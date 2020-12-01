Chinese New Year reunion dinner 2020: Best restaurants to book

Chinese New Year is three weeks away! If you are not one to slave over a hot stove trying to whip up an elaborate meal for your family, it's high time to make a booking at one of these restaurants to enjoy an auspicious reunion dinner in air-conditioned comfort.
From lavish and extravagant sets to comforting but no less delicious fare, here's our list of where you can go to have a hassle-free Chinese New Year reunion dinner in 2020:
MITZO RESTAURANT & BAR
Celebrate the beginning of an auspicious year and toss to an abundance of wealth and prosperity with our Abalone Yu Sheng. With generous portions of abalone surrounded by a vibrant display of greens, carrots, radish, red cabbage along with a unique blend of sauce - Ring in the new year with us at #Mitzo - Link in bio. #GrandParkOrchard #ParkHotelGroup #AsiaByPHG
Usher in the new year with traditional dishes with a modern Cantonese spin at Mitzo. Its CNY set menus range from five- to seven-course meals featuring familiar delicacies like Peng Cai and Yu Sheng.
Highlights include two different renditions of Peng Cai: The Miso Pen Cai consists of six-head abalone, dried scallop wrapped with radish, flower mushroom, sea cucumber, dried oyster and other grand ingredients; and the classic Peng Cai with premium goods like braised Si Chuan pork, crispy roasted duck, Sha Cha cod fish, truffle scallop, Osmanthus mayonnaise prawn and many more.
Packed to the brim with auspicious Chinese New Year delicacies, this indulgent pot is simmered with Mitzo's homemade broth, ensuring a delectable mix of flavours for a cosy reunion.
Vegetarian options are also available in two different set menus. For reservations or enquiries, call 6603-8855 or e-mail rsvn@mitzo.sg. Visit www.mitzo.com.sg.
When: Jan 6 to Feb 8, 2020. On CNY Eve (Jan 24), there are two seatings at 5.30pm and 8pm
Where: Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Road, Singapore 238857
Cost: From $498 for five-course, table of four
CRYSTAL JADE
Usher in a year of good fortune and abundance with our prosper-licious Reunion Yusheng! 😋 If you're feeling indulgent, you can choose to go for our Prosperity Golden Lobster Yusheng (as pictured — $98 for small; $168 for large) or the Baby Abalone Yusheng ($54.80 for small; $82.80 for large)! 🤩✨ We also have the classic Smoked Salmon Reunion Yusheng ($48.80 for small; $72.80 for large)!
Most of us would have at least tried Crystal Jade once with its multitude of restaurants throughout Singapore.
In the Year of the Rat, the established Chinese restaurant will be bringing its take to both its fine dining and casual dining spots for everyone to indulge in.
These include the Pan-fried Tiger Prawn with prawn paste and Chardonnay cream sauce, Braised Dried Oyster stuffed with Minced Meat accompanied with Melon Ring stuffed with Conpoy and a delectable Sea Treasure Claypot.
Each location's select dishes vary, so choose wisely if you're only going to limit your experience to one restaurant!
When: Jan 15 to Feb 8, 2020 (Note: All outlets will be closed on Jan 25)
Where: Crystal Jade outlets islandwide. Visit the website for details.
Cost: From $88++ at Crystal Jade Pavilion, prices vary for each set menu at different outlets
YUN NANS
Since its opening at Jewel Changi Airport in April 2019, Yun Nans - the local outpost of Yun Hai Yao, the largest casual Yunnan restaurant in China - has been wowing foodies with its consistently good food.
For its first Chinese New Year menu in Singapore, Yun Nans offers a delectable variety of festive dishes, done Yunnan-style, of course.
The star dish: Yunnans Prosperity Treasure Hot Pot. Boiled for six hours in a special pot, the stock contains aged hen, aged duck, pork bones and aged dry-cured ham. Then, it's piled with premium ingredients such as Yunnan wheat pumpkin, pig skin, prawn, sea cucumber, abalone and morchella.
Other dishes to try include the Instagrammable Yunnan Cross-bridge Pork Ribs - a traditional favourite - Braised Golden Seafood Bisque with Fish Maw, and its Signature Steam Pot Chicken with Matsutake Mushrooms and Morchella. Its Yu Sheng comes in two varieties - salmon and abalone.
When: Jan 13 to Feb 8 (the Westgate outlet will be closed on Jan 25)
Where: Branches at Jewel Changi Airport (tel: 6908-3677) and Westgate mall in Jurong (tel: 6970-9891). Visit its Facebook page.
Cost: From $268++ for set menus (four to 10 persons). The Hot Pot is $168 for six persons or $288 for 10; Yu Sheng is priced from $48.80 to $88.80 - preorder either dish from Jan 13 to 19 and get 12 per cent off.
