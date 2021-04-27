Chocolate maniacs, here's a deal for you: 1-for-1 Godiva soft serves at Bugis Junction

Fancy yourself a sweet treat (or two) to tide yourself through the rest of the week? Then you'd be glad to know that Godiva's Bugis Junction outlet will be having a one-for-one promotion that will run from today (April 27) to Thursday.

Godiva's 1-for-1 soft serve promotion is only available April 27 to 29. PHOTO: Screenshot from godivasingapore Instagram

Each ice cream is usually priced at $9, so now, you can enjoy it for just $4.50 per cone.

The flavours eligible for this promotion are Dark Chocolate, Chocolate Twist and Vanilla White Chocolate.

Do note that the deal is only redeemable from 3pm to 5pm each day.

Address: 200 Victoria Street #01-60/60A, Singapore 188021

Deal ends: April 29

