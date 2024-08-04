Chinese woman hospitalised from overwork checks herself into old folks' home

Nursing homes are not just for the elderly, at least in China.

At 38 years old, one woman in China checked herself into a nursing home, choosing to live the life of "an old person", Chinese news media reported.

To her surprise, what she found was that it was a 'nursing' home in the truest sense of the word.

The woman, a screenwriter surnamed Yang, found the experience to be not only restorative but also encouraging. It has also inspired her to document the lives of the elderly community at the home.

Yang told People's Daily that following a month-long hospitalisation last year due to exhaustion, she began to re-examine her life.

Wanting a quiet and calm place where she could slow down and recuperate, she chose to live in a nursing home to enjoy a slower pace of life.

Drawn to the lifestyle

Speaking to People's Daily, she shared that she'd spent 11 years working in Beijing, far from her hometown and family.

The long working hours and late nights had affected her health.

Following her hospitalisation, Yang, whose parents have passed on, rejected her siblings' invitation for her to live with them in her hometown.

"In my condition, it would not be suitable for me to live with them as I would have to rise early every day. Due to my weak mental state, I would also get woken up easily by every little noise," said Yang.

She turned her sights to a nursing home instead, drawn by the regimented lifestyle, simple meals and medical supervision available on site.

According to Chinese publication The Cover, despite being left with little savings after her hospitalisation, the 2,000 yuan ($370.60) lodging fee provided her with room and board for a month at the nursing home, which comprised five apartment blocks.

It's situated near a fruit tree garden, lush greenery as well as a farm with animals such as peacocks and deer roaming the grounds.

To Yang, the experience was akin to staying in a condominium with multiple amenities.

She ended up staying for three months.

Yang shared that the nursing home is divided into three areas depending on the level of care required. Prices of each room is dependent on size, ranging from1,300 yuan to 2,200 yuan (about $240 to $407).

She admitted, however, that she'd harboured some doubts at the beginning.

"My impression of a nursing home is that your movement will be restricted, that life in there would be dull with you'd just be laying on your bed," she said. However, Yang found her experience to be anything but dull.

She discovered a fun-loving and energetic side to the home's elderly residents, who would be excited to join in the various activities.

Many were also eager to pull her aside for chats and share stories of their younger days. Their energy gave her a sense of encouragement, she told The Cover.

It has also inspired her to document and film the lives of the more than 100 elderly persons who live in the home.

"I want to show everyone what an elderly community is really like," she expressed.

Rising trend of young in nursing homes

According to China news media, the phenomenon of young people living in nursing homes is not new but appears to be a rising trend in the last two years.

One nursing home in Hangzhou had even recruited young people to live there, reported Whats On Weibo last September.

Launched as early as 2019, the project had promised to provide young people with free accommodation, as long as they fulfil 10 hours of service a month to accompany the elderly within the facility, NetEase reported. The initiative has since spread to other provinces in China.

The objectives of the drive are to provide younger generations who face difficulties with securing housing with a roof over their heads, and at the same time "alleviate the burden of social isolation on seniors", What's on Weibo reported.

For its third open call for companions last year, 15 people were successfully recruited and moved into the nursing home.