FAT CHAP
Hey friends! It’s Fat Chap~ 🙋🏻♂️ This is something I’ve been waiting to announce... • 𝗙𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗼-𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗼 𝗬𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗴 is now ready for orders!!! Our adorable lucky rat will bring you the best of luck this year. Click the link in my bio to secure your 𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗢-𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗢 𝗬𝗨𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗡𝗚! • • • #fatchapsg #sunteccity #1855fnb #yusheng #cny #chinesenewyear #yearoftherat
The six-course dinner at Fat Chap is tailored to bring back memories of grandma's cooking while keeping up its lavish presentation and taste.
Dig into piquant mains like Balsamic Braised Pork Belly with chestnut and pork crackling, or something lighter on the tongue like a Thai Style Fried Golden Snapper on fried beancurd and Chinese-Thai umami sauce.
Before you leave, enjoy their Chrysanthemum Tea Rain Drop Cake - filled with goji berry, white fungus and served with a quenelle of white peach, jasmine sorbet and drizzles of Chrysanthemum honey, you're sure to end your feast and begin your new year on a sweet note!
For reservations or enquiries, call 6836-5994 or email hello@fatchap.sg. Visit https://fatchap.sg
When: Jan 10 to Feb 8
Where: #01-643 Suntec City East Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983
Cost: $48++ per pax, minimum four to dine
HAI TIEN LO
[Hai Tien Lo] - The Double Boiled Chicken Soup served in Young Coconut is first boiled for hours with ham, pork bone and chicken to extract the essence. It is then transfer to the young coconut and boiled another 1.5 hours to infuse the refreshing and sweetness of the coconut. You can also find abalone, dried scallop, fresh prawn and Chinese mushrooms in the soup. . Find out more at https://www.sgfoodonfoot.com/2019/05/hai-tien-lo-pan-pacific-singapore.html . Hai Tien Lo Pan Pacific Singapore 7 Raffles Boulevard Level 3 Singapore 039595 Tel: +65 68268240 Nearest MRT: Promenade (CC Line) Opening Hours: Daily: 1130am - 230pm, 630pm - 1030pm
Exquisite Cantonese delicacies await you at Hai Tien Lo, where you can indulge in your choice of nine different auspiciously-named menus (vegetarian option included) flaunting premium ingredients.
All the menus showcase a line-up of delicious celebratory selections like the Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Whole Abalone, Sea Conch and Korean Ginseng, Baked Fillet of Sea Perch in Champagne, Sauce just to name a few!
Alternatively, opt for their sumptuous all-you-can-eat weekend dim sum buffet that features delicacies like Steamed Charcoal Barbecue Pork Bun with Black Truffle, Steamed Chicken Feet with Black Pepper Sauce and Pan-fried Rice Flour Rolls with Dried Scallops in XO Chilli Sauce. Every table (minimum of two diners) will also receive a free Yu Sheng platter! For reservations and enquiries, call 6826-8240 or e-mail dining.ppsin@panpacific.com. Visit its website. When: Jan 9 to Feb 8 (CNY Lunch and Dinner Set Menus); every Sat and Sun from Jan 11 to Feb 8 for Weekend Dim Sum Buffet SI CHUAN DOU HUA AT PARKROYAL HOTEL Chinese New Year comes early this year! If you are looking for a place to dine with your loved ones, why not celebrate with a feast prepared by our talented chefs at one of the three Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant outlets? Available from today till 8 February, our set menus start from $88. So join us in ushering the Year of the Rat! Bringing to the table authentic Sichuan fare are the native chefs at Si Chua Dou Hua, who are arranging a delectable selection of festive set menus. From an affordable rate of $88 per person, you can enjoy dishes like the Double-boiled Sakura Chicken Soup with Eight-head Abalone and Matsutake Mushroom, Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng with Crispy Fish Skin and the traditional Premium Sichuan Claypot Treasures (that has been simmered for at least three hours before serving!). Before you go, have a taste of their guilt-free and health boosting desserts like the Double-boiled Peach Resin with Red Dates and Wolfberries. Known to be beneficial to the skin with its rich amino acids that enable quick absorption of collagen, this will ensure you look if not feel the healthy glow in time for bai nian the next day. For reservations and enquiries, call 6505 5722 or email douhua.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com. Visit its website. When: Jan 3 to Feb 8, 2020. On CNY eve (Jan), there are two seatings at 6pm and 8.30pm GINGER AT PARKROYAL HOTEL Enjoy a bountiful lunar new year feast with an extravagant lunch and dinner buffet spread at Ginger restaurant. Their Fortune Feast includes specialties the whole family will love, like Crab Meat and Five Treasures Soup in Claypot, Braised Herbal Duck with Wolfberries and Stir-fried Baby Lobster with Salted Egg. Make your own Yu Sheng at their very own Yu Sheng counter too! What's more, the spread contains no pork or lard for a more inclusive dining experience. For reservations and enquiries, call 6505-5710 or e-mail dining.