Christmas buffet dining deals at hotels in Singapore to splurge on this year

Besides just celebrating the milestones that you've achieved in the last 11 months, December is all about family, friends, festivities and, perhaps most importantly, Christmas feasting!

Skip cooking (slaving in the kitchen) this year's Christmas dinner, hang up the apron, and make this year a time for engaging in conversation while actually catching up with loved ones.

We bring you a list of Christmas buffet options at some of Singapore's best hotels, that feature traditional Christmas must-haves and sweet treats.

CARLTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

Cafe Mosaic

76 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189558

Enjoy a festive spread with an affordable price tag at Carlton Hotel's Cafe Mosaic.

An extensive buffet menu awaits here - featuring fresh seafood (oysters, baby lobsters, crayfish, scallops and tiger prawns). There will also be traditional festive dishes available.

These include roasted whole turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, honey baked ham with pineapple and raisin sauce, and lamb chop with rosemary and mint pepper sauce just to name a few!

All buffets at Cafe Mosaic are inclusive of free-flow chilled juices and soft drinks. Just for the adults, there's the option to top up $35++ for free-flow beer, house pour and sparkling wine.

And even if you aren't dining at Cafe Mosaic but around the area on 24 or 25 December, catch an a cappella group live in the main lobby during the following timings:

24 Dec 2019: 7.30pm to 8pm and 8.15pm to 8.45pm

25 Dec 2019: 12pm to 12.30pm and 7pm to 7.30pm

LUNCH

Dates: 12 to 23 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2.30pm

Price: $68++ per adult and $34++ per child

DINNER

Dates: 12 to 23 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $58++ per adult and $29++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DINNER

Date: 24 and 25 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child

CHRISTMAS LUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child

PROMOTIONS

Early-birds enjoy 20 per cent off Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day lunch and dinner with reservations and full payment made by 15 December 2019.

DBS, POSB and UOB debit and credit cardholders enjoy 50 per cent off festive lunch, valid on 12 to 23 Dec 2019.

DBS, POSB and UOB debit and credit cardholders enjoy 38 per cent off festive dinner, valid on 12 to 23 Dec 2019.

DBS, POSB and UOB debit and credit cardholders enjoy 50 per cent off boxing day lunch, valid on 26 Dec 2019 only.

Receive a complimentary bottle of house red or white wine with a minimum of 8 diners and enjoy subsequent bottles at 50 per cent off (Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner only).

CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT

Azur Restaurant

75 Airport Blvd, 01-01, Singapore 819664

To celebrate the season of giving and feasting, Crowne Plaza Changi Airpot's Azur restaurant serves up traditional Christmas dishes alongside familiar Asian flavours.

From fresh-cut sashimi to charcuterie boards, comforting herbal soups to Christmas delicacies like roasted turkey, lamb chops, pork knuckles, even the pickiest diner you know will find something that will delight their palate.

Savoury food not your scene? Be sure to head to the dessert bar where sweet treats like yule log cakes, Christmas pudding topped with brandy butter, cranberry champagne shooters and Christmas trifle await.

LUNCH

Dates: 1 to 23 and 26 to 31 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 3pm

Price: $58++ per adult and $29++ per child

DINNER

Dates: 8 to 11, 15 to 18, 22, 23, 29, 30 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Sundays to Wednesdays Price: $68++ per adult and $34++ per child

Thursdays to Saturdays Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 3pm

Price: $58++ per adult and $29++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Price: $88++ per adult, with the option to top-up $28++ for free flow sparkling wine, house wine, juices and soft drinks, and $44++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 3pm

Price: $88++ per adult, with the option to top-up $28++ for free flow sparkling wine, house wine, juices and soft drinks, and $44++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Price: $88++ per adult, with the option to top-up $28++ for free flow sparkling wine, house wine, juices and soft drinks, and $44++ per child

PROMOTIONS

Bank of China, Citibank, HSBC, Maybank and UOB credit cardholders enjoy 25 per cent off from 1 to 15 Dec 2019.

Bank of China, Citibank, HSBC, Maybank and UOB credit cardholders enjoy 20 per cent off from 16 to 30 Dec 2019. Promotion is not valid on 24 & 25 Dec 2019.

