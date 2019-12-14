Christmas buffet dining deals at hotels in Singapore to splurge on this year

Besides just celebrating the milestones that you've achieved in the last 11 months, December is all about family, friends, festivities and, perhaps most importantly, Christmas feasting!
Skip cooking (slaving in the kitchen) this year's Christmas dinner, hang up the apron, and make this year a time for engaging in conversation while actually catching up with loved ones.
We bring you a list of Christmas buffet options at some of Singapore's best hotels, that feature traditional Christmas must-haves and sweet treats.
CARLTON HOTEL SINGAPORE
- Cafe Mosaic
- 76 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189558
Enjoy a festive spread with an affordable price tag at Carlton Hotel's Cafe Mosaic.
An extensive buffet menu awaits here - featuring fresh seafood (oysters, baby lobsters, crayfish, scallops and tiger prawns). There will also be traditional festive dishes available.
These include roasted whole turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, honey baked ham with pineapple and raisin sauce, and lamb chop with rosemary and mint pepper sauce just to name a few!
All buffets at Cafe Mosaic are inclusive of free-flow chilled juices and soft drinks. Just for the adults, there's the option to top up $35++ for free-flow beer, house pour and sparkling wine.
And even if you aren't dining at Cafe Mosaic but around the area on 24 or 25 December, catch an a cappella group live in the main lobby during the following timings:
- 24 Dec 2019: 7.30pm to 8pm and 8.15pm to 8.45pm
- 25 Dec 2019: 12pm to 12.30pm and 7pm to 7.30pm
LUNCH
- Dates: 12 to 23 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2.30pm
- Price: $68++ per adult and $34++ per child
DINNER
- Dates: 12 to 23 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $58++ per adult and $29++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DINNER
- Date: 24 and 25 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child
CHRISTMAS LUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child
PROMOTIONS
- Early-birds enjoy 20 per cent off Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day lunch and dinner with reservations and full payment made by 15 December 2019.
- DBS, POSB and UOB debit and credit cardholders enjoy 50 per cent off festive lunch, valid on 12 to 23 Dec 2019.
- DBS, POSB and UOB debit and credit cardholders enjoy 38 per cent off festive dinner, valid on 12 to 23 Dec 2019.
- DBS, POSB and UOB debit and credit cardholders enjoy 50 per cent off boxing day lunch, valid on 26 Dec 2019 only.
- Receive a complimentary bottle of house red or white wine with a minimum of 8 diners and enjoy subsequent bottles at 50 per cent off (Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner only).
CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT
- Azur Restaurant
- 75 Airport Blvd, 01-01, Singapore 819664
To celebrate the season of giving and feasting, Crowne Plaza Changi Airpot's Azur restaurant serves up traditional Christmas dishes alongside familiar Asian flavours.
From fresh-cut sashimi to charcuterie boards, comforting herbal soups to Christmas delicacies like roasted turkey, lamb chops, pork knuckles, even the pickiest diner you know will find something that will delight their palate.
Savoury food not your scene? Be sure to head to the dessert bar where sweet treats like yule log cakes, Christmas pudding topped with brandy butter, cranberry champagne shooters and Christmas trifle await.
LUNCH
- Dates: 1 to 23 and 26 to 31 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 3pm
- Price: $58++ per adult and $29++ per child
DINNER
- Dates: 8 to 11, 15 to 18, 22, 23, 29, 30 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Sundays to Wednesdays Price: $68++ per adult and $34++ per child
- Thursdays to Saturdays Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 3pm
- Price: $58++ per adult and $29++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: $88++ per adult, with the option to top-up $28++ for free flow sparkling wine, house wine, juices and soft drinks, and $44++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 3pm
- Price: $88++ per adult, with the option to top-up $28++ for free flow sparkling wine, house wine, juices and soft drinks, and $44++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: $88++ per adult, with the option to top-up $28++ for free flow sparkling wine, house wine, juices and soft drinks, and $44++ per child
PROMOTIONS
- Bank of China, Citibank, HSBC, Maybank and UOB credit cardholders enjoy 25 per cent off from 1 to 15 Dec 2019.
- Bank of China, Citibank, HSBC, Maybank and UOB credit cardholders enjoy 20 per cent off from 16 to 30 Dec 2019. Promotion is not valid on 24 & 25 Dec 2019.
