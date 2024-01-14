Chinese New Year takeaways 2024: Indulge in yu sheng, pen cai, roasts and festive flavours at home

This year, bring the vibrant spirit of Chinese New Year directly to your doorstep!

Embrace the festivities and savour the essence of the season with an array of scrumptious takeaways, featuring iconic dishes like Yu Sheng, Pen Cai, roasts, and an assortment of festive flavours.

Whether you’re craving traditional favourites or eager to explore innovative renditions of classic dishes, these takeaways promise to elevate your at-home feasting bringing in prosperity and abundance.

Hanare by Takayama

This Lunar New Year, discover Hanare by Takayama, award-winning Chef Taro Takayama’s latest Japanese dining haven celebrating traditional flavours and the warmth of home-cooked meals.

Hanare, translating to an extension of a building or home in Japan, embodies a communal space where Chef Taro welcomes diners to savour their best-selling Kamameshi, a slow-cooked mixed rice dish prepared in a traditional iron pot, as well as other seasonality-driven delicacies in a contemporary setting.

Launching for the first time ever, not to miss is their yusheng that comes with salmon and house-made yuzu and plum sauce, available for both regular and large gatherings.

The Regular Yusheng ($58++) is just right for two to four guests, loaded with vegetables, condiments and eight slices of the freshest salmon, whilst the Large Yusheng ($88++) comes with 16 slices of salmon and is the perfect size for five to eight pax.

Elevate the experience with bites of Hokkaido Scallop ($38++), Salmon Slices ($30++) or Japanese Abalone ($58++) additions for a luxurious celebration.

Enjoy a 10 per cent Early Bird discount on Yusheng orders till Jan 21, 2024.

Hanare by Takayama is located at 391 Orchard Road #03-07, Takashimaya Shopping Centre Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872. The CNY takeaways are available for pre-order from now till Feb 1, 2024 and for self pick-up between Feb 3 to 8, 2024, 12pm–7pm. Orders must be placed three days in advance through call/WhatsApp +65 8298 9369 or emailing enquiry@hanare.com.sg.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Embrace prosperity and welcome the Year of the Dragon with Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s renowned Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant.

Designed for family reunions and intimate gatherings, indulge in the Wan Hao Bird’s Nest Eight Treasures Pot ($558 for five pax, $988 for 10 pax), a meticulously crafted dish teeming with luxurious ingredients like Bird’s Nest, Five-Head Australian Abalone and Fish Maw, symbolising endless harmony and prosperity.

Another highlight is the Roast Irish Duck Marinated with Black Truffle and Wild Mushroom ($70 for half, $138 for whole), offering a glistening red crispy skin enveloping succulent duck meat.

For a classic Cantonese delight, savour the Barbecue Irish Hampshire Pork Char Siew ($32) boasting rich caramelised flavours or toss to a prosperous new year with the Prosperity Yu Sheng ($288) featuring an auspicious selection of premium ingredients and a special Bayberry Yusheng Dressing.

No celebration is complete without the Golden Nian Gao Tarts ($35), including the new Golden Pandan Nian Gao Tarts with gula melaka and grated coconut, sure to captivate dessert enthusiasts.

Alternatively, the made-to-order and intricate Koi Fish desserts ($60) in different flavours make for the ultimate gift this season!

Enjoy a 20 per cent early bird discount with promo code WH20, valid from now to Jan 21, 2024, or enjoy 15 per cent regular discount with promo code WH15, valid from Jan 22 to Feb 24, 2024.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is located at Level Three, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865. The exquisite Lunar New Year takeaway treasures are available for pre-order now, for self-collection at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant till Feb 24, 2024. Orders can be placed on-site or through the online portal. All pricing are at nett value.

The Chairman’s Lounge

Pan Pacific Orchard embarks on an extraordinary Lunar New Year celebration this year, marking its inaugural festivity since its opening in June 2023.

Embracing the regal symbolism of the Dragon, Pan Pacific Orchard invites guests to indulge in thoughtfully crafted luxurious feasts at the all-new epicurean haven, The Chairman’s Lounge.

Led by Chinese Master Chef Leung Wing Cheung, diners can elevate their celebrations at home with the auspicious Lunar New Year takeaway offerings, including Chef Leung’s signature Prosperity Exotic Garden Yusheng ($188+ for eight to 10 pax) with spiky sea cucumber and lobster, and the Grand Fortune "Pen Cai" ($588+ for six pax, $980+ for 10 pax), a claypot masterpiece brimming with luxe ingredients like lobster and abalone, fish maw, goose web and dried oyster, promising abundance and good fortune.

