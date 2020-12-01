Chinese New Year reunion dinner 2020: Best restaurants to book

Chinese New Year is three weeks away! If you are not one to slave over a hot stove trying to whip up an elaborate meal for your family, it's high time to make a booking at one of these restaurants to enjoy an auspicious reunion dinner in air-conditioned comfort.

From lavish and extravagant sets to comforting but no less delicious fare, here's our list of where you can go to have a hassle-free Chinese New Year reunion dinner in 2020:

MITZO RESTAURANT & BAR

Usher in the new year with traditional dishes with a modern Cantonese spin at Mitzo. Its CNY set menus range from five- to seven-course meals featuring familiar delicacies like Peng Cai and Yu Sheng.

Highlights include two different renditions of Peng Cai: The Miso Pen Cai consists of six-head abalone, dried scallop wrapped with radish, flower mushroom, sea cucumber, dried oyster and other grand ingredients; and the classic Peng Cai with premium goods like braised Si Chuan pork, crispy roasted duck, Sha Cha cod fish, truffle scallop, Osmanthus mayonnaise prawn and many more.

Packed to the brim with auspicious Chinese New Year delicacies, this indulgent pot is simmered with Mitzo's homemade broth, ensuring a delectable mix of flavours for a cosy reunion.

Vegetarian options are also available in two different set menus. For reservations or enquiries, call 6603-8855 or e-mail rsvn@mitzo.sg. Visit www.mitzo.com.sg.

When: Jan 6 to Feb 8, 2020. On CNY Eve (Jan 24), there are two seatings at 5.30pm and 8pm

Where: Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Road, Singapore 238857

Cost: From $498 for five-course, table of four

CRYSTAL JADE

Most of us would have at least tried Crystal Jade once with its multitude of restaurants throughout Singapore.

In the Year of the Rat, the established Chinese restaurant will be bringing its take to both its fine dining and casual dining spots for everyone to indulge in.

These include the Pan-fried Tiger Prawn with prawn paste and Chardonnay cream sauce, Braised Dried Oyster stuffed with Minced Meat accompanied with Melon Ring stuffed with Conpoy and a delectable Sea Treasure Claypot.

Each location's select dishes vary, so choose wisely if you're only going to limit your experience to one restaurant!

When: Jan 15 to Feb 8, 2020 (Note: All outlets will be closed on Jan 25)

Where: Crystal Jade outlets islandwide. Visit the website for details.

Cost: From $88++ at Crystal Jade Pavilion, prices vary for each set menu at different outlets

YUN NANS

Since its opening at Jewel Changi Airport in April 2019, Yun Nans - the local outpost of Yun Hai Yao, the largest casual Yunnan restaurant in China - has been wowing foodies with its consistently good food.

For its first Chinese New Year menu in Singapore, Yun Nans offers a delectable variety of festive dishes, done Yunnan-style, of course.

The star dish: Yunnans Prosperity Treasure Hot Pot. Boiled for six hours in a special pot, the stock contains aged hen, aged duck, pork bones and aged dry-cured ham. Then, it's piled with premium ingredients such as Yunnan wheat pumpkin, pig skin, prawn, sea cucumber, abalone and morchella.

Other dishes to try include the Instagrammable Yunnan Cross-bridge Pork Ribs - a traditional favourite - Braised Golden Seafood Bisque with Fish Maw, and its Signature Steam Pot Chicken with Matsutake Mushrooms and Morchella. Its Yu Sheng comes in two varieties - salmon and abalone.

When: Jan 13 to Feb 8 (the Westgate outlet will be closed on Jan 25)

Where: Branches at Jewel Changi Airport (tel: 6908-3677) and Westgate mall in Jurong (tel: 6970-9891). Visit its Facebook page.

Cost: From $268++ for set menus (four to 10 persons). The Hot Pot is $168 for six persons or $288 for 10; Yu Sheng is priced from $48.80 to $88.80 - preorder either dish from Jan 13 to 19 and get 12 per cent off.

FAT CHAP

The six-course dinner at Fat Chap is tailored to bring back memories of grandma's cooking while keeping up its lavish presentation and taste.

Dig into piquant mains like Balsamic Braised Pork Belly with chestnut and pork crackling, or something lighter on the tongue like a Thai Style Fried Golden Snapper on fried beancurd and Chinese-Thai umami sauce.

Before you leave, enjoy their Chrysanthemum Tea Rain Drop Cake - filled with goji berry, white fungus and served with a quenelle of white peach, jasmine sorbet and drizzles of Chrysanthemum honey, you're sure to end your feast and begin your new year on a sweet note!

For reservations or enquiries, call 6836-5994 or email hello@fatchap.sg. Visit https://fatchap.sg

When: Jan 10 to Feb 8

Where: #01-643 Suntec City East Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

Cost: $48++ per pax, minimum four to dine

HAI TIEN LO

Exquisite Cantonese delicacies await you at Hai Tien Lo, where you can indulge in your choice of nine different auspiciously-named menus (vegetarian option included) flaunting premium ingredients.

All the menus showcase a line-up of delicious celebratory selections like the Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Whole Abalone, Sea Conch and Korean Ginseng, Baked Fillet of Sea Perch in Champagne, Sauce just to name a few!