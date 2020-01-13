Chinese New Year 2020: Top 8 reunion dinners for under $50

SingSaver.com.sg

The year of the metal rat is almost upon us, which can only mean one thing. It's time to get ready to exchange pleasantries with all those aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins that you've not seen in a while, as you prepare for a grand yearly reunion. 

This Chinese New Year (CNY) tradition may be a chore for some, but there's no denying that the food is always a hit and the rowdy lo hei tossing session (a subdued Chinese version of a food fight) never fails to bring families together.

If you're scratching your head figuring out where to head for the reunion dinner, here are a few venues with packages that go for under $50 per head. 

Restaurant Location Price
Xi Yan 1 Scotts Road, #03-12/13, Singapore 228208
112 East Coast Road, i12 Katong #02-06, Singapore 428802		 From $44 per pax
Sky22 99 Irrawaddy Road, Singapore 329568 From $28 per pax
LingZhi Vegetarian 541 Orchard Road, Liat Towers #05-01, Singapore 238881
238 Thomson Road, Velocity@Novena Square #03-09/10, Singapore 307683		 From $44 per pax
The Carvery 323 Alexandra Road, Level 7, Singapore 159972 From $48 per pax
Dian Xiao Er Islandwide From $44.50 per pax
Fat Chap 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City East Wing #01-643, Singapore 038983 From $48 per pax
Soup Restaurant Islandwide From $39 per pax
Red Star Restaurant 54 Chin Swee Road, #07-23, Singapore 160054 From $46.80 per pax

1. XI YAN

Perfect for smaller gatherings, casual Chinese restaurant Xi Yan's most affordable CNY offering is the Growth 6-course Set Menu D. It costs about $88 for two, with additional guests at the price of $39.88 per person. If you're sharing this year's reunion dinner with just your immediate family or planning a more intimate get-together, this is the place to be.

For about $44 per person, you'll get to savour black truffle roast chicken, Sichuan prawns, XO fried rice, custard tang yuan, and the restaurant's signature salmon prosperity yu sheng.

Address: 1 Scotts Road, #03-12/13, Singapore 228208 

112 East Coast Road, i12 Katong #02-06, Singapore 428802

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm (daily)

Contact: +65 6733 3476, +65 6244 3326

Price: From $44 per pax

 2. SKY22

Located on the 22nd floor of Courtyard by Marriott, this contemporary establishment serves buffet spreads inspired by local fare. From 12 January to 9 February 2020, swing by the restaurant for its Harmony semi-buffets on a weekday, where there will be a DIY Lo Hei bar for you to craft your own salmon yu sheng platter. Among the dishes available include the Eight Treasure fried rice with pumpkin and salted egg, and Longevity noodles with bamboo shoots and mushroom. Lunch starts from $28 per person, while dinner is priced at $36 each.

Address: 99 Irrawaddy Road, Level 22, Singapore 329568

Opening hours: 6.30am to 10pm 

Contact: +65 6378 2040

Price: From $28 per pax

3. LINGZHI VEGETARIAN

Honour those New Year resolutions and opt for a healthier menu for the reunion dinner. At LingZhi, you're free to feast guilt-free on its vegetarian offerings. It offers eight set menus, but the ones that bring the most bang for your buck are Sets A, C and E. Set A is a five-course meal for two at $88 ($44 each), including signature dishes such as bamboo tube rice with truffle sauce and a double-boiled soup with yellow fungus and peach jelly. The six-course Set C, priced at $188 for four and $288 for six, features mushroom bisque and braised E-Fu noodles. Best shared with a group of 10 (for $488), the eight-course Set E includes a vegetarian satay spread. 

Address: 541 Orchard Road, Liat Towers #05-01, Singapore 238881

238 Thomson Road, Velocity@Novena Square #03-09/10, Singapore 307683

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm, and 6pm to 10pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6538 2992, +65 6734 3788

Price: From $44 per pax

4. THE CARVERY

The Carvery is a gourmet joint, known for its premium meats and its well-loved menu of modern European nosh. Nestled on the 7th floor of Park Hotel Alexandra, it will be offering CNY buffets from 6 January to 8 February 2020, starting from $48 per person for lunch daily from 12pm to 2.30pm. Children, aged 6 to 12, can dine at $24 each.

Don't miss the Angus prime beef ribs and spit-roasted char siew chicken while you're there. Guests who dine from 24 to 27 February (the cheapest option is $53 per person for lunch) will receive a complimentary cocktail, a pair of mandarin oranges, a pack of red packets, and stand to win a two-day stay at Park Hotel Alexandra. Rat babies will also get free dining vouchers. 

Address: 323 Alexandra Road, Level 7, Singapore 159972

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm, and 6pm to 10pm (daily)

Contact: +65 6828 8880

Price: From $48 per pax

5. DIAN XIAO ER

One of the most popular Chinese eateries in Singapore with 13 outlets scattered across the island is Dian Xiao Er. Patrons are known to flock here for the herbal roast ducks. This CNY, indulge in its signature dish, along with platters of golden prawn balls, dongpo pork and braised dried oysters. Its festive Premium Selection Set boasts eight courses and serves three to 10 people. Opt for the three to five-pax package, priced respectively at $46, $44.50 and $47.60 per person. While they're the cheapest, you'll also get fewer dishes. Why not go all out with 10 guests for the full set, which will amount to $49.80+ per person?

Address: Islandwide

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm, and 5pm to 10pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 10pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Contact: +65 6288 8062

Price: From $44.50 per pax 

6. FAT CHAP

Give your 2020 reunion feast a modern twist at Fat Chap, a fusion eatery at Suntec City that has concocted a lo hei platter (the Taro-Taro Yusheng) that includes taro chips, citrus-cured salmon, mango and strawberries, arranged to form the shape of a cuddly mouse.

Available from 10 January to 8 February 2020, its six-course CNY set even comes with homemade bak kwa and a chrysanthemum tea raindrop cake, all for a more-than-reasonable $48 per person.

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City East Wing #01-643, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm (Monday to Thursday, and Saturday), 11am to 1am (Friday), 4pm to 10pm (Sunday)

Contact: +65 6836 5994

Price: From $48 per pax

7. SOUP RESTAURANT

Known for its herbal soups and traditional Chinese home-cooked-style food, Soup Restaurant is a long-standing establishment that makes for a no-brainer choice for a reunion dinner. The Special Value Set Menu ($468 for a group of 10) entails eight dishes, starting with baby abalone yu sheng followed by familiar favourites such as steamed fish, prawns, and Samsui ginger chicken.

Citi cardmembers also get a $10 discount on all sets. The best deal is the two-pax package for the same set menu, priced at $78 for Citi cardmembers (that is, $39 per person). 

Address: Islandwide 

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm (daily)

Contact: +65 6222 4668

Price: From $39 per pax

8. RED STAR RESTAURANT

At Red Star Restaurant, you'll find some of the best Cantonese dim sum in Singapore served traditionally from push carts. Come the festive season, it'll also offer set menus for gatherings of all sizes. We recommend the $468 set for 10, which includes nine courses featuring a shark's fin soup, baked prawns, crispy roasted chicken and a longan dessert. 

Address: 54 Chin Swee Road, #07-23, Singapore 160054

Opening hours: 8am to 3pm (Monday to Saturday), 7am to 3pm (Sunday), 6pm to 10pm (daily)

Contact: +65 6532 5266

Price: From $46.80 per pax

