhotel.com

4. ANTOINETTE

An original creation by French pâtisserie Antoinette is the Queen's Yu Sheng.

It comprises of a golden milk chocolate egg encasing honey pineapple, Thai green mango, red dragon fruit, pomelo, mandarin orange, sitting on a nest of chocolate fish, golden ingots, coins, 5 spiced almonds, cashew nuts, mandarin orange butter cake, meringue kisses, yam & sweet potato chips.

Simply break the egg with the provided wood hammer and drizzle with mandarin orange, plum & gula Melaka dressing, and you're good to go!

Other Lunar New Year collections Antoinette offers include traditional pineapple tarts, hae bee hiam cookie, and Ondeh Ondeh Cookie among others.

Availability: Now until while stocks last.

Price: $88

Make your reservations here or email them at sweets @sugardaddy.com.sg.

5. SWENSEN'S

Available for pre-order now, this platter Prosperity Yu Sheng boasts of 18 ingredients.

They include pomelo, preserved white and brown melon, shimeiji mushrooms, fresh greens, smoked salmon, as well as the crispy duo of golden crackers and wanton skin.

These auspicious ingredients are brought together by an appetising and tangy blend of sweet and sour plum sauce. Even better, it's also halal-certified!

Availability: From 6 January to 8 February 2020, both items may also be purchased for dine-in or takeaway at any Swensen's or Earle Swensen's outlets islandwide, or online at www.swensens.com.sg

Price:

$23.90 | Dine-in, Regular serves 4 to 6

$36.90 | Takeaway, Large serves 8 to 10

6. EDGE @ PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Sumptuous Spring Reunion at Edge awaits at Pan Pacific Singapore with a delightful line-up of Lunar New Year dishes.

Toss to new beginnings with the Blossom Yu Sheng that features Osmanthus Home Cured Salmon.

Other season's favourites you can look forward to indulging in includes Grilled Chicken Bak Kwa, Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup, Roasted Whole Suckling Pig with Sesame Hoi Sin Dip, and Steamed Red Snapper with Garlic and Preserved Radish.

Availability: 25 January to 8 February 2020

Price:

Lunar New Year Eve Dinner

24 January 2020 | 6:30pm to 10:30pm

$158 per adult | $79 per child

Lunar New Year Lunch

27 January to 8 February 2020 | 12pm to 2:30pm

$65 per adult | $32.50 per child

Lunar New Year Dinner

25 January to 8 February 2020 | 6:30pm to 10:30pm

$98 per adult | $49 per child

For full details and other set timings, please visit here.

7. ROYAL PLAZA ON SCOTTS SINGAPORE

What a treat to behold! Look forward to relishing in a Wonderland Lunar New Year with Royal Plaza on Scotts Singapore.

Get a taste of their artfully-looking Wonderland Prosperity Yu Sheng that includes ground pistachio, pomelo, strawberries, namsui pear, crispy enoki mushrooms to even shimeiji tempura in rock sugar honey glaze, pickled spicy green papaya and semi-dried kiwi made to create the burst of flavours in every mouthful.

Other selections include Salmon, tuna and abalone Yu Sheng.

Indulge in a Festive Buffet that highlights rich flavours from the garden-Creamy pumpkin soup with black garlic, baked Halibut fillet with herbal sauce and Treasure Rice wrapped in bamboo leaves.

