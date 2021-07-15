Choose your third squad member with the Undone x Space Jam: A New Legacy watch collection

Space Jam: New Legacy is definitely making itself known after notable collaborations with Xbox and Nike, and of course, Kross Studio’s U$100,000 (S$135,000) tourbillon.

Jumping on the bandwagon is Undone, who will be launching a new watch collection inspired by the upcoming standalone sequel. While this is not Undone’s first rodeo in creating watches inspired by iconic movies, this collection will introduce its first basketball watch timer.

Named The Space Jam: A New Legacy “Slamdunk”, this US$369 wristwatch features a black DLC-coated tonneau case adorned with the perfect alley-oop settle overtime represented by Bugs Bunny and LeBron James, whose silhouettes are mimicking this layup at 3.00 and 9.00 respectively.

The minute counter at 9.00 is designed specifically for game time and comes separated into five sections.

The first four are marked out with white Arabic numerals that indicate the first four quarters in a game (12 minutes each), whereas the fifth section is all for overtime, with two overtime periods of 5 minutes in red Roman numerals.

PHOTO: Undone

PHOTO: Undone

PHOTO: Undone

Furthermore, The Space Jam A New Legacy “Slamdunk” is limited to 300 pieces worldwide. Each watch will have a unique serialised number on the case back, and be shipped in a special packaging inspired by a weathered sneaker box that hints at the past and present series. If you look closely, odes related to Space Jam can be found as well.

PHOTO: Undone

In true Undone fashion, the new collection also includes the Space Jam: A New Legacy “Tune Squad” (US$369) piece that gives fans the freedom to choose a watch with their favourite character on it, who then becomes the third teammate.

PHOTO: Undone

PHOTO: Undone

Located at 3.00 and 9.00 respectively, Bugs Bunny and LeBron James will be housed underneath the double-domed sapphire crystal, with the wearer’s choice of character lining up at the 6.00 mark.

The timepiece brings a semi-transparent dial that offers a glimpse of movement, accentuated by an orange halo and chronograph second hand for that added flair.

The three teammates will be printed in color on the subdials; with Bugs Bunny taking 3.00, Lebron lining up at 9.00, and your pick at 6.00.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy “Tune Squad” will be shipped in packaging that mimics the vibrant colours of the movie and is joined by the complete lineup of the team on the side.

PHOTO: Undone

For those interested, you may get your hands on these unique timepieces on Undone’s official website.

ALSO READ: Kross Studio's Space Jam Tourbillon watch costs $135k and there will only be 10 of them

This article was first published in Geek Culture.