Senior Citizen* Lunch Buffet Special (Monday to Sunday): $28 nett per person (UP: $58++)

Senior Citizen* Dinner Buffet Special (Monday to Sunday): $38 nett per person (UP: From $68++)

*Senior citizens are adults aged 55 years and above. A valid identification card may be requested for verification purposes.

GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE

Mezza9 & StraitsKitchen Restaurant (Halal-Certified)

10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211

For merry gatherings amongst family, friends or colleagues with differing tastes and dietary restrictions, you may want to turn your attention to Grand Hyatt.

They are offering two festive buffet spreads, one that features a traditional Christmas spread at Mezza 9, and the other featuring an Asian-inspired Christmas spread at StraitsKitchen.

As one of Singapore's only halal-certified international buffet restaurants, StraitsKitchen mixes Chinese, Indian, Malay, Peranakan and western flavours together to form an impressive festive spread just in time for the merry season.

Expect dishes like roasted turkey and sauteed Brussel sprouts, log cake and Christmas pudding, alongside Asian delicacies like slow-cooked mutton stew, tandoori turkey breast, Hainanese chicken rice and local sweets.

MEZZA9

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 7pm to 11pm

Price: $198++ (with alcohol) or $158++ per adult and $98++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 11:30pm to 3pm

Price: $258++ (with alcohol) or $198++ per adult and $98++ per child

STRAITSKITCHEN

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 7pm to 11pm

Price: $98++ per adult and $58++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12:30pm to 3pm

Price: $78++ per adult and $58++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 7pm to 11pm

Price: $88++ per adult and $48++ per child

HOTEL FORT CANNING

The Salon and Hotel Fort Canning Grand Marquee

11 Canning Walk, Singapore 178881

A grand hotel in an idllic setting, with a whole lot of heritage. Yes, we are talking about Hotel Fort Canning!

This Christmas season, indulge taste buds with festive dishes like roasted lamb leg with garlic and rosemary, roasted turkey with stuffing and specialities such as grilled barramundi, braised beef shank, and roasted pork loin.

Oh, and don't forget to leave some stomach space for the dessert table featuring log cakes, stollen, pumpkin tarts, french pastries and more!

In addition to the festive spread, Hotel Fort Canning also has planned a long list of fun and engaging activities just for the little ones on Christmas Day.

These activities include a gingerbread house decoration workshop, yule-themed art & craft sessions, movie-screenings, slides and even a bouncy castle.

THE SALON

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10:30pm

Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child

HOTEL FORT CANNING GRAND MARQUEE

CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 11pm to 3pm

Price: $138++ per adult and $78++ per child

PROMOTIONS

DBS, POSB, HSBC, Maybank and OCBC credit cardholders enjoy 15 per cent off Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet and Christmas Day Lunch Buffet.

HOTEL INDIGO SINGAPORE KATONG

Baba Chews Restaurant

86 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428788

Had a little too much western food during the lead-up to Christmas and looking for something spicy, comforting and familiar?

Baba Chews at Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong that serves up modern-Singaporean cuisine with a Peranakan flair might just be the restaurant for you and your family to gather at.

In addition to their Peranakan-themed menu, you can expect dishes like assam turkey, signature beef rendang, chendol yule log cake, amongst other tasty treats at the buffet.

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10:30pm

Price: $62++ per adult and $30++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 11pm to 3pm

Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child

HOTEL JEN ORCHARDGATEWAY

Makan@Jen Restaurant

277 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238858

As Orchard Road's newest hotel, Hotel Jen Orchardgateway makes for a really accessible place to gather over the season with family and friends.

On top of the usual suspects (sashimi, sushi, seafood on ice, etc.), look out for festive treats like their gammon ham glazed with mint soda, festive gourmet sausages, Christmas stollen and yule log cakes.

Apart from the impressive festive spread, it also has an outdoor terrace with a dedicated play area to keep the little ones busy while the adults play catch-up at the table.