Availability: 20 January to 8 February 2020

Price:

YU SHENG

Wonderland Prosperity Yu Sheng

Small (4 - 6 persons) $158 | Large (8 - 10 persons) $188

Salmon Yu Sheng

Small (4 - 6 persons) $68 | Large (8 - 10 persons) $98

Tuna Yu Sheng

Small (4 - 6 persons) $68 | Large (8 - 10 persons) $98

Abalone Yu Sheng

Small (4 - 6 persons) $98 | Large (8 - 10 persons) $138

For enquiries and orders, please call 6589 7788 or email gourmet @royalplaza.com.sg

LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVE BUFFET DETAILS

Lunar New Year's Eve Lunch

Friday, 24 January 2020 | 12pm to 2pm

$58 per adult | $36 per child

Lunar New Year's Eve Dinner

Friday, 24 January 2020 | 6.30pm - 9.30pm

$98 per adult | $52 per child

Lunar New Year Lunch (Day 1 - 3)

Saturday - Monday, 25 - 27 January 2020 | 12pm - 2pm

$68 per adult | $43 per child

Lunar New Year Dinner (Day 1 - 3)

Saturday - Monday, 25 - 27 January 2020 | 6.30pm - 9.30pm

$88 per adult | $49 per child

For full details, please visit here

For enquiries and reservations, please call 6219 3780 or email carousel @royalplaza.com.sg

8. THE SALON @ HOTEL FORT CANNING

Delight in Hotel Fort Canning's special set menus at The Salon this Lunar New Year.

Choose from five selection of menus for your reunions, as you savour 6 to 8 courses of Cantonese delicacies and festive favourites.

Signatures include the Fortune Salmon Yu Sheng ($68+), Sauteed Scallops with Asparagus and Honshimeji Mushrooms in Truffle Sauce, Hong Kong-style Steamed Tiger Grouper, Wok-fried Glutinous Rice with Assorted Waxed Meat and many more!

Availability of dine-in festive menus: 15 January to 8 February 2020

Price:

Reunion sets are priced from S$68++ per person for a minimum of 2 persons to S$968++ for 10 persons.

Other Yu Sheng selections (available for takeaway as well) include Oceans of Prosperity Premium Yu Sheng ($328+), Ma-Luck Fa Cai Yu Sheng ($98+) and Garden of Gold Fruits Yu Sheng ($88+).

Takeaways are available from now until 8 February 2020.

*Reservation is required and subject to availability. For reservations and enquiries, please contact (65) 6799 8809 / 6559 6796 or email thesalon@hfcsingapore.comi

GUIDE TO SHOUTING LUCKY PHRASES DURING LO HEI

At the heart of celebrating Chinese New Year, lies the iconic prosperity Yu Sheng 'toss', also known as "Lo Hei" in Cantonese.

It is a ritual that Asians have already grown fond of. It involves violently tossing up the contents of various ingredients high up in the air, while shouting auspicious phrases.

Basically, it is believed that the higher you go, the more prosperous you will get.

For some, it can get a little confusing when it comes to tossing Yu Sheng (raw fish) during Lo Hei. Which ingredient should go first?

What is the appropriate term to say? While there are different variations of Yu Sheng found in different restaurants, for a start, here's our handy guide so you can finally *aha* not mumble under your breath and stress over what to say.

1. RAW FISH

Say: Nian Nian You Yu

Symbolises: Abundance and surplus throughout the year-having more each year.

2. POMELO

Say: Da Ji Da Li

Symbolises: Great prosperity; good fortunes and luck.

3. SPICES

Say: Zhao Cai Jin Bao

Symbolises: To attract great wealth and treasures.

4. OIL

Say: Cai Yuan Guang Jin

Symbolises: The increase of all profits 10,000 times and for money and wealth to flow in from every direction.

5. PEANUTS

Say: Jin Yin Man Wu

Symbolises: A household filled with gold and silver (wealth)

6. SESAME

Say: Sheng Yi Xing Long

Symbolises: Business to flourish and increase in profit.

7. GOLDEN CRACKERS

Say: Man Di Huang Jin

Symbolises: The whole floor would be filled with gold, representing more gold than one can spend.

8. PLUM SAUCE

Say: Tian Tian Mi Mi

Symbolises: To wish for a sweet and loving relationship amongst family members and couples.

FINALLY…

We hope you've found this list of Lo Hei restaurants in Singapore to celebrate Chinese New Year with your loved ones useful, as well as our Lo Hei guide.