For gifting, the beautifully packaged sweets and snacks, such as the multi-layered Ingot-shaped Nian Gao with Soya Bean Crisps ($88+) with a kueh lapis twist, the Golden Kumquat Coins ($35+) boasting a tangy kumquat jam, and other traditional treats, are the way to go with each embodying symbolic prosperity and delicious auspiciousness.

The Chairman’s Lounge is located at Level Three, 10 Claymore Road, Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore 229540. The CNY takeaways are available for pre-order now, for collection/purchase at the lobby of Pan Pacific Orchard from Jan 22 to Feb 24, 2024. Orders must be placed three days in advance through the online portal.

Tien Court

Tien Court’s exclusive Chinese New Year 2024 takeaway offerings are set to promise a truly auspicious new year filled with a sumptuous meal to remember.

Choose from an array of tempting selections like the Teochew Fortune Pot ($298++ for six pax, $398++ for 10 pax) brimming with premium ingredients like Abalone, prawns, scallops, sea cucumber and more, evoking a sense of fortune and prosperity.

Not to forget, the quintessential hollering of "huat ah!" while tossing up the Prosperity Smoke Salmon ($78++ for six pax, $98++ for 10 pax) or the opulent Abalone ($98++ for six pax, $118++ for 10 pax) Yu Sheng — the perfect centrepiece.

To elevate the festivities further, this year the restaurant is also introducing MasterChef Lui’s signature homemade sauces in Homemade Supreme XO Chili Sauce ($18++) and Homemade Supreme Dried Oyster Sauce ($12++) options that are sure to impress family and friends.

Enjoy a 20 per cent early bird discount on selected items from now to Jan 31, 2024, or a 10 per cent discount on orders from Feb 1 to 20, 2024.

Tien Court is located at 403 Havelock Rd, #2F Copthorne King’s Hotel, Singapore 169632. The CNY takeaways are available for orders from now till Feb 20, 2024, for self pick-up between Feb 1 to 24, 2024, 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-8pm (except on Feb 9, 2024). Delivery fee of $50 is applicable per location with free delivery for a minimum spend of $1,000 (before GST). Orders must be placed three days in advance, through the online portal.

Madame Fan

Transport yourself to an era of old-world charm and mythical allure at The NCO Club’s Madame Fan, celebrating the majestic Year of the Dragon with a blend of culinary mastery and contemporary enchantment.

Indulge in Executive Chinese Chef Pak Chee Yit’s delectable take-home culinary creations, and recreate the opulent dining affair within your own abode with the decadent Prosperity Poon Choi (from $438 for five pax), boasting luxurious ingredients simmered in homemade abalone broth, complemented by Roasted Pork Knuckle.

Elevate the celebration with the Prosperity Poon Choi Bundle ($698 per set for six pax), inclusive of Abalone Yu Sheng, Wok Fried Glutinous Rice, and Pan Fried Nian Gao.

Additionally, delight in specially curated Take-home Set Menus such as the Bountiful Family Set Menu ($1,388 per set for eight pax) featuring an array of Madame Fan’s signature dishes.

Complement your gourmet adventures at home with the restaurant’s distinct artisanal sauces, including The Madame’s XO Sauce, Szechuan Chilli Oil, and Crab Roe & Crab Meat Sauce, designed to redefine your culinary experiences.

Madame Fan is located at The NCO Club 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189764. The CNY takeaways are available from Jan 15 to Feb 25, 2024. Orders must be placed two days in advance through the online portal. All pricing is at nett value.

Greenwood Fish Market

This Lunar New Year, Greenwood Fish Market eagerly presents an array of tempting options including seafood-packed takeaways.

Delight in the customisable artistry with their build-your-own seafood Yu Sheng, featuring the Year of the Dragon Specialty Yu Sheng ($188) showcasing two whole Boston lobsters, sakura ebi, and scallop floss, or the beloved Salmon Yu Sheng ($98) comprising delectable salmon sashimi.

Each set includes traditional vegetables, condiments, and chef-owner Alan’s renowned calamansi plum sauce, offering a choice of ten seafood add-ons such as Boston Lobster and Cold Smoked Salmon.

For sharing, savour the new Smoked Salmon Tarte Tartin ($42), boasting applewood cold smoked salmon layered on caramelised onions, accompanied by lime creme and balsamic pearls.

For large gatherings, opt for the GFM’s Ultimate Party Pack ($1388, U.P. $1409), a festive extravaganza for 15 people featuring yu sheng, wellingtons, seafood, desserts, and two bottles of GFM-exclusive German Riesling, while smaller groups can enjoy the Cold Seafood Platter ($119 for two to four pax) or the Seafood Combo for six to eight pax ($399).

Greenwood Fish Market is located at 34 Greenwood Avenue, Hillcrest Park, 34 289236. The CNY takeaways are available for pre-orders now, for self-pick-up and delivery from Feb 1 to March 10, 2024. Orders can be made instore or via the online portal, email (info@greenwoodfishmarket.com) or call (+65 6467 4950).