BRUNCH

Dates: 7, 8, 14 to 24, 28, 29 and 31 December 2019

Time: 12:30pm to 3pm

Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child

DINNER

Dates: 1 to 12 and 26 to 30 December 2019

Time: 6:30pm to 10pm

Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child

DINNER

Dates: 13 to 23 December 2019

Time: 6:30pm to 10pm

Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE BRUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12:30pm to 3pm

Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6:30pm to 10pm

Price: $138++ (with prosecco) or $118++ per adult, and $59++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12:30pm to 3pm

Price: $88++ per adult, and $44++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10pm

Price: $108++ (with prosecco) or $88++ per adult and $44++ per child

HOTEL JEN TANGLIN

J65 Restaurant

1A Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249716

Tucked away at the corner of the main Orchard Road belt is Hotel Jen Tanglin's J65 Restaurant.

This year, indulge in Boston lobsters, fresh dungeness crabs, champagne pork ribs, roasted beef striploin and Asian percik style roasted turkey.

Don't forget to save some stomach space for the Christmas Stolen, log cake, Christmas cookies and J65's signature durian pengat.

DINNER

Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated

Time: 6pm to 9.30pm

Monday to Thursday Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child

Friday to Sunday Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $32++ per adult and $16++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 8pm (1st seating) or 8:30pm to 10:30pm (2nd seating)

Price for 1st seating: $99++ per adult and $49.50++ per child

Price for 2nd seating: $89++ per adult and $44.50++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 3pm

Price: $99++ per adult and $49.50++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 9.30pm

Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child

PROMOTIONS

Early-birds enjoy 20 per cent off festive meals if reservation is made with full pre-payment by 14 December.

JW MARRIOT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH

Beach Road Kitchen

30 Beach Road, Nicoll Highway, Singapore 189763

Not to be confused with the other Marriott along Orchard Road, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach sits opposite Suntec City and near Nicoll Highway.

Its buffet restaurant, South Beach Kitchen offers a wide selection of over 100 food options that include slow-roasted turkey, gammon bone-in ham, prime ocean catches and more.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (lunch and dinner), you'd get a chance to sample assorted caviar (an actual variety of fish-egg goodness), whole roasted tomahawk and comforting apple pie.

Also, if you or those in your party get a little "thirsty" during the meal, there's the option to top up $70++ for free-flow champagne, wine, beer and cocktails.

LUNCH

Dates (Monday to Saturday): 1 to 23 and 26 to 30 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $68++ per adult and $34++ per child

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Dates: 1 to 23 and 26 to 30 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 3pm

Price: $118++ per adult and $59++ per child

Dinner

Dates: 1 to 23 and 26 to 30 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Monday to Thursday Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child

Friday and Saturday Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Price: $148++ per adult and $74++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 3pm

Price: $148++ per adult and $74++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child

PROMOTIONS

Citibank credit cardholders enjoy 50 per cent off every 2nd diner for Sunday Brunch.

MANDARIN ORCHARD SINGAPORE

Triple Three Restaurant

333 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238867

An international buffet, Triple Three at Mandarin Orchard Singapore offers delicious treats from both the land and sea, this time with a merry twist.

You will find freshly-shucked oysters, miso-marinated foie gras with shaved black truffles and with a spread of festive roast meats (honey-glazed gammon ham, turkey with cranberry and giblet sauce, and Kumamoto wagyu beef).

Lest we forget, there's also yule log cakes, fruitcake, stollen, festive cookies, and panettones to end the meal on a sweet note!

LUNCH

Dates (Monday to Saturday): Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $88++ per adult and $33++ per child

FAMILY LUNCH

Dates: Every Sunday

Time: 12pm to 3pm

Price: $128++ per adult, with the option to top-up $45++ for 2-hour free-flow of Chandon Brut sparkling wine, and $48++ per child

DINNER

Dates: Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated

Time: 6.30pm to 10pm

Sunday to Wednesday Price: $98++ per adult and $33++ per child

Thursday to Saturday Price: $118++ per adult and $48++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $108++ per adult and $48++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10pm

Price: $148++ per adult and $48++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $148++ per adult and $48++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10pm

Price: $148++ per adult and $48++ per child

PROMOTIONS

DBS and POSB credit cardholders enjoy 1-for-1 lunch and family lunch for adult diners, maximum 8 diners per card.

DBS and POSB credit cardholders enjoy 50 per cent off every 2nd adult diner.

MARRIOTT SINGAPORE TANG PLAZA

Marriott Cafe

320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865

Conveniently located, Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza makes for a great place to gather family and friends for a proper sit-down meal.

Taking indulgence pretty seriously this year, Marriott Cafe is serving up 110 festive delicacies to celebrate the season.

