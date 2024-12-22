Chinese New Year 2025 takeaways: Yu sheng, pen cai and festive goodies

2025 marks the Year of the Wood Snake, a symbol of transformation, wisdom, and creativity-an ideal time to embrace renewal and abundance with a Chinese New Year takeaways in Singapore.

Celebrate with unique, seasonal Yu Sheng for vibrant tosses and delight in indulgent Pen Cai brimming with premium delicacies.

Don't forget a touch of tradition with treats like pineapple tarts and nian gao, the symbols of good fortune and progress. So, gather your loved ones and let the festive feasting begin with our curated list of Chinese New Year 2025 takeaways in Singapore-everything you need for a joyful and abundant reunion!

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Welcome prosperity and abundance this season with Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's festive delights. The auspicious symbol of success, Golden Nian Gao Tarts with Yuzu Chocolate (S$36 for 8 pieces), blend tangy yuzu with the sweetness of white chocolate ganache, all cradled by a golden buttery tart.

Perfect for gifting and adding an auspicious touch to reunion tables adorned with dishes such as the must-have pen cai. Indulge in a nourishing feast with Wan Hao Imperial Pot of Prosperity (S$588 nett for five pax, S$1088 nett for 10 pax) brimming with premium ingredients like the 3-Head Australian Abalone, Premium Conpoy, Sea Cucumber, and more.

The Roast Irish Duck marinated with Japanese Bonito Sauce (S$78 nett for half, S$138 nett for whole) is a succulent delight boasting deep umami flavours and a crispy paper-thin skin not-to-be-missed.

For the mandatory celebratory toss, there's always the Prosperity Yu Sheng (S$288 nett for large) featuring Japanese Yellowtail and elevated options like Sturgeon Caviar, Boston Lobster, and more.

Early bird specials: Enjoy 25 per cent off all takeaway items with promo code "WH25" from Dec 26, 2024 to Jan 12, 2025. Thereafter, enjoy 20 per cent off with promo code "WH20" from Jan 13 to 28, 2025 and 15 per cent off with promo code "WH15" from Jan 29 to Feb 12, 2025. Not valid for Wan Hao Prosperity Pen Cai.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel. Order Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's Golden Nian Gao Tarts with Yuzu Chocolate and other festive takeaways online from Dec 26, 2024 or purchase from the Lunar New Year booth located at the Hotel Forecourt from Dec 26, 2024 to Jan 28, 2025.

藝 yì by Jereme Leung

Turn up the festivities with Yu Sheng platters from 藝 yì by Jereme Leung, delectably adorned with their signature Yunnan rose dressing. Choose from the Fortune Yu Sheng with salmon and sakura shrimp (S$108 nett for 4-6 persons, S$218 nett for 8-10 persons) or the Longevity Yu Sheng featuring octopus and sea whelk (S$152 nett for 4-6 persons, S$262 nett for 8-10 persons).

Reach for the Prosperity Yu Sheng brimming with abalone, Iberico ham, and honey melon (S$172 nett for 4-6 persons, S$282 nett for 8-10 persons) for a festive indulgence.

Complement the feast with traditional treats like Radish Cake, Water Chestnut Cake, and Steamed Red Date "Nian Gao" (S$58 nett each), or opt for the Bountiful Set Menu (S$428 nett) including three traditional treats alongside the Prosperity Yu Sheng.

Order 藝 yì by Jereme Leung's festive takeaway online from Dec 30, 2024 - Feb 10, 2025. Collection and delivery is available from Jan 20 - Feb 12, 2025. Orders must be placed at least two days in advance; delivery charges apply.

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro

Ring in the festivities with Chinese New Year goodies from 1-Michelin starred Shisen Hanten. Perfect for sharing with loved ones, savour traditional treats like the Duo Flavour Nian Gao infused with red sugar and pandan (S$38) or the Steamed Pumpkin Cake with Dried Scallop (S$45 per piece).

Elevate the festivities with the luxurious Abundant Fortune Pot (S$518), brimming with premium ingredients such as whole abalone, scallops, sea cucumber, pork knuckles, and more.

Best part, it even comes with complimentary Salmon Yu Sheng, Wok-fried Glutinous Rice with Chinese Sausages and Crispy Sakura Shrimps, and Shisen Hanten Signature Chili Sauce, making this a delicious festive feast to start the Lunar New Year.

