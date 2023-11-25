Is she real? Chinese waitress dances on the thin line between human and robot, sparking curiosity

In recent years, there has been growing interest and debate surrounding the use of robots and artificial intelligence in various industries.

Amidst the discourse, a viral clip is turning heads.

Shared by TikTok user discover_gz, also known as discover guangzhou, the 13-second video captures a Chinese waitress, dressed in a space suit of sorts, serving customers with robotic-like movements.

News about this waitress first appeared last month but has recently resurfaced from the attention of news media outlets and netizens alike.

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman-slash-robot in question is actually a human being.

She is the owner of a hotpot restaurant in Chongqing, China and a professional street dancer.

She interacts and serves her customers by moving like a robot, and the performance is highly believable as netizens are questioning whether she could actually be a robot.

Netizens' reactions

In the comments section of the aforementioned video, netizens were divided in their opinions.

A handful of users were impressed by her robotic dance, with one user encouraging her to join a breakdancing crew as their dance moves often incorporate The Robot.

On the other hand, other users were fascinated.

One user mentioned it's hard to differentiate what is real and what is not.

The rise of robots

While she might be human, robotic technology is on the rise, even in Singapore.

Who remembers the robot barista at Punggol hawker centre?

Launched in October 2022, the robot barista at One Punggol Hawker Centre is programmed to mix, brew and pour coffee and tea.

However, earlier this year in May, the robot barista made headlines when it malfunctioned.

In a clip posted by a netizen, the robot is seen misplacing a jug, leading to a topple.

The mechanical arm then reaches for a second jug, attempting to pour hot tea into the toppled one, resulting in a messy scene as the beverage spills onto the ground.