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com. Visit its website. When: Jan 10 to Feb 8; 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 10pm RAMADA BY WYNDHAM AT ZHONGSHAN PARK Looking to hold a large reunion with the extended family? Go big or go home with Ramada and Days Hotel's eight-course menu for a table of ten persons (minimum three tables). They serve up time-honoured favourites with epicurean twists that are sure to please everybody - starting with the Fresh Tropical Fruit Infusion Lo-Hei, to other fine selections like Roasted Duck with Kumquat Plum Sauce and Braised Voluta with Dried Oyster. The menu also includes the indulgent Chilled Passion Fruit Popping Pearl in Pomeo and Mango Jus for the mandatory sweet dessert to conclude every reunion. For reservations and enquiries, call 6808-6848 or e-mail events@ramadasingapore.com. Visit its website. When: Jan 3 to Feb 8 WHITE ROSE CAFE AT YORK HOTEL SINGAPORE Lunar New Year is just around the corner and we have prepared an array of enticing culinary specials befitting for the spring festival. Available for takeaway and dine-in, partake exquisitely crafted treats such as our classic Prosperity Lo Hei with Mini Abalone and White Bait (from S$49+),‘Bountiful Treasures’ Combo (S$328+), Braised Pork Trotter with Mushrooms and Chestnuts (S$42++), and ‘Fa Cai’ Luo Han Zhai (S$39++). · Visit https://bit.ly/37QA3ey to place your order now. · #yorkhotel #yorkhotelsg #foodporn #exploresingapore #burpple #exploresg #sgrestraurants #sgfoodies #foodiessg #sglocalfood #hungrygowhere #whati8today #cny Celebrate in advance with two hearty Early Reunion Set Menus available for both lunch and dinner. Choose between the Joy Of Spring Combo and Bountiful Treasures Combo that feature prosperous dishes such as Lo Hei with Mini Abalone and White Bait and Fragrant Fried Rice with Preserved Meat Wrapped in Lotus Leaf. Both menus include free flow soft drinks and Chinese tea. Do note that three days advance booking is required. Come Jan 24, indulge in a Reunion Dinner Buffet curated specially for the day, such as Braised Shark's Fin Soup with Crab Meat, 'Golden Coin' Chicken Bak Kwa and the must-have Eight Treasures Chicken. Diners will also be served with a complimentary Prosperity Lo Hei platter to toss into the new year. For reservations and enquiries, call 6737 0511 or e-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg. Visit its website. When: Jan 10 to 23 (for Early Reunion Set Menus), and Jan 24 (for Reunion Dinner Buffet), 6.30pm to 10pm GRAND SHANGHAI Celebrate Lunar New Year with Grand Shanghai! Pen Cai 盆菜 was traditionally served to the Emperor in wooden washbasins during the Song Dynasty. Now, it became a very popular CNY dish in Singapore. Do you know the auspicious symbolisms of Pen Cai ingredients? Get your 6 Head Abalone Fortune Pen Cai 6头鲍鱼盆菜from Grand Shanghai now! . . . #Millennium #MyMillennium #Asia #Singapore #grandshanghai #grandshanghairestaurant #restaurant #shanghainesecuisine #cnysetmenu #cnymenu #pencai Featuring a dining concept inspired by the old Shanghai of the 1930s, enjoy your reunion dinner at the newly-renovated Grand Shanghai to ring in the lunar new year in style and authentic cuisine. This year it features an exquisite eight to nine-course menu of culinary creations including dishes like the Six-head Abalone Fortune Pot, Crispy Smoked Duck and a Shanghainese take on the traditional Nian Gao with Cane Sugar. This is not forgetting their Prosperity Yu Sheng, enhanced with premium seafood like the Australian Lobster and the three-head abalone. For reservations and enquiries, call 6836-6866 or e-mail restaurant@grandshanghai.com.sg. Visit its website. When: Jan 17 to Feb 9 THE ORCHARD CAFE First Impressions 🤵 ▪️ First impressions don't get better than this - a stunning lobby recently refreshed, friendly staff and a spate of F&B options waiting to be discovered. ▪️ Check-in on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday for your staycay and claim up to 25%* off stays and enjoy complimentary breakfast for 2: *T&Cs apply on bit.ly/StaycationWithMyMillennium If you're not satisfied with the average set menu or simply want to go at your own pace, consider dining at Orchard Cafe for a buffet spread of their CNY Gastronomic Galore. There you can experience true abundance by digging into their Chinese epicurean delights such as the Fa Cai BBQ Platter with Coin Jerky, Octopus Salad with Yu Sheng Pickle on Sour Peach Sauce, and Wok-fried Fragrance Singapore Chili Mud Crab with Deep-fried Flower Bun. You can even go even bigger before going home by topping up $58++ for free-flow wine or beer. Plus, children below five year old get to dine for free! For reservations and enquiries, call 6739-6565 or e-mail orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com. Visit its website. When: Jan 24 to Feb 2 PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY [金鼠报喜] A radiant arrangement of lofty layers surrounded by plump golden-seared scallops with red caviar atop. Add in an aromatic sprinkling of crispy silver needle ‘loh shu fun’ noodles, refreshing pomelo, zesty