Shangri-La Singapore

Embrace the festivities with Shangri-La Singapore’s grand Lunar New Year offerings, featuring exceptional takeaways designed to elevate your celebrations.

Rejoice in a stunning array of delectable dishes and curated packages, promising a blend of premium ingredients, exquisite presentations, and balanced flavours.

Expect an array of four Yu Sheng variations, inviting you to revel in premium options like South African Abalone, Hokkaido Scallop and Scottish Smoked Salmon (from $218.80), among others, along with the opulent Prosperity Luxury Combo ($658.80) boasting sumptuous dishes like Abundance Pen Cai, a gastronomic delight with over 18 luxurious ingredients, and Fortune Abalone Yu Sheng.

An assortment of handcrafted Nian Gao also awaits, including innovative flavours like Trehalose, Peach Gum, Rose, and Coconut Milk ($72.80), and the vibrant Mung Bean and Dhal Nian Gao ($37.80).

Additionally, explore a variety of enticing pastries and cookies such as the Original Pineapple Tarts ($55.80), and Yuzu Pineapple Tarts ($64.80) for gifting friends and family.

Enjoy a 15 per cent Early Bird Discount for selected items till Jan 21, 2024.

Shangri-La Singapore is located at 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350. The CNY takeaways are available from now till Feb 24, 2024. Orders can be made through the online portal, email (festive.sls@shangri-la.com) or call +65 6213 4511).

Kinki Restaurant + Bar

For something different, entice guests attending your Chinese New Year festivities with with a legendary lineup of a la carte takeaways from Kinki Restaurant + Bar.

Delight in the Dragon Chaser ($32++), a signature maki boasting grilled eel, seared foie gras, fried ebi, and cream cheese, finished with house-made soy reduction and Japanese mayo.

Next, indulge in the High Roller Wagyu Don ($99++) featuring Ohmi A4 Wagyu, Hokkaido uni, ikura, and summer black truffle for a luxurious treat.

Cheers to good fortune with the Gold Quencher ($19++), a sparkling cocktail crafted with Roku Gin, yuzu umeshu, soda water, and shimmering edible gold dust, complemented by a slice of dried orange.

So pick up your chopsticks and get ready to charm your taste buds with this spectacular feast.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House Singapore 049323. Orders can be placed in-stores and through the online website.

Rempapa

At Rempapa, this Lunar New Year is a heartfelt journey back to cherished flavours steeped in heritage and treasured memories.

Chef Damian D’Silva holds this festive period close to heart, seeing it as a time of joyous reunions and shared meals among generations.

Embracing the Year of the Dragon, Rempapa presents a selection of heritage dishes that invite communal celebration.

Among these delights is the Fluffy Mandarin Orange Steamed Kueh ($6.80 for six pcs), a traditional delicacy bursting with the vibrant essence of mandarin orange, symbolising the Lunar New Year.

These airy rice cakes, blooming and expanding during steaming, represent growth and prosperity, while the cracks that form on their surface signify smiles and happiness.

Available for takeaway and delivery, these kueh make for a perfect addition to home gatherings.

Rempapa is located at 2 Paya Lebar Road, #01-01/02/03, Park Place Residences at PLQ, Singapore 409053. The Mandarin Orange Steamed Kueh is available from Feb 3 to 24, 2024. Orders must be placed four days in advance, through the online portal.

Janice Wong Pure Imagination

Janice Wong Pure Imagination ushers in Chinese New Year with an exquisite range of delectable confections.

This year’s assortment features a selection of chocolates and cookies with auspicious motifs, blending tradition with captivating twists.

The Box of Nine chocolates ($39) showcases lavish pralines adorned with icons of wealth and prosperity like Chicken Bakkwa Praline Poprocks and Red Date Pistachio Praline.

The ornate Lion Head Set of Five ($68) introduces unique praline variations including Orange Praline Poprock and Ginger Hazelnut.

Additionally, the Koi Fish Set of Three ($58) makes for the perfect gift, presenting sweet pecan orange chocolate koi fishes.

Janice Wong also offers intricately designed Chinese New Year Mini Cakes ($12 each) inspired by auspicious symbols whilst the Chinese New Year Cookies range includes inventive treats like Salted Egg Yolk Cookies and Chocolate Bakkwa Cookies.

Want them all? The Assorted CNY Dragon Cookie Tin ($58) and hampers like the Overflowing Abundance Hamper ($150) are loaded with an opulent array of delights for a memorable Lunar New Year celebration.

Janice Wong Pure Imagination’s CNY treats are available for order now, with shipping from Jan 12, 2024. Orders must be placed through the online portal or via email (info@janicewong.com.sg).

