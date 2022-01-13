Chinese New Year 2022: Best restaurants for roaring reunion lunches and dinners in Singapore

Chinese New Year comes faster on the heels of turkey season this 2022, but our bellies aren't complaining.

For the Year of the Tiger, Singapore's restaurants are set to dish up a roaring reunion feast with luxurious pen cai, yusheng heaped with seafood, and belly-warming broths. Don't let five-pax dining restrictions be a dampener on the joy - these spectacular reunion lunches and dinners will have you indulging to the fullest.

Min Jiang

Ring in a year of abundance right with Min Jiang’s show-stopping treasure pots. The Braised Boneless Pork Knuckle with Abalone Gold Bags in Pot ($368++, serves six), for one, stars ‘money bags’ of inari beancurd well-stuffed with whole abalone and oyster, alongside Australian pork knuckle braised for three hours till melt-in-the-mouth.

On the eve, Min Jiang will dish up a special Eight Prosperity Reunion Dinner Menu ($168++ per pax) featuring signatures like Roasted Silver Hill Irish Duck and Braised 6-Head Abalone with Sea Cucumber. Throughout the festive period, they’ve also lined up six- to eight-course menus from $148++ per pax.

Min Jiang is located at Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228221, p.+65 6730 1704. The CNY offerings are available between Jan 7 and Feb 15, 2022; the Eight Prosperity Reunion Dinner Menu is available exclusively on Jan 31, 2022.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Get your Year of the Tiger off to a roaring start with Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant’s exquisite Lunar New Year masterpieces. This Cantonese haven has crafted an array of à la carte delicacies along with four Lunar New Year Prosperity Set Menus (from $118.80++ per pax) that span seven to eight courses of indulgence.

Their Lucky Imperial Yu Sheng will have you tossing your way to fortune with a caviar-crowned extravaganza of Australian lobster, Hokkaido scallops, sea urchin, and swordfish. Other luxurious highlights to pamper the whole family include Eight Treasures Bird’s Nest Imperial Pot, Braised African 22-Head Abalone with Crispy Fish Maw, and more.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is located at 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6831 4605. The Lunar New Year Prosperity Set Menus are available between Jan 3 and Feb 15, 2022, from $118.80++ to $208.80++ per pax; the Lunar New Year Eve Reunion Dinner Set Menus are available exclusively on Jan 31, 2022, from $128.80++ to $218.80++ per pax.

the kitchen table, W Singapore – Sentosa Cove

Dreaming of a getaway for the Chinese New Year holidays? Over at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, the kitchen table is dishing up a lunar feast with a side of breezy island vibes.

Crafted by Chef Sebastian Goh (formerly at the helm of Duxton Reserve’s Yellow Pot), the Roaring Reunion dinner buffet (from $128++ per pax) promises à la carte classics with a playful twist. Kick off the night with a W-style Yu Sheng, tuck into juicy Lion’s Mane Mushrooms with sweet avocado chili purée, then treat yourself to indulgences like X.O. Bak Kwa Fried Rice and Mixed Seafood Platter with Cream of Laksa. They’ve also got a two-hour free-flow drinks package ($40++ per pax) for toasting the new year in style.

the kitchen table is located at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 6808 7268. The Roaring Reunion dinner buffet is available between Jan 31 and Feb 2, 2022, from $128++ per pax. For reservations, click here.

Yàn

For Cantonese comforts in elevated style, Yàn’s six sumptuous set menus (from $88++ per pax) have you covered. If you like your yusheng with a higher fish-to-veggies ratio (and who doesn’t?), their Abalone & Salmon with Gold Foil Lo Hei in ‘Shun De’ Style features generous handfuls of fresh salmon and braised abalone blanketing sweet potato shreds.

Their roasts will have you feasting like royalty too, with the likes of Roasted Duck Marinated with Mandarin Peel and Signature Roast Crispy Suckling Pig to pick from. And besides the usual ee-fu noodles, they’re giving longevity a local twist with Mee Pok Noodles, topped with wok-fried seafood.

Yàn is located at 1 Saint Andrew’s Road, #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957, p. +65 6384 5585. The Lunar New Year set menus are available between Jan 1 and Feb 15, 2022, from $88++ to $268++ per pax.