lime, and home-made plum sauce, and you have the most prosperous Yu Sheng platter you and your family deserve. Strike wealth, success, health, and joy. Book before 10 Jan 2020 to enjoy 15% off with selected cards bit.ly/phcq-cny20. #ChineseNewYear #CNY2020 #ParkHotelClarkeQuay #Banquet #Affordable #Feast #Huat #Auspicious #Singapore You can't go wrong with a feast curated by veteran culinary specialist Chef James Wong, who has four decades of experience in Asian and Cantonese cuisines under his belt. Choose from four set menus of six to eight courses prepared with auspicious ingredients that suit both young and old, from Braised Baby Abalone with Chinese Mushroom, to Sea Cucumber and Chinese Spinach and the Baked Prawn with 2-Style Potato Salad and Golden Almond Flakes. For reservations and enquiries, call 6593-8888 or visit the website. When: Jan 10 to Feb 8 THANYING AT AMARA HOTEL CNY is almost here?! Thai restaurant at Amara Singapore hotel. Enjoyed the deboned chicken wing stuffed with minced chicken and herbs. And surprisingly, the yusheng. LOL cos it's full of vegetables! What's interesting about this yusheng is that it contains chicken curls and butterfly pea petals. And can I just share how exquisite the furnishings are.. #thai #foodporn #foodie #food #asian #restaurant #vintage #style Dine like royalty and shake things up this year by having your Chinese New Year Eve dinner with a Thai twist. Thanying has an extensive array of dishes offering exquisite Royal Thai cuisine, which you can expect in your line-up of reunion dinner dishes; highlights include the Abalone Yu Sheng and the Deep-fried Boneless Grouper fillet topped with Thai Spicy and Sour Sauce. For reservations and enquiries, call 6222-4688 or e-mail thanyingrestaurant@amaraholdings.com. Visit its website. When: Jan 13 to Feb 8; 11am to 3pm and 6.30pm to 11pm FOOD CAPITAL AT GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT SINGAPORE HOTEL Tucked away from the noise of the city is Food Capital at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore Hotel, which just recently was crowned the best luxury hotel in Singapore. Besides its highlights of Bountiful Treasures Pen Cai, Lap Mei Fried Rice with Seaweed Crumb, Stir-fried Prawn with Chilli and Curry Leaves and Dumpling with Osmanthus Honey, the multi-sensory restaurant will also be treating its diners to a special Chinese New Year's Eve Reunion Buffet on Jan 24. They will be fusing the likes of Asian classics like Whole Seabass with Sambal and Chin Cha Loke, Sea Cucumber, Fish Maw, Conpoy, Dry Oyster and Faat Choy with Wolfberry with Western favourites like the Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib with Homemade BBQ Sauce, Roasted Spring Chicken and Creamy Potato with Truffle. For reservations and enquiries, call 6233 1100 or email dining.gcw@milleniumhotels.com. Visit its website. When: Jan 24 YAN Taste the freshness of premium sashimi with our unique and refreshing signature yellowtail fish yu sheng with golden flakes in Shun De style - 金箔顺德黄尾鱼捞起.Yu sheng is usually served on this particular day known as ‘人日’－ which signifies abundance of wealth and long life. Toss to the new year with our savoury yu sheng - link in bio. #YanCantoneseCuisine Fancy even more Cantonese fare? Take your pick from Yan's six set menus. Highlights include Sauteed Prawns with Vegetables Accompanied with Deep-fried Mango and Scallops Roll, Steamed Star Grouper with Yunnan Preserved Vegetables and Cordyceps Flower and the Wok-fried Local Lobster with Spring Onion, Ginger and Ee Fu Noodles. For reservations and enquiries, call 6384-5585 or email reserve@yan.com.sg. Visit its website. When: Jan 1 to Feb 8. On CNY Eve (Jan 24), there will be two dinner seatings at 5.30pm and 8.15pm JADE RESTAURANT AT THE FULLERTON HOTEL “The lifeline of Singapore In the beginning was the Singapore River…” Thank you @edphi for sharing your #FullertonExperiences with us! . . . . #luxuryhotel #luxury #beautifulhotels #travel #travelgram #travelholic #travelguide #exploresingapore #singapore #instasg #river #singaporeriver #cruise #rivercruise Appease both the young and the old of the family by treating them to luxe flavours available at Jade Restaurant at the Fullerton Hotel for reunion dinner. Here, Executive Chef Leong Chee Yen seamlessly combines contemporary and traditional tastes in the form of three remarkable highlights: The Mini Pot of Abundance containing braised abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, stewed pork trotter, yam and specialty homemade deep-fried pork ball, the Hot Stone Silver Needle Noodles with Truffle Meat Sauce and the Full of Luck Deep-Fried Chilean Seabass. All three dishes have defining tastes and presentations that are sure to bring a smile to your face for the new year. For reservations and enquiries, call 6877 8911/8912 or email dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com. Visit its website. When: Jan 6 to Feb 8 CHOPSUEY CAFE Classic Chinese comfort food for the reunion dinner takes on a new perspective at Chopsuey Cafe, where you can find influence from the Anglo-Chinese. Situated in the lush environment of Dempsey Hill, bring loved