Student, migrant worker and percussionist performing in Chingay 2026 share wishes for Singapore

The two-day Chingay Parade kicked off on Friday (Feb 27) evening, featuring a circular multi-tier stage for the first time.

This year's theme, Wish, brings together over 3,000 performers in a 90-minute show.

Half of the eight-act performance is inspired by ethnic festivals of Chinese New Year, Christmas, Deepavali and Hari Raya, highlighting the common values and celebratory spirit that unite racial communities, said the People's Association.

From a sequence inspired by lohei to a classic peacock dance, the audience is in for a treat, with a range of high-energy performances, massive floats, and dynamic choreography.

AsiaOne speaks to some Chingay Parade performers to learn about their wishes for Singapore.

Wish #1: Employment for fresh grads

Act 1 of the parade, titled Lantern of Renewal, celebrates the Chinese New Year spirit through a tale of reunion and blessings.

The segment features over 500 performers — including lion and dragon dance performers, stilt walkers, and traditional Chinese instrumentalists — in a high-energy dance inspired by lohei, reimagined with contemporary rap beats.

Michael Gabriel Madlangbayan, a 26-year-old student from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), is part of the contingent.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Michael, a member of local dance crew STNY, said his dance instructor had invited students to join the parade.

As a first-time performer at the Chingay Parade, one reason he took part is his fear of missing out after hearing positive things about last year's parade from his peers.

Another reason is that he is graduating this year.

"I wanted to try participating because I think by next year, I wouldn't have the time to do this," he said.

Decked out in a bright red costume inspired by origami, Michael told us that he is very excited to participate in the celebrations, especially for his segment.

"I enjoy the song that I'm dancing to. I think it's a very interesting, modernised take on traditional Chinese New Year songs. It has a hip-hop vibe with a mix of traditional instruments," he said.

Michael, who has spent many Saturdays rehearsing since December, has a bittersweet feeling as the event comes to a close.

"I'll miss performing, making a lot of noise with the other participants, and performing our hearts out," he said.

In line with this year's theme, Michael wishes for all fresh graduates to be able to find employment so they can support Singapore's economy. He also hopes everyone will stay safe and healthy.

Wish #2: A happy new year

Act 3, titled Wishes of Light and Hope, features over 300 performers showcasing a variety of Indian art forms, including lamp and lotus, classical peacock, and horse dances, set to traditional Indian music.

A highlight of the segment is the migrant workers who are taking part in Chingay Parade for the first time.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Selvaraj John Peter from the Migrant Workers' Centre contingent expressed excitement about performing in the event.

"I'm very proud and happy to participate," the 34-year-old said.

The safety coordinator, who has worked in Singapore for 10 years, wore a vibrant costume that shimmers every time he twirls.

Last year, Selvaraj watched the parade as an MWC ambassador (grassroots representatives in their community and at their workplaces).

Despite not being the best dancer, the performances inspired him to put his name forward for this year's event.

"I saw so many people from different cultures and nationalities perform, so this year I decided to become one of them," said the MWC ambassador of eight years.

For three months, Selvaraj attended practice sessions on Sundays, with each session lasting two to three hours.

As only MWC ambassadors can participate in the parade, Selvaraj said he is grateful he was selected to be one of the performers.

"Not many people get an opportunity like this, so I'm really very happy. I will never forget this lifetime experience," he said.

His wish for Singapore is simple — for everyone to have a happy new year.

Wish #3: Many more years of Chingay

Coming all the way from Kelantan, Malaysia, to participate in the parade is Shafic Aminuddin Hussin.

Titled The Light of Asean Nations, Act 6 features Singapore and its Asean neighbours coming together in a celebration of regional unity and cultural diversity.

Percussionists from five Asean countries, including Shafic, flew in to perform alongside Singapore's multi-ethnic drum ensemble at Chingay 2026.

"We are proud and happy to represent our country," he said.

A full-time musician with years of experience under his belt, Shafic told AsiaOne that he managed to learn the song he was performing in a day, and only needed two days of rehearsals.

The 38-year-old shared that it has been a joy performing at Chingay because the work is both easy and exciting.

Shafic used to participate in similar festivals in Malaysia years ago, but the country no longer hosts such large-scale events.

"So when I performed at Chingay and saw how extensive the parade was, I was impressed and happy," he said, adding that the experience made him feel nostalgic.

In fact, Shafic enjoyed the performance so much, his wish is for Singapore to continue holding the event for a long time.

Chingay is a great place to build bonds with people from different backgrounds, he told us.

"The festival is very good because it allows us to meet new people, learn more about each other's cultures, and reconnect with old friends."

Pre-parade festivities

Before watching the parade, members of the public can enjoy several free activities.

Over at the PAssionArts Street @ Chingay, visitors can check out 19 interactive art installations co-created by residents and students.

These installations highlight community participation and grassroots creativity, while offering photo opportunities.

Visitors can also try their hand at arts workshops offering activities such as keychain crafting, marbling fan art, and eco pouch making.

Adding to the festivities are the vibrant mix of music and dance performances across Friday and Saturday.

The public can also visit the Our Chingay, Step In exhibition.

This immersive zone showcases Chingay as a living heritage and allows parade-goers to learn more about the cultural event.

It also highlights the ongoing collaboration between Singapore and Malaysia in their joint pursuit of Unesco recognition.

Address: 1 Republic Boulevard, Singapore 038975

Dates: Feb 27 and 28

Event time: 7.30pm to 9.30pm