- Senior Citizen* Lunch Buffet Special (Monday to Sunday): $28 nett per person (UP: $58++)
- Senior Citizen* Dinner Buffet Special (Monday to Sunday): $38 nett per person (UP: From $68++)
*Senior citizens are adults aged 55 years and above. A valid identification card may be requested for verification purposes.
GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE
- Mezza9 & StraitsKitchen Restaurant (Halal-Certified)
- 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211
For merry gatherings amongst family, friends or colleagues with differing tastes and dietary restrictions, you may want to turn your attention to Grand Hyatt.
They are offering two festive buffet spreads, one that features a traditional Christmas spread at Mezza 9, and the other featuring an Asian-inspired Christmas spread at StraitsKitchen.
As one of Singapore's only halal-certified international buffet restaurants, StraitsKitchen mixes Chinese, Indian, Malay, Peranakan and western flavours together to form an impressive festive spread just in time for the merry season.
Expect dishes like roasted turkey and sauteed Brussel sprouts, log cake and Christmas pudding, alongside Asian delicacies like slow-cooked mutton stew, tandoori turkey breast, Hainanese chicken rice and local sweets.
MEZZA9
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 7pm to 11pm
- Price: $198++ (with alcohol) or $158++ per adult and $98++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 11:30pm to 3pm
- Price: $258++ (with alcohol) or $198++ per adult and $98++ per child
STRAITSKITCHEN
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 7pm to 11pm
- Price: $98++ per adult and $58++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12:30pm to 3pm
- Price: $78++ per adult and $58++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 7pm to 11pm
- Price: $88++ per adult and $48++ per child
HOTEL FORT CANNING
- The Salon and Hotel Fort Canning Grand Marquee
- 11 Canning Walk, Singapore 178881
A grand hotel in an idllic setting, with a whole lot of heritage. Yes, we are talking about Hotel Fort Canning!
This Christmas season, indulge taste buds with festive dishes like roasted lamb leg with garlic and rosemary, roasted turkey with stuffing and specialities such as grilled barramundi, braised beef shank, and roasted pork loin.
Oh, and don't forget to leave some stomach space for the dessert table featuring log cakes, stollen, pumpkin tarts, french pastries and more!
In addition to the festive spread, Hotel Fort Canning also has planned a long list of fun and engaging activities just for the little ones on Christmas Day.
These activities include a gingerbread house decoration workshop, yule-themed art & craft sessions, movie-screenings, slides and even a bouncy castle.
THE SALON
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10:30pm
- Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child
HOTEL FORT CANNING GRAND MARQUEE
CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 11pm to 3pm
- Price: $138++ per adult and $78++ per child
PROMOTIONS
- DBS, POSB, HSBC, Maybank and OCBC credit cardholders enjoy 15 per cent off Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet and Christmas Day Lunch Buffet.
HOTEL INDIGO SINGAPORE KATONG
- Baba Chews Restaurant
- 86 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428788
Had a little too much western food during the lead-up to Christmas and looking for something spicy, comforting and familiar?
Baba Chews at Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong that serves up modern-Singaporean cuisine with a Peranakan flair might just be the restaurant for you and your family to gather at.
In addition to their Peranakan-themed menu, you can expect dishes like assam turkey, signature beef rendang, chendol yule log cake, amongst other tasty treats at the buffet.
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10:30pm
- Price: $62++ per adult and $30++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 11pm to 3pm
- Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child
HOTEL JEN ORCHARDGATEWAY
- Makan@Jen Restaurant
- 277 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238858
As Orchard Road's newest hotel, Hotel Jen Orchardgateway makes for a really accessible place to gather over the season with family and friends.
On top of the usual suspects (sashimi, sushi, seafood on ice, etc.), look out for festive treats like their gammon ham glazed with mint soda, festive gourmet sausages, Christmas stollen and yule log cakes.
Apart from the impressive festive spread, it also has an outdoor terrace with a dedicated play area to keep the little ones busy while the adults play catch-up at the table.