ones here for a refreshing start to the new year with Yu Sheng containing fresh trout, kale, celeriac, sprouts, red radish, blueberries and wild rice. This is followed with dishes from two set menus featuring familiar favourites with a fresh twist, like the 'Sweet Salty Spicy' Fried Chicken, White Pepper Espresso Ribs and Crispy Orange Beef Rib. For reservations and enquiries, call 6708 9288 or visit Chope. When: Jan 13 to Feb 8 PRIMA TOWER REVOLVING RESTAURANT For a reunion dinner with a view, head to Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant for sumptuous Beijing cuisine. It is currently Singapore's only remaining revolving restaurant, offering panoramic views of the sea and Sentosa in the distance. Take in the view and enjoy house specialties like the Authentic Barbecued Peking Duck with crispy skin wrapped in thin Chinese pancake, Shredded Scallops with Fish and Egg White and Sauteed Garlic King Prawn - distributed across seven menus, you are sure to find what you'd like to have on this auspicious and celebratory occasion! For reservations and enquiries, call 6272-8822/8988 or visit the website here. When: Jan 10 to Feb 8 ELEMENT AT AMARA HOTEL Welcome the Year of the Rat with a sumptuous reunion banquet, opt for the classics with our Prosperity Eight Treasures Yusheng or Roast Chicken with Sichuan Mala Sauce at Silk Road. #AmaraSingapore #BecauseThisMomentMatters #Singapore #Lunar #NewYear #YearOfTheRat #SilkRoad #Provincial #Chinese #Cuisine #Banquet #Yusheng #Golden #Reunions #Sichuan #Mala #Sauce Gather your mala-loving friends and family to Element for a fiery Chinese New Year reunion dinner buffet. Specials include the classic Grilled Garoupa drenched in mouth-watering mala sauce, Mala Grilled Chicken and Chilli Crab with Deep-Fried Mini Buns. Temper the heat with a variety of desserts like Palm Sugar Pandan Chiffon Cake and Apricot Summer Tiramisu and end the dinner on a sweet note. For reservations and enquiries, call 6879-2626 or e-mail dining@amarahotels.com. Visit its website. When: Jan 24 to 26 (buffet lunch at 12pm to 3.30pm, buffet dinner at 6.30pm to 10.30pm) This article was first published in Young Parents.
Where: Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039595
Cost: From $128++ per pax for Fortune Blessing six-course set menu (minimum two diners); $99++ per adult and $49.50++ per child (six to 12 years old) for Weekend Dim Sum Buffet
Where: 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591; tel: 6505-5722
Cost: From $88 per pax; vegetarian set menu from $65 per person
Where: Parkroyal on Beach Road Singapore, 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591
Cost: From $48 per adult and $24 per child (six to 12 years old)
Where: 16 Ah Hood Road, Singapore 329982
Cost: From $788++ for table of 10, minimum three tables
Where: York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228516; tel: 6830-1156.
Cost:
Early Reunion Set Menus: From $180 for Joy Of Spring Combo (serves five to six), from $328 for Bountiful Treasures Combo (serves five to six).
Reunion Dinner Buffet: From $65 per adult; $33 per child (5 to 11 years old)
Where: Level 1 King's Centre, 390 Havelock Road, Singapore 169662
Cost: From $588++ for eight-course, table of four
Where: Lobby Level Orchard Hotel, 442 Orchard Road, Singapore 238879
Cost: From $78.88 per adult for buffet lunch, from $108.88 per adult for buffet dinner
Where: 1 Unity Street, Singapore 237983
Cost: From $388++ for six-course Harmony Menu, per table of four to five diners. Book before Jan 10 to enjoy 15 per cent off the set menus and a free upgrade to the Auspicious Abundance Yu Sheng.
Where: #02-00 Amara Hotel, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539
Cost: From $88 per pax, minimum of four to dine
Where: Ground floor Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, 392 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663
Cost: From $98 per pax, top up $40++ for free flow bubbly, house wines, soft drinks and juice. Book by Jan 5 to enjoy a 20 per cent early-bird discount on your reservation.
Where: #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road, Singapore 178957
Cost: From $98++ per pax
Where: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178; tel: 6877-8188
Cost: From $98++ per person for Individual Set Menu; $118++ for Family Style Set Menu (six persons and above) and $88++ per person for Vegetarian Set Menu.
Where: #01-23 Dempsey Hill, 10 Dempsey Rd, Singapore 247700; tel: 6708-9288
Cost: From $68++ per person for four to six pax; $88++ per person for seven to 10 pax
Where: 201 Keppel Road, Singapore 099419; tel: 6272-8822
Cost: From $488++ Spring Blossom set for six pax
Where: Amara Hotel, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539
Cost: $58++ per adult, $29++ per child (six to 12 years old) for buffet lunch; from $78++ per adult and $39++ per child for buffet dinner
Alternatively, opt for their sumptuous all-you-can-eat weekend dim sum buffet that features delicacies like Steamed Charcoal Barbecue Pork Bun with Black Truffle, Steamed Chicken Feet with Black Pepper Sauce and Pan-fried Rice Flour Rolls with Dried Scallops in XO Chilli Sauce.