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro

Celebrated as Singapore’s highest Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant, Shisen Hanten is ringing in the new year right with Szechuan-style extravagance. Their eight dine-in set menus (from $128.80++ per pax) promise some serious pampering for the tastebuds, starring delicacies like fork-tender Braised Pork Ribs and Lotus Seed in Red Glutinous Rice Wine.

Foie gras lovers are in luck with luxe creations like Bird’s Nest Foie Gras Chawanmushi and Wok-fried Glutinous Rice Topped with Pan-Seared Foie Gras. An à la carte menu will also be available, all the better to spice up your new year with fiery signatures like Chen’s Mapo Doufu ($30).

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro is located at Level 35, Orchard Wing Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238867, p. +65 6831 6262. The Chinese New Year set menus are available from 10 January 2022, from $128.80++ to $388.80++ per pax.

Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant, Carlton Hotel Singapore

You can count on longstanding Cantonese institution Wah Lok for traditional classics done right. Ranging from seven to eight courses, their set menus (from $398++ for four pax) dish up time-honoured delicacies like Double-boiled Superior Shark’s Fin with Sea Whelk & Chicken, tender Steamed Live Soon Hock, and Prosperity Smoked Chicken smoked with jasmine leaves.

To get your feast brimming over with fortune, don’t miss out on the Longevity Poon Choi (from $408 for six pax) – a three-layer treasure pot of premium gems like whole abalone, sea cucumber, scallops, roasted duck, and more.

Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant is located at Carlton Hotel Singapore, 76 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189558, p. +65 6311 8188. The Lunar New Year set menus are available between Jan 17 and Feb 15, 2022, from $398++ for four pax to $748++ for five pax.

藝 yì by Jereme Leung, Raffles Hotel Singapore

Each year, 藝 yì by Jereme Leung outdoes itself with striking yusheng creations. This year proves no different – where else could you lohei with Iberico ham, Arctic shellfish, or Japanese sweet shrimps, all exquisitely drizzled with Yunnan rose dressing?

The restaurant is serving up four set menus (from $168++ per pax) this Lunar New Year, each an artful balance of nourishment and decadence. Think Double-Boiled Fish Maw with prized morel mushrooms and nostoc pearls, Steamed Marble Goby with Green Tea Beancurd, as well as the nutrient-packed Bird’s Nest with Organic Plum Powder and Avocado Cream.

藝 yì by Jereme Leung is located at Raffles Hotel Singapore, #03-02, Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719. The Lunar New Year set menus are available between Jan 17 and Feb 15, 2022, from $168++ to $208++ per pax.

Hai Tien Lo, Pan Pacific Singapore

We’re set for a rainy start to the year, and Hai Tien Lo’s rich double-boiled broths sound like the perfect remedy. Warm up with their silky Double-boiled Fish Maw in Fish Bone Broth or the Double-Boiled Sakura Chicken with its juicy fixings of whole abalone, swiftlet’s nest, and wanton, available as part of their eight set menus (from $128++ per pax) this year.

And speaking of slurpworthy goodness, there’s no missing out on their new Superior Treasure Pot (from $508, serves six). Loaded with 15 stellar ingredients from eight-head whole abalone to Australian scallop, roast duck, and lobster, it’s the epitome of abundance.

Hai Tien Lo is located at Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595, p. +65 6826 8240. The Lunar New Year set menus are available between Jan 17 and Feb 15, 2022, from $128++ to $388.80++ per pax.

Summer Pavilion

One-Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion is all set for sumptuous celebrations with an elegant curation of six- to eight-course set lunch and dinner menus (from $128++ per pax).

Toss your way to greater heights with their lavish Canadian Lobster and Black Caviar Yu Sheng, then tuck into epicurean delights like lobster dumplings, steamed Dong Xing grouper fillet, and silky fish maw soup packed with bamboo pith, crab meat, and crab roe. If you plan to dine there on the first 15 days of the Lunar New Year, you can snag a set of limited-edition Ritz-Carlton red packets and Mandarin oranges too.

Summer Pavilion is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue Singapore 039799, p. +65 6434 5286. The Lunar New Year set menus are available between Jan 17 and Feb 15, 2022, from $128++ per pax.

This article was first published in City Nomads.