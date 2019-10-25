Chocolate-themed cruise to become Willy Wonka factory on the high seas

PHOTO: Instagram/coastacruisesofficial
AFP

A chocolate-themed cruise is set to lift anchor next spring that will sail with master chocolatiers and, quite literally, a boat-load of chocolate. 

You could call it a dream trip for chocoholics: for eight days, the Costa Pacifica cruise liner will be transformed into a floating Willy Wonka chocolate factory, with tastings, workshops, tours and chocolate sculpting demonstrations planned throughout the trip. 

The cruise departs from the coastal Italian town of Civitavecchia and sails to Genoa, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Malta and Catania in Sicily.

The programme is organised in partnership with Eurochocolate, an annual chocolate festival that takes place in Perugia, Italy.

Also on the itinerary is a shore excursion to the Chocolate Museum of Barcelona, which traces the history of chocolate and features a model of the city's famous Parc Guell, in chocolate form. 

The Eurochocolate Cruise departs April 16. 

Princess Cruises also developed a "Chocolate Journeys" programme with chocolatier Norman Love, whose chocolate confections and desserts are served in select main dining rooms across the fleet.

The programme also includes chocolate and wine pairing tastings and chocolate spa treatments.