Every table (minimum of two diners) will also receive a free Yu Sheng platter!
For reservations and enquiries, call 6826-8240 or e-mail dining.ppsin@panpacific.com. Visit its website.
When: Jan 9 to Feb 8 (CNY Lunch and Dinner Set Menus); every Sat and Sun from Jan 11 to Feb 8 for Weekend Dim Sum Buffet
SI CHUAN DOU HUA AT PARKROYAL HOTEL
Chinese New Year comes early this year! If you are looking for a place to dine with your loved ones, why not celebrate with a feast prepared by our talented chefs at one of the three Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant outlets? Available from today till 8 February, our set menus start from $88. So join us in ushering the Year of the Rat!
Bringing to the table authentic Sichuan fare are the native chefs at Si Chua Dou Hua, who are arranging a delectable selection of festive set menus.
From an affordable rate of $88 per person, you can enjoy dishes like the Double-boiled Sakura Chicken Soup with Eight-head Abalone and Matsutake Mushroom, Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng with Crispy Fish Skin and the traditional Premium Sichuan Claypot Treasures (that has been simmered for at least three hours before serving!).
Before you go, have a taste of their guilt-free and health boosting desserts like the Double-boiled Peach Resin with Red Dates and Wolfberries.
Known to be beneficial to the skin with its rich amino acids that enable quick absorption of collagen, this will ensure you look if not feel the healthy glow in time for bai nian the next day.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6505 5722 or email douhua.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com. Visit its website.
When: Jan 3 to Feb 8, 2020. On CNY eve (Jan), there are two seatings at 6pm and 8.30pm
GINGER AT PARKROYAL HOTEL
Enjoy a bountiful lunar new year feast with an extravagant lunch and dinner buffet spread at Ginger restaurant.
Their Fortune Feast includes specialties the whole family will love, like Crab Meat and Five Treasures Soup in Claypot, Braised Herbal Duck with Wolfberries and Stir-fried Baby Lobster with Salted Egg.
Make your own Yu Sheng at their very own Yu Sheng counter too! What's more, the spread contains no pork or lard for a more inclusive dining experience.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6505-5710 or e-mail dining.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com. Visit its website.
When: Jan 10 to Feb 8; 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 10pm
RAMADA BY WYNDHAM AT ZHONGSHAN PARK
Looking to hold a large reunion with the extended family? Go big or go home with Ramada and Days Hotel's eight-course menu for a table of ten persons (minimum three tables).
They serve up time-honoured favourites with epicurean twists that are sure to please everybody - starting with the Fresh Tropical Fruit Infusion Lo-Hei, to other fine selections like Roasted Duck with Kumquat Plum Sauce and Braised Voluta with Dried Oyster.
The menu also includes the indulgent Chilled Passion Fruit Popping Pearl in Pomeo and Mango Jus for the mandatory sweet dessert to conclude every reunion.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6808-6848 or e-mail events@ramadasingapore.com. Visit its website.
When: Jan 3 to Feb 8
WHITE ROSE CAFE AT YORK HOTEL SINGAPORE
Lunar New Year is just around the corner and we have prepared an array of enticing culinary specials befitting for the spring festival. Available for takeaway and dine-in, partake exquisitely crafted treats such as our classic Prosperity Lo Hei with Mini Abalone and White Bait (from S$49+),‘Bountiful Treasures’ Combo (S$328+), Braised Pork Trotter with Mushrooms and Chestnuts (S$42++), and ‘Fa Cai’ Luo Han Zhai (S$39++). · Visit https://bit.ly/37QA3ey to place your order now. · #yorkhotel #yorkhotelsg #foodporn #exploresingapore #burpple #exploresg #sgrestraurants #sgfoodies #foodiessg #sglocalfood #hungrygowhere #whati8today #cny
Celebrate in advance with two hearty Early Reunion Set Menus available for both lunch and dinner.
Choose between the Joy Of Spring Combo and Bountiful Treasures Combo that feature prosperous dishes such as Lo Hei with Mini Abalone and White Bait and Fragrant Fried Rice with Preserved Meat Wrapped in Lotus Leaf.
Both menus include free flow soft drinks and Chinese tea. Do note that three days advance booking is required.
Come Jan 24, indulge in a Reunion Dinner Buffet curated specially for the day, such as Braised Shark's Fin Soup with Crab Meat, 'Golden Coin' Chicken Bak Kwa and the must-have Eight Treasures Chicken. Diners will also be served with a complimentary Prosperity Lo Hei platter to toss into the new year.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6737 0511 or e-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg. Visit its website.