Enjoy 20 per cent off all takeaway goodies with your Citibank, DBS, and AMEX credit cards.

Order Shisen Hanten's festive takeaway goodies online, call 6831 6262 or email [email protected] from Jan 12 to Feb 12, 2025 (or until sold out). Delivery charge of S$60 per location is applicable; free delivery for orders S$600 nett (after discount) and above.

Delivery time slots are between 11.30am - 2pm and 5pm - 7pm, and no delivery on the eve, first, and second day of Lunar New Year. Self-collection is available daily from 11am - 7pm daily and 11am -3pm on the eve of Lunar New Year.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Slide into the new lunar year with your nearest and dearest as you feast on the exquisite delights from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore. Reach for good fortune and prosperity with The Capitol Kempinski Yu Sheng Platter (S$88 nett for 3- 5 persons, S$168 nett for 6-10 persons) featuring fresh salmon sashimi.

Turn it up with customisable add-ons like Yellow Tail Fish, Hokkaido Scallop, and Boston Lobster. Indulge in a symbol of abundance with the Signature Pen Cai (S$388 nett).

This sumptuous claypot dish is layered with delicacies such as abalone, fish maw, tiger prawns, and sea cucumber, and is slow-cooked to perfection in an aromatic sauce, offering a warm and lavish festive feast.

Enjoy 15 per cent super early-bird discount on festive takeaways from Dec 26, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025, or 20 per cent off when using American Express, Citi, DBS, UOB, or OCBC cards. From Jan 6 - Feb 12, 2025, enjoy 10 per cent off or 15 per cent discount for purchases made with eligible cards.

Order The Capitol Kempinski Hotel's festive takeaway online from Dec 26, 2024 onwards. Island-wide delivery is available at S$30 nett per location from Jan 6 -Feb 12, 2025, excluding blackout dates. A delivery fee of S$50 nett per location applies from Jan 29 -31, 2025.

Chatterbox

Renowned for their time-honoured chicken rice, Chatterbox now brings you their exclusive Chicken Biscuits, a savoury golden treat that'll delight the entire family.

This crunchy, toothsome snack is the newest addition to their Celebrations Crunchies, which also feature timeless favourites like the buttery Pineapple Balls filled with caramelized pineapple jam.

Chocolate lovers, don't miss out on the Molten Chocolate Cookies! Each bite into the crispy dark chocolate shell unveils a gooey cocoa centre, delivering the ultimate chocolate bliss. Priced at S$25 per bottle or S$72 for three, these goodies are perfect for sharing. Better yet, grab five bottles and enjoy one bottle on the house!

Order Chatterbox's Celebration Crunchies in-store at 333 Orchard Rd, #05-03 Hilton, Singapore 238867 from Jan 12, 2025 onwards. Whilst stocks last.

Min Jiang Goodwood Park Hotel

Good fortune comes in the form of meticulously crafted goodies and hearty dishes from Min Jiang. The Cantonese restaurant at Goodwood Park spotlights the nourishing Double-boiled Abalone Soup with Handmade Crab Meatball & Fried Eel Fish Maw (S$324.80 nett for six persons ), which comes in a claypot you can reuse.

Its Dempsey outpost features a lip-smacking Braised Pork Belly, Stuffed Chicken Wing stuffed, and Sea Treasures in Pot (S$433.80 nett for six persons) with a umami-rich gravy you'll want to soak up with rice.

Liven things up with the Pineapple pound cake crafted as a Golden Fortune Bag (S$138 nett, 1.3kg) or PONG (S$22.80 nett for three pieces), the mini butter cakes that replicates mahjong tiles.

Order Goodwood Park Hotel's festive takeaway via their Oddle page for delivery or self-collection from Jan 6. Orders must be placed five days in advance and the last pre-order date is Feb 7, 2025.

Shangri-La Singapore

Turn your home reunion dinner into a grand feast with Shangri-La Singapore's Prosperity Luxury Combo Set (S$678 nett). Good for a party of eight, the lavish set features everything you need to start the Lunar New Year on an auspicious note.

From the delicious Abundance Pen Cai and Fortune Yu Sheng, to the Aromatic Salted Chicken and the Fragrant Glutinous Rice with Preserved Meat.

