Choosing activewear: Are premium brands really worth it?

Activewear brands with increasingly high price tags are becoming more mainstream than ever before.

With brands like Lululemon charging as much as $150+ for a single pair of leggings, it's easy to question whether premium activewear brands are worth the money.

After all, the price difference in comparison to a brand like Decathlon, where tights cost less than $30, is stark.

This article explores whether or not a higher price tag equates to better quality workout gear, to help you ultimately decide if such a premium is worth paying.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

PREMIUM BRAND PROVIDE ENTRY INTO AN EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY

According to Maslow's hierarchy of needs, many premium activewear companies help fulfil one of our basic needs: a sense of belonging.

Such brands typically have well-defined target demographics and strong followings in specific fitness communities-for example, Lululemon appeals to yoga lovers, and Under Armour to gym-goers.

Non-premium brands, on the other hand, often appeal to a much larger consumer base.

Choosing a premium brand's activewear apparel, therefore, can build a connection and sense of belonging to a broader collective: people who buy the same activewear products share ways of keeping active and may feel united in fitness goals.

EXPENSIVE BRANDS CAN SIGNAL HIGHER STATUS

Premium activewear pieces are often co-designed by high-end designers and marketed as fashion-forward.