When: Jan 10 to 23 (for Early Reunion Set Menus), and Jan 24 (for Reunion Dinner Buffet), 6.30pm to 10pm
GRAND SHANGHAI
Celebrate Lunar New Year with Grand Shanghai! Pen Cai 盆菜 was traditionally served to the Emperor in wooden washbasins during the Song Dynasty. Now, it became a very popular CNY dish in Singapore. Do you know the auspicious symbolisms of Pen Cai ingredients? Get your 6 Head Abalone Fortune Pen Cai 6头鲍鱼盆菜from Grand Shanghai now! . . . #Millennium #MyMillennium #Asia #Singapore #grandshanghai #grandshanghairestaurant #restaurant #shanghainesecuisine #cnysetmenu #cnymenu #pencai
Featuring a dining concept inspired by the old Shanghai of the 1930s, enjoy your reunion dinner at the newly-renovated Grand Shanghai to ring in the lunar new year in style and authentic cuisine.
This year it features an exquisite eight to nine-course menu of culinary creations including dishes like the Six-head Abalone Fortune Pot, Crispy Smoked Duck and a Shanghainese take on the traditional Nian Gao with Cane Sugar.
This is not forgetting their Prosperity Yu Sheng, enhanced with premium seafood like the Australian Lobster and the three-head abalone.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6836-6866 or e-mail restaurant@grandshanghai.com.sg. Visit its website.
When: Jan 17 to Feb 9
THE ORCHARD CAFE
First Impressions 🤵 ▪️ First impressions don't get better than this - a stunning lobby recently refreshed, friendly staff and a spate of F&B options waiting to be discovered. ▪️ Check-in on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday for your staycay and claim up to 25%* off stays and enjoy complimentary breakfast for 2: *T&Cs apply on bit.ly/StaycationWithMyMillennium
If you're not satisfied with the average set menu or simply want to go at your own pace, consider dining at Orchard Cafe for a buffet spread of their CNY Gastronomic Galore.
There you can experience true abundance by digging into their Chinese epicurean delights such as the Fa Cai BBQ Platter with Coin Jerky, Octopus Salad with Yu Sheng Pickle on Sour Peach Sauce, and Wok-fried Fragrance Singapore Chili Mud Crab with Deep-fried Flower Bun.
You can even go even bigger before going home by topping up $58++ for free-flow wine or beer. Plus, children below five year old get to dine for free!
For reservations and enquiries, call 6739-6565 or e-mail orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com. Visit its website.
When: Jan 24 to Feb 2
PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY
[金鼠报喜] A radiant arrangement of lofty layers surrounded by plump golden-seared scallops with red caviar atop. Add in an aromatic sprinkling of crispy silver needle ‘loh shu fun’ noodles, refreshing pomelo, zesty lime, and home-made plum sauce, and you have the most prosperous Yu Sheng platter you and your family deserve. Strike wealth, success, health, and joy. Book before 10 Jan 2020 to enjoy 15% off with selected cards bit.ly/phcq-cny20. #ChineseNewYear #CNY2020 #ParkHotelClarkeQuay #Banquet #Affordable #Feast #Huat #Auspicious #Singapore
You can't go wrong with a feast curated by veteran culinary specialist Chef James Wong, who has four decades of experience in Asian and Cantonese cuisines under his belt.
Choose from four set menus of six to eight courses prepared with auspicious ingredients that suit both young and old, from Braised Baby Abalone with Chinese Mushroom, to Sea Cucumber and Chinese Spinach and the Baked Prawn with 2-Style Potato Salad and Golden Almond Flakes.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6593-8888 or visit the website.
When: Jan 10 to Feb 8
THANYING AT AMARA HOTEL
CNY is almost here?! Thai restaurant at Amara Singapore hotel. Enjoyed the deboned chicken wing stuffed with minced chicken and herbs. And surprisingly, the yusheng. LOL cos it's full of vegetables! What's interesting about this yusheng is that it contains chicken curls and butterfly pea petals. And can I just share how exquisite the furnishings are.. #thai #foodporn #foodie #food #asian #restaurant #vintage #style
Dine like royalty and shake things up this year by having your Chinese New Year Eve dinner with a Thai twist.
Thanying has an extensive array of dishes offering exquisite Royal Thai cuisine, which you can expect in your line-up of reunion dinner dishes; highlights include the Abalone Yu Sheng and the Deep-fried Boneless Grouper fillet topped with Thai Spicy and Sour Sauce.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6222-4688 or e-mail thanyingrestaurant@amaraholdings.com. Visit its website.
When: Jan 13 to Feb 8; 11am to 3pm and 6.30pm to 11pm
FOOD CAPITAL AT GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT SINGAPORE HOTEL
Tucked away from the noise of the city is Food Capital at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore Hotel, which just recently was crowned the best luxury hotel in Singapore.
Besides its highlights of Bountiful Treasures Pen Cai, Lap Mei Fried Rice with Seaweed Crumb, Stir-fried Prawn with Chilli and Curry Leaves and Dumpling with Osmanthus Honey, the multi-sensory restaurant will also be treating its diners to a special Chinese New Year's Eve Reunion Buffet on Jan 24.
