Christmas 2019: Deals and promos for the best buffet, turkey, cake and festive food

GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

We think Elsa and Anna would approve of this show-stopping Crystal Glacier Log Cake (pictured, $82 nett for 1kg) for their Christmas party! Inspired by a winter wonderland, the cake features almond sponge with mascarpone, apple mousse and lingonberries.

Roasted Pandan Scented Turkey with Mantou Kaya Nibbles (12 pieces) & Housemade Chilli. PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

Till Dec 26, you can also order other gourmet treats for your home party, including the Asian-inspired Roasted Pandan Scented Turkey with Mantou Kaya Nibbles and Housemade Chilli ($238 nett, serves 8 to 12 people).

Find out more: festivepromotions.goodwoodparkhotel.com or call 6730-1867

HOTEL FORT CANNING

This Otah Roast Turkey (pictured, $148+) emerged second in The Straits Times' blind taste test of 15 turkeys with an Asian spin, and you'll agree with how flavourful the bird is. It's also interesting that it comes with twice the stuffing: otah-style minced chicken and chestnut as well as spiced basmati rice.

While the otah flavour is new, two other popular Singapore-inspired roast turkeys, Satay and Salted Egg, are still available for takeaway.

Or why not hold your Christmas gatherings at its restaurant The Salon? Check out the four-course festive specials, which are priced from $48++ per person and available till Dec 30.

Find out more: www.hfcsingapore.com or call 6799-8809.

STAMFORD CATERING

Love spices and heat? Add a twist to your family Christmas spread with this Sze Chuan Mala Roasted Turkey ($105.93), marinated with tongue-numbing chilli peppers and peppercorns.

To cool down your palate, get the sweet Thai Milk Tea Bread and Butter Pudding with Gula Melaka Pearl ($31.03), which features generously buttered croissants and bread, soaked in Thai black tea and crowned with gula melaka pearls.

Find out more: www.stamfordcs.com.sg or call 6852-3338

MORGANFIELD'S

Perfect for small home gatherings, its popular Morgan's Christmas Feast ($149.90+) is made to satisfy everyone's taste buds.

This takeaway set includes 11 hearty dishes, including meaty masterpieces like Orange Marmalade Glazed Whole Gammon Ham, Barbeque Beef Rib, Roast Beef Ribeye, Crackling Pork Roast, Roast Chicken, Sausages, and Christmas special edition items Cranberry and Hazelnut Sticky Bones (pork ribs). There are also mouth-watering sides, from roasted pumpkin and cornbread to Mexican grilled corn.

Find out more: www.morganfields.com.sg

MARMALADE PANTRY

The Festive Bundle ($128+) and Family Bundle ($238+) are made up of a combination of roast meats and side dishes, like Slow-Roasted Wagyu Beef, Lamb Rack with Provencale Crust, Maple and Clove Glazed Gammon Ham, Whole Roasted Turkey with Fresh Herbs, Garlic Mash, Roasted Winter Vegetables, and Traditional Stuffing.

Choose the turkey or ham plus two sides for the Festive Bundle, and turkey, ham, lamb or beef plus four sides for the Family Bundle. Items can be delivered (charges apply) or picked up at the outlets.

Find out more: https://www.themarmaladepantry.com.sg/

GRAND PARK ORCHARD

Mitzo, the hotel's modern Cantonese restaurant, presents a five-course set menu that includes an appetiser platter featuring Truffle with Sesame Mayonnaise Prawn, Creamy Pomelo Lobster Claw and crispy Roasted Pork Belly; Mitzo's Festive Wagyu Beef Cheek, with garlic, dried chillies and Sichuan peppers; and Black Pepper Turkey Fried Rice, with intense wok hei flavours.

Available till Jan 1, the menu is priced at $88++ per person (minimum two to dine).

Find out more: mitzo.sg or call 6603-8855

MARRIOTT SINGAPORE TANG PLAZA

At the Hotel Forecourt Stall, you can order gourmet items to go.

