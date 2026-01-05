'Too cute': Netizens gush over CNY decorations made by seniors at eldercare centre

Have you started shopping for Chinese New Year yet?

If you're on the hunt for festive ornaments to usher in the Year of the Horse, Carer, a daycare centre for the elderly in Singapore, is selling goodies handmade by seniors.

Items available include the Orange Cutie ($38), Pineapple Cutie ($98) and a Prosperity Flower Vase ($188) — all lovingly crafted by seniors at the centre with pipe cleaners and beads.

In a series of social media videos since Dec 29, Carer has been giving netizens a behind-the-scenes view of seniors crafting the festive items, set to the opening song from Pixar's Up (yes, that song that moved many to tears).

"Our art pieces involve teamwork as we seek our seniors' opinions on the designs," the daycare centre wrote. Seniors are involved in simple folding while carers help with more complex tasks such as using hot glue.

And with Orange Cutie gaining popularity online, a recent video shows one ah ma comforting Pineapple Cutie "because it's scared it won't be as popular".

These videos have caught the attention of netizens, with many taking to the centre's Instagram posts to gush over how cute they are and to show support to the seniors.

"These items and ah mas and ah gongs are too cute," one commented.

Another said: "Ah ma! Don't worry, you have my order. Just ordered and paid."

The popularity of these handmade decorations has extended beyond Singapore, with netizens from other countries also expressing interest.

"Wish you can ship them to Australia," wrote one netizen. "How can I buy it and do you ship to Malaysia?" another asked.

Last Christmas, the daycare centre rolled out a similar initiative selling festive-themed decorations crafted by the seniors.

According to Carer, crafting decorations is one of the centre's many activities to help seniors improve their creativity and dexterity.

In addition to festive gifts, other decorations such as the Personalised Handmade Flower Pots ($12) are available for sale.

All orders can be placed on Carer's handmade gifts microsite. Pick-up of items will be ready in approximately five days from order confirmation.

Proceeds from these items will go towards funding the centre's activities and reaching out to more seniors.

AsiaOne has contacted Carer for more information.

