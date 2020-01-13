Chinese New Year 2020: Top 8 reunion dinners for under $50

The year of the metal rat is almost upon us, which can only mean one thing. It's time to get ready to exchange pleasantries with all those aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins that you've not seen in a while, as you prepare for a grand yearly reunion.

This Chinese New Year (CNY) tradition may be a chore for some, but there's no denying that the food is always a hit and the rowdy lo hei tossing session (a subdued Chinese version of a food fight) never fails to bring families together.

If you're scratching your head figuring out where to head for the reunion dinner, here are a few venues with packages that go for under $50 per head.

Restaurant Location Price Xi Yan 1 Scotts Road, #03-12/13, Singapore 228208

112 East Coast Road, i12 Katong #02-06, Singapore 428802 From $44 per pax Sky22 99 Irrawaddy Road, Singapore 329568 From $28 per pax LingZhi Vegetarian 541 Orchard Road, Liat Towers #05-01, Singapore 238881

238 Thomson Road, Velocity@Novena Square #03-09/10, Singapore 307683 From $44 per pax The Carvery 323 Alexandra Road, Level 7, Singapore 159972 From $48 per pax Dian Xiao Er Islandwide From $44.50 per pax Fat Chap 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City East Wing #01-643, Singapore 038983 From $48 per pax Soup Restaurant Islandwide From $39 per pax Red Star Restaurant 54 Chin Swee Road, #07-23, Singapore 160054 From $46.80 per pax

1. XI YAN

Perfect for smaller gatherings, casual Chinese restaurant Xi Yan's most affordable CNY offering is the Growth 6-course Set Menu D. It costs about $88 for two, with additional guests at the price of $39.88 per person. If you're sharing this year's reunion dinner with just your immediate family or planning a more intimate get-together, this is the place to be.

For about $44 per person, you'll get to savour black truffle roast chicken, Sichuan prawns, XO fried rice, custard tang yuan, and the restaurant's signature salmon prosperity yu sheng.

Address: 1 Scotts Road, #03-12/13, Singapore 228208

112 East Coast Road, i12 Katong #02-06, Singapore 428802

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm (daily)

Contact: +65 6733 3476, +65 6244 3326

Price: From $44 per pax

2. SKY22

Located on the 22nd floor of Courtyard by Marriott, this contemporary establishment serves buffet spreads inspired by local fare. From 12 January to 9 February 2020, swing by the restaurant for its Harmony semi-buffets on a weekday, where there will be a DIY Lo Hei bar for you to craft your own salmon yu sheng platter. Among the dishes available include the Eight Treasure fried rice with pumpkin and salted egg, and Longevity noodles with bamboo shoots and mushroom. Lunch starts from $28 per person, while dinner is priced at $36 each.

Address: 99 Irrawaddy Road, Level 22, Singapore 329568

Opening hours: 6.30am to 10pm

Contact: +65 6378 2040

Price: From $28 per pax

3. LINGZHI VEGETARIAN

Honour those New Year resolutions and opt for a healthier menu for the reunion dinner. At LingZhi, you're free to feast guilt-free on its vegetarian offerings. It offers eight set menus, but the ones that bring the most bang for your buck are Sets A, C and E. Set A is a five-course meal for two at $88 ($44 each), including signature dishes such as bamboo tube rice with truffle sauce and a double-boiled soup with yellow fungus and peach jelly. The six-course Set C, priced at $188 for four and $288 for six, features mushroom bisque and braised E-Fu noodles. Best shared with a group of 10 (for $488), the eight-course Set E includes a vegetarian satay spread.

Address: 541 Orchard Road, Liat Towers #05-01, Singapore 238881

238 Thomson Road, Velocity@Novena Square #03-09/10, Singapore 307683

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm, and 6pm to 10pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6538 2992, +65 6734 3788

Price: From $44 per pax

4. THE CARVERY

The Carvery is a gourmet joint, known for its premium meats and its well-loved menu of modern European nosh. Nestled on the 7th floor of Park Hotel Alexandra, it will be offering CNY buffets from 6 January to 8 February 2020, starting from $48 per person for lunch daily from 12pm to 2.30pm. Children, aged 6 to 12, can dine at $24 each.