Making their debut this year are five tempting dishes, including the Whole Roast Turkey with Apple Cider Brine & Giblet Cornbread Loaf ($198 nett, 4.5-5kg), the Rosemary & Garlic Roast Lamb Leg (bone-in) with Chimichurri, Artichokes and Capers ($188 nett, 2.5-3kg), the Peanut Butter Speculoos Praline Log Cake ($68, 1kg), the Pandan and Mixed Berries Chiffon Log Cake ($68 nett, 1kg), and the Brandy White Chocolate Chestnut Log Cake ($68 nett, 1kg).

Find out more: www.singaporemarriott.com or call 6831-4605 (Marriott Cafe) or 6831-4705 (Hotel Forecourt Stall)

CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE

Indulge in a festive afternoon tea at the Lobby Lounge, served from now till Jan 3.

Dishes include a seafood platter, hot savouries and luscious sweet treats, like the Chestnut Mont Blanc and Santa Sleigh, both inspired by classic Christmas desserts. From $68++ per adult and $49++ per child (no seafood) for the weekend afternoon tea. The adult price includes Ronnefeldt tea and Brazilian coffee.

Find out more: www.connoisseur.sg or call 6432-7483

WINDOWSILL PIES

Treat your guests to its selection of festive baked treats. For a dessert that will please everyone, check out the Whimsical Pies-Ta ($68), an assortment of 10 signature pie flavours, including Apple Frangipane, Coconut Lime Vodka, Morello Sour Cherry, Pecan, Strawberry Lemon and S'mores.

The Whimsical Petit Fours is another impressive dessert - 25 bite-sized pieces of five different flavoured cakes, the most unusual of which are the sweet-savoury Foie Gras Classique and the Peche a la Creme, with peaches and peach liqueur.

Find out more: www.windowsillpies.sg or call 9772-5629

ROYAL PLAZA ON SCOTTS

These gorgeous festive log cakes - Hojicha Chocolate, Beriolette Tiramisu and Raspberry Royaltine ($65 each) - aren't made just for Instagram; they're really yummy too.

Other takeaway items available include the Sambal Hijau Turkey ($158, 4.5 to 5.5kg), marinated with green sambal and served with nasi goreng, serunding (toasted coconut shavings) and spiced chicken stuffing. There's also the Traditional Roast Turkey ($158, 4.5 to 5.5kg), garnished with garlic-buttered potatoes, seasonal vegetables, chestnut stuffing, cranberry sauce and giblet sauce.

Find out more: www.carouselbuffet.com.sg or call 6219-3780

PARK HOTEL ALEXANDRA

The Carvery buffet serves items like Traditional Roasted Turkey with Stuffing and Honey Glazed Ham, and the sensational Spit-roasted Chicken with Sweet Orange and Aged Balsamic Glaze (pictured), which is cooked to golden-brown and crispy perfection. Prices start from $51++ for lunch and $61++ per person for dinner.

On Dec 24, 25 and 31, the Aqua Luna bar will offer VIP al-fresco seating between 6.30pm and 10.30pm. Enjoy pool and sunset views while you dine, plus a complimentary one-off serving of the Cold Seafood Platter, with poached lobster, fresh oysters and cured trout sashimi.

Find out more: parkhotelgroup.com/alexandra

PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY

Dining at a hotel doesn't always mean you'll burn a hole in your pocket. Porta, the modern European bistro located at the hotel, offers a value-for-money four-course dinner menu between Dec 23 and 25.

The winter-inspired feast features a creamy Vichyssoise with Hokkaido Scallop, topped with avruga caviar; Lobster Thermidor served two ways - gratinated and poached (pictured); a choice of Black Cod or Beef Tenderloin for the main dish; and Christmas Cake, comprising red velvet sponge cake, dark chocolate ganache and rich cream cheese. The menu is priced at $66++ per person. These dishes are also available for a la carte order.