They will be fusing the likes of Asian classics like Whole Seabass with Sambal and Chin Cha Loke, Sea Cucumber, Fish Maw, Conpoy, Dry Oyster and Faat Choy with Wolfberry with Western favourites like the Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib with Homemade BBQ Sauce, Roasted Spring Chicken and Creamy Potato with Truffle.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6233 1100 or email dining.gcw@milleniumhotels.com. Visit its website.
When: Jan 24
YAN
Taste the freshness of premium sashimi with our unique and refreshing signature yellowtail fish yu sheng with golden flakes in Shun De style - 金箔顺德黄尾鱼捞起.Yu sheng is usually served on this particular day known as ‘人日’－ which signifies abundance of wealth and long life. Toss to the new year with our savoury yu sheng - link in bio. #YanCantoneseCuisine
Fancy even more Cantonese fare?
Take your pick from Yan's six set menus. Highlights include Sauteed Prawns with Vegetables Accompanied with Deep-fried Mango and Scallops Roll, Steamed Star Grouper with Yunnan Preserved Vegetables and Cordyceps Flower and the Wok-fried Local Lobster with Spring Onion, Ginger and Ee Fu Noodles.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6384-5585 or email reserve@yan.com.sg. Visit its website.
When: Jan 1 to Feb 8. On CNY Eve (Jan 24), there will be two dinner seatings at 5.30pm and 8.15pm
JADE RESTAURANT AT THE FULLERTON HOTEL
“The lifeline of Singapore In the beginning was the Singapore River…” Thank you @edphi for sharing your #FullertonExperiences with us! . . . . #luxuryhotel #luxury #beautifulhotels #travel #travelgram #travelholic #travelguide #exploresingapore #singapore #instasg #river #singaporeriver #cruise #rivercruise
Appease both the young and the old of the family by treating them to luxe flavours available at Jade Restaurant at the Fullerton Hotel for reunion dinner.
Here, Executive Chef Leong Chee Yen seamlessly combines contemporary and traditional tastes in the form of three remarkable highlights: The Mini Pot of Abundance containing braised abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, stewed pork trotter, yam and specialty homemade deep-fried pork ball, the Hot Stone Silver Needle Noodles with Truffle Meat Sauce and the Full of Luck Deep-Fried Chilean Seabass.
All three dishes have defining tastes and presentations that are sure to bring a smile to your face for the new year.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6877 8911/8912 or email dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com. Visit its website.
When: Jan 6 to Feb 8
CHOPSUEY CAFE
Classic Chinese comfort food for the reunion dinner takes on a new perspective at Chopsuey Cafe, where you can find influence from the Anglo-Chinese.
Situated in the lush environment of Dempsey Hill, bring loved ones here for a refreshing start to the new year with Yu Sheng containing fresh trout, kale, celeriac, sprouts, red radish, blueberries and wild rice.
This is followed with dishes from two set menus featuring familiar favourites with a fresh twist, like the 'Sweet Salty Spicy' Fried Chicken, White Pepper Espresso Ribs and Crispy Orange Beef Rib.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6708 9288 or visit Chope.
When: Jan 13 to Feb 8
PRIMA TOWER REVOLVING RESTAURANT
For a reunion dinner with a view, head to Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant for sumptuous Beijing cuisine. It is currently Singapore's only remaining revolving restaurant, offering panoramic views of the sea and Sentosa in the distance.
Take in the view and enjoy house specialties like the Authentic Barbecued Peking Duck with crispy skin wrapped in thin Chinese pancake, Shredded Scallops with Fish and Egg White and Sauteed Garlic King Prawn - distributed across seven menus, you are sure to find what you'd like to have on this auspicious and celebratory occasion!
For reservations and enquiries, call 6272-8822/8988 or visit the website here.
When: Jan 10 to Feb 8
ELEMENT AT AMARA HOTEL
Welcome the Year of the Rat with a sumptuous reunion banquet, opt for the classics with our Prosperity Eight Treasures Yusheng or Roast Chicken with Sichuan Mala Sauce at Silk Road. #AmaraSingapore #BecauseThisMomentMatters #Singapore #Lunar #NewYear #YearOfTheRat #SilkRoad #Provincial #Chinese #Cuisine #Banquet #Yusheng #Golden #Reunions #Sichuan #Mala #Sauce
Gather your mala-loving friends and family to Element for a fiery Chinese New Year reunion dinner buffet.
Specials include the classic Grilled Garoupa drenched in mouth-watering mala sauce, Mala Grilled Chicken and Chilli Crab with Deep-Fried Mini Buns.
Temper the heat with a variety of desserts like Palm Sugar Pandan Chiffon Cake and Apricot Summer Tiramisu and end the dinner on a sweet note.
For reservations and enquiries, call 6879-2626 or e-mail dining@amarahotels.com. Visit its website.
When: Jan 24 to 26 (buffet lunch at 12pm to 3.30pm, buffet dinner at 6.30pm to 10.30pm)