BRUNCH
- Dates: 7, 8, 14 to 24, 28, 29 and 31 December 2019
- Time: 12:30pm to 3pm
- Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child
DINNER
- Dates: 1 to 12 and 26 to 30 December 2019
- Time: 6:30pm to 10pm
- Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child
DINNER
- Dates: 13 to 23 December 2019
- Time: 6:30pm to 10pm
- Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE BRUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12:30pm to 3pm
- Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6:30pm to 10pm
- Price: $138++ (with prosecco) or $118++ per adult, and $59++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12:30pm to 3pm
- Price: $88++ per adult, and $44++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10pm
- Price: $108++ (with prosecco) or $88++ per adult and $44++ per child
HOTEL JEN TANGLIN
- J65 Restaurant
- 1A Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249716
Tucked away at the corner of the main Orchard Road belt is Hotel Jen Tanglin's J65 Restaurant.
This year, indulge in Boston lobsters, fresh dungeness crabs, champagne pork ribs, roasted beef striploin and Asian percik style roasted turkey.
Don't forget to save some stomach space for the Christmas Stolen, log cake, Christmas cookies and J65's signature durian pengat.
DINNER
- Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated
- Time: 6pm to 9.30pm
- Monday to Thursday Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child
- Friday to Sunday Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $32++ per adult and $16++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 8pm (1st seating) or 8:30pm to 10:30pm (2nd seating)
- Price for 1st seating: $99++ per adult and $49.50++ per child
- Price for 2nd seating: $89++ per adult and $44.50++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 3pm
- Price: $99++ per adult and $49.50++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 9.30pm
- Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child
PROMOTIONS
- Early-birds enjoy 20 per cent off festive meals if reservation is made with full pre-payment by 14 December.
JW MARRIOT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH
- Beach Road Kitchen
- 30 Beach Road, Nicoll Highway, Singapore 189763
Not to be confused with the other Marriott along Orchard Road, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach sits opposite Suntec City and near Nicoll Highway.
Its buffet restaurant, South Beach Kitchen offers a wide selection of over 100 food options that include slow-roasted turkey, gammon bone-in ham, prime ocean catches and more.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (lunch and dinner), you'd get a chance to sample assorted caviar (an actual variety of fish-egg goodness), whole roasted tomahawk and comforting apple pie.
Also, if you or those in your party get a little "thirsty" during the meal, there's the option to top up $70++ for free-flow champagne, wine, beer and cocktails.
LUNCH
- Dates (Monday to Saturday): 1 to 23 and 26 to 30 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $68++ per adult and $34++ per child
SUNDAY BRUNCH
- Dates: 1 to 23 and 26 to 30 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 3pm
- Price: $118++ per adult and $59++ per child
Dinner
- Dates: 1 to 23 and 26 to 30 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Monday to Thursday Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child
- Friday and Saturday Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: $148++ per adult and $74++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 3pm
- Price: $148++ per adult and $74++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child
PROMOTIONS
- Citibank credit cardholders enjoy 50 per cent off every 2nd diner for Sunday Brunch.
MANDARIN ORCHARD SINGAPORE
- Triple Three Restaurant
- 333 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238867
An international buffet, Triple Three at Mandarin Orchard Singapore offers delicious treats from both the land and sea, this time with a merry twist.
You will find freshly-shucked oysters, miso-marinated foie gras with shaved black truffles and with a spread of festive roast meats (honey-glazed gammon ham, turkey with cranberry and giblet sauce, and Kumamoto wagyu beef).
Lest we forget, there's also yule log cakes, fruitcake, stollen, festive cookies, and panettones to end the meal on a sweet note!
LUNCH
- Dates (Monday to Saturday): Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $88++ per adult and $33++ per child
FAMILY LUNCH
- Dates: Every Sunday
- Time: 12pm to 3pm
- Price: $128++ per adult, with the option to top-up $45++ for 2-hour free-flow of Chandon Brut sparkling wine, and $48++ per child
DINNER
- Dates: Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated
- Time: 6.30pm to 10pm
- Sunday to Wednesday Price: $98++ per adult and $33++ per child
- Thursday to Saturday Price: $118++ per adult and $48++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $108++ per adult and $48++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10pm
- Price: $148++ per adult and $48++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $148++ per adult and $48++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10pm
- Price: $148++ per adult and $48++ per child
PROMOTIONS
- DBS and POSB credit cardholders enjoy 1-for-1 lunch and family lunch for adult diners, maximum 8 diners per card.
- DBS and POSB credit cardholders enjoy 50 per cent off every 2nd adult diner.
MARRIOTT SINGAPORE TANG PLAZA
- Marriott Cafe
- 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865
Conveniently located, Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza makes for a great place to gather family and friends for a proper sit-down meal.