Find out more: www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/clarkequay/promotions/portafestive or call 6593-8855

SWENSEN'S

This year, Swensen's introduces six new ice cream log cakes, including the Ho-Ho-Ho ($65 for 1kg), made with Butterfly Pea Flower Milk Tea ice cream.

You can also customise a take-home package of different a la carte dishes, including Roasted Brussels Sprouts ($28.90), Truffle Mashed Sweet Potatoes ($23.90), Hoisin Glazed Drumlets ($29.90), Prawn Pesto Linguine ($29.90), Roast Beef ($118), and Smoked Honey Chicken Ham ($85). Priced from $168, each package comprises at least one type of roast, two to three sides or pasta, and one ice cream log cake.

Find out more: www.swensens.com.sg or call 6788-8128

PARKROYAL ON KITCHENER ROAD

The Spice Brasserie offers a wonderful holiday-inspired dessert called the White Chocolate and Cream Cheese Red Velvet Yule Log with Brandied Fruits and Nuts ($58).

It is made up a light red velvet sponge, rolled with Griottes cherries, cranberries, raisins and citrus peel that have been soaked in rum, kirsch and cognac for months. A luscious layer of cream cheese and white chocolate completes the masterpiece. Order at least three days in advance.

Find out more: parkroyalhotels.com/Kitchener or call 6428-3160

GRAND MERCURE SINGAPORE ROXY

Another interesting Asian-inspired turkey: the hotel's Signature Roasted Turkey with Buah Keluak Sauce. Other scrumptious dishes include Tandoori Salmon (pictured), marinated in yoghurt and spices and slow-baked; Whole Lamb Leg with Tikka Paste, flavoured with a yummy Indian curry paste and slow-roasted to perfection; and Gula Melaka Pandan Log Cake, enhanced with palm sugar and fragrant pandan leaves.

Find out more: www.grandmercureroxy.com.sg or call 6344-8000

DELIFRANCE

Throwing a Christmas party has never been easier with their festive menu, starring the Herb Roasted Chicken with Assorted Sausages and Potatoes ($88).

Sweet treats include the Gingerbread Latte Loaf Cake ($14.80, 320g), with molasses, ground ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg; the Chestnut Bundt Cake ($18, 450g), dusted with powdered sugar; and the Raspberry Delight Log Cake ($58, 1kg), made with milky raspberry mousse.

Self-pickup and delivery are offered for its roasts. Bundle sets are available from $258.

Find out more: www.delifrance.com.sg

PRIMA DELI

The centrepiece is Santa's Magical Fireplace ($57.80, 1kg), with hazelnut cream sandwiched between vanilla sponge cake layers. Equally stunning is Santa's Cottage ($54.80, 1kg) -rich chocolate sponge cake filled with dark sweet cherries.

Other goodies include Truffle Yule Log (from $44.80), Strawberry Cream Cheese Yule Log (from $44.80), Mini Chocolate Hazelnut Tarts ($5.50 for six), and Here Comes Santa Cookie ($2.80 each).

Find out more: www.primadeli.com

PROOFER BOULANGERIE

Stock up on the artisanal bakery's Christmas log cakes, available in four flavours: Double Chocolate, Oreo, Milo and Nutella. The Double Chocolate has a thick outer layer of chocolate, while the Oreo is filled with Oreo cream and cookie crumbs. The Milo log cake has a delicious malt flavour, and the Nutella contains roasted hazelnuts for a nice crunch. Each log cake weighs about 500g each, serves five to six, and costs $35. Available till Dec 17.

Find out more: proofer.com.sg

TOAST BOX

Check out the new festive treats, available till Dec 31. These tasty bakes include Merry Choco Brownie ($2.40) a decadent combination of chocolate and walnuts, and Cherry Butter Cake ($2.20), dotted with red and green cherries and sprinkled with powdered sugar for a twist on the traditional pound cake. Both pair well with coffee or the new strawberry-infused Ice Teh-O ($3.80), served with fresh strawberry slices and a squeeze of calamansi.

Find out more: www.toastbox.com.sg

GRAIN

Fancy a healthy catered Christmas spread for a large party? The 12-course Christmas Buffet ($32 per guest, minimum of 30 guests) is perfect.

