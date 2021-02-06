Chomp Chomp Food Centre hawker guide: 8 stalls to satiate your nighttime cravings in Singapore

Serangoon Gardens might be a little tucked away, but it receives travellers from far and wide for its place in Singapore’s food scene as a supper giant.

Nestled next to the infamous milo towers at the 24-hour Srisun Express and R.K. Eating House is the ever-popular Chomp Chomp Food Centre. Whether you’re craving fragrant char kway teow , some spicy wanton mee , or just a plate of delicious chicken wings, Chomp Chomp’s got you covered.

1. Chomp Chomp Satay

The only thing that makes tender, charred chunks of meat even tastier is when they’re on a skewer, that’s why satay ranks high on our list of favourite foods.

At Chomp Chomp Satay, choose between Chicken, Pork, Beef and Mutton skewers ($0.70 each); we opted for chicken, pork, and mutton ourselves. The satay is definitely old-school and nostalgia-inducing, and while we loved them all, we were partial to the juicy chicken.

Chomp Chomp Satay is located at #01-34, 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269.

2. Fu BBQ Seafood

Sambal stingray is a must-have at Chomp Chomp, and we got our fix at Fu BBQ Seafood. Their Sambal Stingray ($12) was spicy, savoury, and sweet all at once — everything we love in this dish.

The sambal isn’t too spicy, and it’s the perfect option if you’re not the biggest fan of spice. While we would have loved a little more crispy charredness, the meat was perfectly cooked and played beautifully with the chilli.

Fu BBQ Seafood is located at #01-18, 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269.

3. Swee Heng Wanton Noodle

When it comes down to it, sometimes all we want is a comforting bowl of noodles and soup to slurp up. Enter Swee Heng’s Wanton Noodles ($4), a bowl of spicy, delicious goodness that’ll fill your heart and belly.

Chewy yellow noodles are coated in a glossy, spicy sauce and topped with sweet char siew, accompanied by a bowl of comforting broth and wanton.

Swee Heng Wanton Noodle is located at #01-12, 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269.

4. Chomp Chomp Fried Kway Teow Mee

We all love a good, greasy plate of charred, wok hei-infused noodles, and the Char Kway Teow ($3) definitely passes muster. The texture of the noodles is soft but springy, and the dish is peppered with eggy goodness and cockles.

We couldn’t help but wish it was a touch more generous with the fixings, and the wok hei could have been a touch stronger for our taste as well. But for $3, we’ve got to admit this is a pretty solid dish.

Chomp Chomp Fried Kway Teow Mee is located at #01-35, 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269.

5. Chong Pang Huat Chicken Wings

When we brought the towering pile of chicken wings ($1.40 each) to our table, we weren’t sure if we’d be able to get through them all. Lo and behold, we scarfed them down in 15 minutes.

Crispy and charred on the outside and tender on the inside, these chicken wings are greasy and finger lickin’ good. And after a beer or two? I’ll take ten please.

Chong Pang Huat Chicken Wings is located at #01-28, 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269.

6. Ang Sa Lee

We all love a good orh luak, our beloved oyster omelette. Plump, juicy oysters wrapped in layers of crispy eggy batter, with some chilli? Perfection.

Ang Sa Lee’s Oyster Omelette (from $6) has a batter that’s definitely higher on the eggs and low on the starch, which we loved, and it was crisp and delicious. We would have loved a touch more gooeyness in the middle, but their beautifully sour chilli sauce made up for it.

Ang Sa Lee is located at #01-33, 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269.

7. Big Big Fries

Big Big Fries serves up, quite simply, some big big fries. These long crispy fried potato sticks aren’t just ultra-Instagrammable, but taste pretty damn awesome too, especially with one of the stall’s housemade sauces – their mentaiko mayonnaise is a crowd favourite.

For $5.90, get a serving of fries with one sauce (or upsize to two sauces for just an extra dollar). Apart from fries, enjoy a BigPlatter ($13), a plate of delicious fried goodness with chicken wings, nuggets, onion rings, and popcorn chicken.

Big Big Fries is located at #01-30, 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269.

8. Ding Hao

At Chomp Chomp, it’s only acceptable to wash your meal down with one thing: sugarcane juice.

This hawker centre is known for it’s massive sugarcane juice towers, perfect to supply an army or you and some thirsty friends. We opted for the pretty-manageable 1.5l Sugarcane Tower ($8), perfect for a party of five.

The sugarcane juice is beautifully refreshing, not too sweet but with a strong sugarcane flavour coming through. What more could we want?

Ding Hao is located at #01-16, 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269.

This article was first published in City Nomads.