Round up the feast with the luxurious Shangri-La Nian Gao with Rose, Bird's Nest, Trehalose, and Coconut Juice (S$89 nett for 900g) or the crowd favourite Three Layers Nian Gao (S$42 nett for 900g) crafted with Purple Sweet Potato, Pumpkin, and Coconut Milk with Brown Sugar.

Order Shangri-La Singapore's Gourmet Delicacies and Culinary Delights via boutique.shangri-la.com for delivery or self-collection from Jan 4 - Feb 12, 2025. Orders must be placed three days in advance.

Delivery charge is S$22 nett per location, complimentary for orders above S$500 nett. No delivery from Jan 28 - 31, 2025. Place your orders by Jan 5, 2025 to enjoy a 20 per cent early bird savings on selected items; and enjoy 15per cent savings on selected items for orders placed from Jan 6- 19, 2025.

Madame Fan

Savour the essence of Spring with Madame Fan's exquisite takeaway creations including a delightful plant-based Yu Sheng.

Toss up the Harmony Crispy Mock Fish Yu Sheng (from S$98 nett for five persons) with everything you love in the festive classic, or reach for a crunchy twist with the Signature Crispy Fish Skin Yu Sheng (from S$118 nett for five persons), all paired with the zesty Honey Grain Mustard Yuzu Yogurt Dressing.

Elevate the toss with a touch of liquid gold with The Madame's Elixir (S$28 nett), a whisky-based Yu Sheng dressing with a citrusy kick. Turn up the feast with the luxurious Prosperity Poon Choi (from S$468 nett for five persons), featuring delicacies like abalone, sea cucumber, tiger prawn, and more, slow-braised in a rich abalone broth - perfect with rice!

Order Madame Fan's Take-Home Indulgences online for collection and delivery from Jan 6, 2025. Place your orders by Jan 26, 2025 to enjoy 15 per cent early bird savings, and enjoy 10 per cent savings for orders placed from Jan 27 - Feb 16, 2025 with selected credit card partners.

Carlton Hotel Singapore

Relish a sumptuous feast from Carlton Hotel Singapore with the Abundance Pack (S$658++), featuring Abalone Yu Sheng, Longevity Poon Choi, Soy Chicken, Premium Wah Lok XO Sauce, and Traditional Nian Gao to welcome the Lunar New Year.

For a touch of luxury, opt for the Opulent Treasure Pot (from S$238 for four), a luxurious assortment of abalone, deer sinew, braised pork belly, and more. Elevate your festive toss with the seasonal Alaskan Crab Yu Sheng (from S$228++) or try the flavourful Smoked Duck Yu Sheng (from S$98++) for a unique twist.

Complete your celebrations with the signature Carlton Premium Pineapple Tarts (S$35++) and Koi Nian Gao (S$35++), perfect for ushering in a year of prosperity and joy.

Order Carlton Hotel Singapore's Lunar New Year takeaway online from now, with collection and delivery from Jan 2 -28, 2025. Orders must be placed six days in advance. Enjoy 10 per cent savings for orders placed from Dec 1, 2024 - Jan 28, 2025 with selected credit card partners.

YÀN Restaurant

Serve up a joyful Chinese New Year reunion at home with YÀN's exquisite Lunar New Year Family Feast (S$108+ per person, minimum four).

The hearty eight-course meal includes Prosperity Salmon and Sakura Shrimps Yusheng, alongside delicacies such as the Braised Six-Head Abalone, Sauteed Scallops, and the Traditional Cantonese Roasted Duck.

Relish favourites like the Steamed Cod Fillet and Wok-fried Glutinous Rice with Preserved Meat and Chinese Sausage. And end with auspicious treats like Chilled Nian Gao and Peach Resin with Osmanthus and Aloe Vera.

For a truly abundant celebration, add barbeque signatures such as Roasted Suckling Pig (from S$194+) or Roasted Pork Belly (S$20+ per portion), or the YÀN Harvest Pen Cai (from S$340++), which brings a bounty of premium ingredients.

Order YÀN Restaurant's Lunar New Year 8-course Lunar New Year Family Feast, Pen cai, and Prosperity Barbeque Signatures online for collection and delivery from Jan 13 - Feb 12, 2025.

Delivery charge is S$38 nett per location, complimentary for orders S$200 and above. No delivery is available on Jan 28, 2025. Orders for Lunar New Year Family Feast must be placed two days in advance

This article was first published in City Nomads.