What exactly is on the menu? Think a proper Christmas meal consisting of turkeys, ham, roast beef, foie gras, seafood on ice, grilled seafood and yuletide sweets.

Psst…if you are looking for post-meal activities, we recommend taking a leisurely stroll down Orchard Road to soak up the merry vibes and get a little help with the must-needed digestion!

LUNCH

Dates: 1 to 23 and 26 to 30 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Mondays to Fridays Price: $68++ per adult and $35++ per child

Saturdays and Sundays Price: $78++ per adult (inclusive of free flow of juices & soft drinks) and $38++ per child

DINNER

Dates: 1 to 23, 26 to 30 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10pm

Sundays to Thursdays Price: $80++ per adult and $40++ per child

Fridays and Saturdays Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $78++ per adult (inclusive of free flow of juices & soft drinks) and $38++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10pm

Price: $160++ per adult (inclusive of free flow sparkling wines, red & white wines, beer, juices & soft drinks) and $70++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $138++ per adult (inclusive of free flow sparkling wines, red & white wines, beer, juices & soft drinks) and $60++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10pm

Price: $160++ per adult (inclusive of free flow sparkling wines, red & white wines, beer, juices & soft drinks) and $70++ per child

PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY

Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill

1 Unity St, Singapore 237983

Can't quite decide if you love BBQ food or festive dinners more? Well, Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill brings them all together.

Indulge in barbecue paprika and harissa arrow squids, red curry spice tiger prawns, gourmet sausages along with festive must-haves like whole turkey, Christmas ham, log cake, Christmas stollen and mulled wine.

DINNER

Dates: 20, 21, 24, 27, 28 and 31 December 2019

Time: 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child

PROMOTIONS

HSBC, Citibank, OCBC, DBS, UOB, and Maybank card holders will enjoy the following discount privileges:

Early-bird (book by 14 Dec): Every 2nd adult diner will enjoy 50 per cent off $78++ and 10 per cent off house wines by the glass or bottle.

Bookings on 15 Dec and after: Every 2nd adult diner will enjoy 50 per cent off $78++.

PARKROYAL ON PICKERING

Lime Restaurant

3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

A little bit of Asian flare, a tinge of western influence and a whole load of festive deliciousness.

Lime Restaurant at PARKROYAL on Pickering is offering a not-so-traditional Christmas lunch feast featuring turkey masak merah, pork prime ribs with spicy tomato paste, and grilled beef sirloin with cognac and peppercorn cream sauce.

Come dinner, the menu expands with Irish oysters on ice and Pickering's signature lobster laksa and meatless beef wellington (made with Beyond Meat, just for the vegetarians in your life).

Need a refreshing something to wash all the goodness down? A complimentary festive drink, unlimited chilled juices and soft drinks are included in the festive buffet price for both adults and children.

To add to the Christmas spirit, catch the carollers at PARKROYAL on Pickering at the following dates and timings:

24 December 2019: 5:30pm (Hotel Lobby), 8:30pm and 9:15pm at Lime Restaurant

25 December 2019: 1:15pm, 3pm, 7pm and 8:15pm at Lime Restaurant

LUNCH

Dates: 25 November 2019 to 1 January 2020

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $69++ per adult and $39++ per child

SUNDAY LUNCH

Dates: 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 December 2019

Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: $157++ (with prosecco, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) $99++ per adult and $49++ per child

DINNER

Dates: 25 November 2019 to 1 January 2020

Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Weekday Price: $99++ per adult and $49++ per child

Weekend Price: $109++ per adult and $59++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE BRUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Price: $199++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $179++ (with prosecco, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $119++ (no alcohol) per adult and $69++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 8pm (1st seating) or 8:30pm to 10:30pm (2nd seating)

Price for 1st seating: $169++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $109++ (no alcohol) per adult and $59++ per child

Price for 2nd seating: $179++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $119++ (no alcohol) per adult and $69++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Price: $199++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $179++ (with prosecco, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $129++ (no alcohol) per adult and $69++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Price: $199++ (with champagne, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $179++ (with prosecco, house pour wine and beer, in addition to the other drinks included) or $129++ (no alcohol) per adult and $69++ per child

PROMOTIONS

UOB and Citibank cardholders enjoy 20 per cent off festive buffets, from now till 1 January 2020 (except eve of and public holidays).

PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Edge Restaurant

7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, Singapore 039595

In addition to their regular buffet spread, Pan Pacific's Edge restaurant will also be including festive treats like pineapple and honey-glazed bone-in gammon ham, eight spices roasted whole turkey, whisky-glazed seafood bisque, oven roasted tomahawk steak, minced fruit pie and black forest log cake into their line up.

LUNCH

Dates: 1 to 24 December and 26 to 31 December 2019 (Excluding Sundays)

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $75++ per adult and $37.50++ per child

DINNER

Dates: 1 to 23 December 2019 and 26 to 30 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child

BRUNCH

Dates: 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 3:30pm

Price: $228++ (with alcohol and rose champagne) or $208++ (with alcohol) or $158++ (no alcohol) per adult and $79++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Price: $208++ (with alcohol) or $158++ (no alcohol) per adult and $79++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2pm (1st seating) or 2:30pm to 4:30pm (2nd seating)

Price for 1st seating: $238++ (with alcohol and rose champagne) or $218++ (with alcohol) or $168++ (no alcohol) per adult and $84++ per child

Price for 2nd seating: $258++ (with alcohol and rose champagne) or $238++ (with alcohol) or $178++ (no alcohol) per adult and $89++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Price: $168++ (with alcohol) or $128++ (no alcohol) per adult and $64++ per child

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Line Restaurant

22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350

Perhaps one of the oldest buffets in Singapore, The Line at Shangri-La needs no formal introduction.

With 16 live theatre kitchens and hundreds of food options, be sure to keep an eye out for Christmas specials that include seared scallops and pistachio crush on edamame paste, the classic Christmas turkey, roasted wagyu prime ribs and raclette cheese.

LUNCH

Dates: Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm (Monday to Friday), 12pm to 3pm (Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays)

Monday to Wednesday Price: $78++ per adult and $39++ per child

Thursday Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child

Friday & Saturday Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child

Sunday Price: $178++ (with champagne, house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) or $118++ (with free-flow soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $59++ (with free-flow soft drinks and juices) per child.

DINNER

Dates: Till 30 December 2019, or otherwise stated

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Sunday to Wednesday Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child

Thursday Price: $128++ per adult (with draft beer and soft drinks), and $64++ per child

Friday & Saturday Price: $118++ per adult and $59++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 3pm

Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 5:30pm to 8pm (1st seating) or 8:30pm to 11pm (2nd seating)

Price for 1st seating: $178++ (with house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $88++ (with soft drinks and juices) per child

Price for 2nd seating: $188++ (with house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $88++ (with soft drinks and juices) per child

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 11:30pm to 2pm (1st seating) or 2:30pm to 5pm (2nd seating)

Price for 1st seating: $188++ (with champagne, house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $88++ (with soft drinks and juices) per child

Price for 2nd seating: $238++ (with champagne, house wines, draft beers, soft drinks and juices) per adult, and $88++ (with soft drinks and juices) per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Price: $138++ per adult and $69++ per child

PROMOTIONS

Enjoy 25 per cent off your total bill for every 4 adult diners for bookings made by 14 December 2019.

OCBC, DBS and POSB credit cardholders enjoy 15 per cent off lunch and dinner buffets on Monday to Thursdays.

OCBC, DBS and POSB credit cardholders enjoy 10 per cent off lunch and dinner buffets on Fridays to Sundays.

SHANGRI-LA'S RASA SENTOSA RESORT & SPA

Silver Shell Cafe

101 Siloso Road, Singapore 098970

The sun, the sand and the beach! Located along the beach, Silver Shell Cafe is Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa's answer to families with children.

Expect the lineup to include Alaskan crabs, Boston lobsters and oysters, alongside traditional roasts, and Indian highlights such as tandoori turkey.

Just for the little ones, there's even a scaled-to-height children's buffet area decked out with festive treats that include gingerbread cookies, chocolate Santas, and a larger-than-life 10kg Panettone.

CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $48++ per adult and $24++ per child

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Date: 24 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Price: $128++ per adult and $64++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 2:30pm

Price: $88++ per adult and $44++ per child

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER

Date: 25 December 2019

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Price: $108++ per adult and $54++ per child

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.