Dishes include Christmas Spiced Rice, Smoked Tomato Fusilli Pasta, Sweet Citrus Salmon Parcel, Wild Mushroom Pesto Pasta, Honey-Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Cranberry Meatballs with Roasted Zucchini, Holiday Walnut Cake, Christmas Cookies, and lots more.

Find out more: grain.com.sg/catering or call 3163-5336

TASTE SINGAPORE

Pick up pre-cooked festive items from award-winning chef Julien Bompard from Le Saint Julien, one of Singapore's top French restaurants in the 1990s.

His specially curated series of dishes includes Roast US Grain Fed Angus Beef Tenderloin with Roast Potato and Caramelized Onion and Black Truffle Sauce ($145), Prawn Cocktail with Brandy Cocktail Sauce, and Festive Chunky Roast Pumpkin Soup ($45 for 2 litres).

Find out more: taste.farm

COMIDA MEXICANA

Have a Mexican-style Christmas with traditional dishes like Chicken Mole Poblano ($30) - chicken braised in a rich sauce made with chocolate, chiles and spices, and BBQ Pork Loin Ribs with Achiote (made from the seeds of the Mexican achiote tree).

For dessert, try the Mexican Christmas pudding, stuffed with dried fruit and laced with dulce de leche ($18). The menu is available from now till Dec 31.

Find out more: www.comidamex.com.sg/ or call 6440-8030

THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL

On Christmas Day, visit 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung for the buffet brunch ($168++ per person (food only), which will have live stations, a charcuterie section, a grill carving station, a rotisserie spit and more.

For a home feast, check out the hotel's takeaway offerings, like the roasted turkey with cranberry sauce and giblet gravy ($118++, 6kg), the rum- and honey-glazed gammon bone-in ham with applesauce and pork raisin sauce ($148++, 6kg), and the Madagascar vanilla mousse cake with mixed berry jelly and raspberry custard ($62,1kg).

Find out more: www.kempinski.com/en/singapore/the-capitol-singapore/dining/ or call 6368-8888

OLA COCINA DEL MAR

Bring the party home with their festive takeaways. For a hearty traditional meal, order their Whole Roasted Turkey "Spanish Style" ($158++) with red mojo aioli and quinoa, that's perfect for six to eight people.

For something unconventional, order the Spit-roasted Whole Suckling Pig ($288++), which features sweet and sour sauce and fresh seasonal greens and serves eight to 10.

Find out more: ola.kitchen or call 6604-7050

ALKAFF MANSION

Book your family gathering at UNA on Level 2, which specialises in Spanish and Basque flavours. Its Christmas Communal Brunch Menu ($68++, minimum two people) features an array of Iberian cold cuts; chargrilled Iberico pork jowl; rice with chicken, sausage and saffron-flavoured egg; and a traditional Basque pudding of walnut milk enriched with cinnamon and candied walnuts. From Dec 14 to 25.

On Christmas Day itself, there will be a snow machine and bouncy castle on the grounds to keep the little ones entertained. Your kids can get ice cream and balloon sculpture, and take part in special giveaways, too.

Find out more: thealkaffmansion.sg or call 8126-8844

VUE

Enjoy spectacular views from this iconic rooftop dining spot while you feast on signature dishes from head chef Sam Chin. The four-course tasting menu starts with poached oysters served with rice vinegar jelly and caviar, quail breast drizzled with smoked pear milk, or Hokkaido spotted prawn tartare.

For the second course, choose between pan-seared foie gras and grilled Maine lobster tail. The main course presents more options, like Vue's binchotan-grilled thorn-head kinki fish, pigeon, lamb rack, and "Kokuou" A4 Japanese Black Wagyu.

Finish with one of three tempting desserts, like sorbet with olive oil cake or sticky date pudding. Till Dec 30. Priced at $138++ per person.

Find out more: vue.com.sg or call 8879-0923

This article was first published in Young Parents.