Taking indulgence pretty seriously this year, Marriott Cafe is serving up 110 festive delicacies to celebrate the season.
What exactly is on the menu? Think a proper Christmas meal consisting of turkeys, ham, roast beef, foie gras, seafood on ice, grilled seafood and yuletide sweets.
Psst…if you are looking for post-meal activities, we recommend taking a leisurely stroll down Orchard Road to soak up the merry vibes and get a little help with the must-needed digestion!
LUNCH
- Dates: 1 to 23 and 26 to 30 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Mondays to Fridays Price: $68++ per adult and $35++ per child
- Saturdays and Sundays Price: $78++ per adult (inclusive of free flow of juices & soft drinks) and $38++ per child
DINNER
- Dates: 1 to 23, 26 to 30 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10pm
- Sundays to Thursdays Price: $80++ per adult and $40++ per child
- Fridays and Saturdays Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $78++ per adult (inclusive of free flow of juices & soft drinks) and $38++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10pm
- Price: $160++ per adult (inclusive of free flow sparkling wines, red & white wines, beer, juices & soft drinks) and $70++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $138++ per adult (inclusive of free flow sparkling wines, red & white wines, beer, juices & soft drinks) and $60++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10pm
- Price: $160++ per adult (inclusive of free flow sparkling wines, red & white wines, beer, juices & soft drinks) and $70++ per child
PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY
- Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill
- 1 Unity St, Singapore 237983
Can't quite decide if you love BBQ food or festive dinners more? Well, Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill brings them all together.
Indulge in barbecue paprika and harissa arrow squids, red curry spice tiger prawns, gourmet sausages along with festive must-haves like whole turkey, Christmas ham, log cake, Christmas stollen and mulled wine.
DINNER
- Dates: 20, 21, 24, 27, 28 and 31 December 2019
- Time: 6:30pm to 10:30pm
- Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child
PROMOTIONS
HSBC, Citibank, OCBC, DBS, UOB, and Maybank card holders will enjoy the following discount privileges:
- Early-bird (book by 14 Dec): Every 2nd adult diner will enjoy 50 per cent off $78++ and 10 per cent off house wines by the glass or bottle.
- Bookings on 15 Dec and after: Every 2nd adult diner will enjoy 50 per cent off $78++.
PARKROYAL ON PICKERING
- Lime Restaurant
- 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289
A little bit of Asian flare, a tinge of western influence and a whole load of festive deliciousness.
Lime Restaurant at PARKROYAL on Pickering is offering a not-so-traditional Christmas lunch feast featuring turkey masak merah, pork prime ribs with spicy tomato paste, and grilled beef sirloin with cognac and peppercorn cream sauce.
Come dinner, the menu expands with Irish oysters on ice and Pickering's signature lobster laksa and meatless beef wellington (made with Beyond Meat, just for the vegetarians in your life).
Need a refreshing something to wash all the goodness down? A complimentary festive drink, unlimited chilled juices and soft drinks are included in the festive buffet price for both adults and children.
To add to the Christmas spirit, catch the carollers at PARKROYAL on Pickering at the following dates and timings:
- 24 December 2019: 5:30pm (Hotel Lobby), 8:30pm and 9:15pm at Lime Restaurant
- 25 December 2019: 1:15pm, 3pm, 7pm and 8:15pm at Lime Restaurant
LUNCH
- Dates: 25 November 2019 to 1 January 2020
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $69++ per adult and $39++ per child
SUNDAY LUNCH
- Dates: 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 December 2019
- Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm
- Price: $157++ (with prosecco, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) $99++ per adult and $49++ per child
DINNER
- Dates: 25 November 2019 to 1 January 2020
- Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm
- Weekday Price: $99++ per adult and $49++ per child
- Weekend Price: $109++ per adult and $59++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE BRUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12:30pm to 3:30pm
- Price: $199++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $179++ (with prosecco, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $119++ (no alcohol) per adult and $69++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 8pm (1st seating) or 8:30pm to 10:30pm (2nd seating)
- Price for 1st seating: $169++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $109++ (no alcohol) per adult and $59++ per child
- Price for 2nd seating: $179++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $119++ (no alcohol) per adult and $69++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12:30pm to 3:30pm
- Price: $199++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $179++ (with prosecco, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $129++ (no alcohol) per adult and $69++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm
- Price: $199++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $179++ (with prosecco, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $129++ (no alcohol) per adult and $69++ per child
PROMOTIONS
- UOB and Citibank cardholders enjoy 20 per cent off festive buffets, from now till 1 January 2020 (except eve of and public holidays).
PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE
- Edge Restaurant
- 7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, Singapore 039595
In addition to their regular buffet spread, Pan Pacific's Edge restaurant will also be including festive treats like pineapple and honey-glazed bone-in gammon ham, eight spices roasted whole turkey, whisky-glazed seafood bisque, oven roasted tomahawk steak, minced fruit pie and black forest log cake into their line up.
LUNCH
- Dates: 1 to 24 December and 26 to 31 December 2019 (Excluding Sundays)
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $75++ per adult and $37.50++ per child
DINNER
- Dates: 1 to 23 December 2019 and 26 to 30 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm
- Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child
BRUNCH
- Dates: 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 3:30pm
- Price: $228++ (with alcohol and rose champagne) or $208++ (with alcohol) or $158++ (no alcohol) per adult and $79++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm
- Price: $208++ (with alcohol) or $158++ (no alcohol) per adult and $79++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2pm (1st seating) or 2:30pm to 4:30pm (2nd seating)
- Price for 1st seating: $238++ (with alcohol and rose champagne) or $218++ (with alcohol) or $168++ (no alcohol) per adult and $84++ per child
- Price for 2nd seating: $258++ (with alcohol and rose champagne) or $238++ (with alcohol) or $178++ (no alcohol) per adult and $89++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm
- Price: $168++ (with alcohol) or $128++ (no alcohol) per adult and $64++ per child
SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE
- The Line Restaurant
- 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350
Perhaps one of the oldest buffets in Singapore, The Line at Shangri-La needs no formal introduction.
With 16 live theatre kitchens and hundreds of food options, be sure to keep an eye out for Christmas specials that include seared scallops and pistachio crush on edamame paste, the classic Christmas turkey, roasted wagyu prime ribs and raclette cheese.
LUNCH
- Dates: Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm (Monday to Friday), 12pm to 3pm (Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays)
- Monday to Wednesday Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child
- Thursday Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child
- Friday & Saturday Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child
- Sunday Price: $178++ (with champagne, house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) or $118++ (with free-flow soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $59++ (with free-flow soft drinks and juices) per child.
DINNER
- Dates: Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Sunday to Wednesday Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child
- Thursday Price: $128++ per adult (with draft beer and soft drinks), and $64++ per child
- Friday & Saturday Price: $118++ per adult and $59++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 3pm
- Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 5:30pm to 8pm (1st seating) or 8:30pm to 11pm (2nd seating)
- Price for 1st seating: $178++ (with house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $88++ (with soft drinks and juices) per child
- Price for 2nd seating: $188++ (with house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $88++ (with soft drinks and juices) per child
CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 11:30pm to 2pm (1st seating) or 2:30pm to 5pm (2nd seating)
- Price for 1st seating: $188++ (with champagne, house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $88++ (with soft drinks and juices) per child
- Price for 2nd seating: $238++ (with champagne, house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $88++ (with soft drinks and juices) per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm
- Price: $138++ per adult and $69++ per child
PROMOTIONS
- Enjoy 25 per cent off your total bill for every 4 adult diners for bookings made by 14 December 2019.
- OCBC, DBS and POSB credit cardholders enjoy 15 per cent off lunch and dinner buffets on Monday to Thursdays.
- OCBC, DBS and POSB credit cardholders enjoy 10 per cent off lunch and dinner buffets on Fridays to Sundays.
SHANGRI-LA'S RASA SENTOSA RESORT & SPA
- Silver Shell Cafe
- 101 Siloso Road, Singapore 098970
The sun, the sand and the beach! Located along the beach, Silver Shell Cafe is Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa's answer to families with children.
Expect the lineup to include Alaskan crabs, Boston lobsters and oysters, alongside traditional roasts, and Indian highlights such as tandoori turkey.
Just for the little ones, there's even a scaled-to-height children's buffet area decked out with festive treats that include gingerbread cookies, chocolate Santas, and a larger-than-life 10kg Panettone.
CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- Date: 24 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: $128++ per adult and $64++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 12pm to 2:30pm
- Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER
- Date: 25 December 2019
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.