Christmas 2020: Find festive feasts at Cedele, Swensen’s, Capella Singapore and more

There's much to look forward to during Christmas. The lights, decorations, gift exchanges, carols and of course, the Christmas feasting. 'Tis the season to put our diets aside and reward ourselves for surviving a hard year.

If you're not up to whipping up a feast in your kitchen, here are some places to consider ordering from or dining at instead.

Cedele

Holding on firmly to their ethos of Eat Well, Be Well, Cedele has rolled out a scrumptious lineup of Christmas goodies that are made with no artificial or processed ingredients.

No Christmas is complete without a turkey, and the Cedele's Rosemary & Butter-Roasted Turkey comes with a side of spiced cranberry strawberry sauce, turkey gravy and Christmas couscous salad to complete this centrepiece.

Other menu options include Honey Cinnamon Glazed Pork Belly, Angus Beef Short Ribs and Lobster & Crab Quiche.

If you're a vegetarian, there are options for you too, such as the Curried Kabocha Squash Gratin.

End the meal on a sweet note with one of their cakes, including the Hojicha Matcha Yuzu Block Cake and Butterscotch Maple Carrot Logcake.

Prices for mains start from $30 and prices of cakes start from $42. Visit their website to order.

Capella Hotel Singapore

If you're looking for Mediterranean cuisine this Christmas, The Knolls at Capella Hotel Singapore is offering a festive lunch and dinner menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day itself.

You can look forward to offerings such as Oven Roasted Turkey with Sautéed Chestnuts and Porcini Cheese Ravioli with Black Winter Truffle. There's also a dedicated menu of plant-based dishes for the vegetarians.

If you aren't a a fan of the typical Christmas fare, Chinese speciality restaurant Cassia is offering a range of Cantonese-style dishes on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day itself. Some options on the menu include Braised Bird’s Nest with Crabmeat in Superior Broth and Baked Spare Rib with Champagne Sauce.

Prices start from $85++. Visit their website, call +65 6591 5046 or email gr.singapore@capellahotels.com to make a booking.

Address: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297

Delifrance

French cafe chain Delifrance may be known for their croissants and bakes, but this festive season they have a lineup of roasts, cakes, cookies and more for the festive season.

Order their menu items individually or opt for curated festive packages that feed up to 10 pax The sets are loaded with Christmas staples such as Rosemary Cranberry Turkey, Citrus Herb Chicken and Stuffed Meat Loaf.

For desserts, there's a spread of cakes priced from $39 to $68 to choose from, including Mango Passion Log Cake, Cookies & Cream and the Joy of Delifrance, which comes in the shape of a talking log.

Prices for cakes start from $39 and prices for the festive packages start from $128. Visit their website to order.

Pizza Hut

You can get festive with pizza this Christmas with Pizza Hut's Christmas Super Pan Pizza series.

The pizzas feature a crispy crust filled with melted cheese, and come with festive sounding names such as The Four Cheese Super Pan Pizza and Christmas Ham Super Pan Pizza. They're also topped off with a dash of red parmesan crumbs for an extra Christmasy touch.

If you're feeding a large group of people, order add-ons such as the Merry Snackbox, which comes packed with goodies such as Sweet n Spicy Drumlets, Cinnamon Breadsticks and Garlic Mozzarella Poppers.

Takeaway bundle prices start from $28.50 and dine-in bundle prices start from $17.90. Orders can also be placed on their website for takeaway.

SE7ENTH

The chic restaurant, which specialises in international cuisine, is serving four-course set menus leading up to Christmas. Each set consists of a nibbles platter, soup, your choice of Smoked Turducken Roulade or Pan Seared Salmon in Apple Glazed Butter Cream and a Mini Chocolate Log Cake with Berries.

Celebratory themed set lunches will be available from Dec 21 to 24. You'll get to choose from mains such as the Christmas Gnocchi in Creamy Neapolitan sauce with Spinach and Basil and Turkey Ham with Honey-Glazed Carrots, Brussel Sprouts and Cranberry Sauce.

Prices start from $25++ per person. For dining reservations, please call 6812 6050, email se7enth.premier-singapore@ oakwood.com or book via Chope. You can also view the full menu here.

Address: 6 Shenton Way OUE Downtown 1, Level 7, Singapore 068809

Swensen's

Customise your own Christmas feast for your gatherings with the many festive dishes on Swensen's menu - Garlic Roast Chicken, Impossible Meatball Pasta and Christmas Grazing Platters are just some of the options available.

Can't decide which ones to pick? Order one of the Giftmas Parcels instead. Three different bundles have been put together to cater to groups of different sizes and these are available from now till Jan 5, 2021.

What's a Swensen's feast without ice cream? This year, there's a limited-edition item, Midnight Yule, which is dark chocolate peppermint ice cream flavoured. Cakes are available for now till Dec 31, 2020.

Prices start from $138 per bundle. Check out their Christmas catalogue here.

