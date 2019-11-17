Christmas buffets 2019: 13 Singapore hotels to feast at this Christmas

There are lots of things to like about Christmas — gifts, overseas holidays, lights and decorations everywhere, and of course, the food.
If you’ve been exercising and dieting all year round, the Christmas season is the reason you always seem to end every year within a few extra inches around your waist.
At Christmas, or as early as November, hotels pull out all the stops in preparing special Christmas buffet menus and festive set meals. And if there’s one thing Singaporeans can’t resist, it’s a good hotel buffet.
After all, ‘tis the season to stuff your face!
Here’s where to make your reservations this Christmas 2019.
NOTE: All prices stated in this article are before GST and service charge, unless otherwise stated.
CHRISTMAS BUFFETS 2019: TOP 13 HOTELS TO FEAST AT IN SINGAPORE
|Hotel
|Lunch buffet
|Dinner buffet
|Intercontinental Singapore
|$38
|–
|Novotel Singapore on Stevens & Mercure Singapore on Stevens
|$48
|$68
|Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong
|$48
|$62
|Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
|$58
|$68
|Pan Pacific Singapore
|$62 to $75
|$98 to $108
|Carlton City Hotel Singapore
|$65
|$85
|Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza
|$68 to $78
|$80 to $88
|Park Hotel Clarke Quay
|–
|$78
|Fullerton Hotel
|–
|$98 nett
|Hotel Fort Canning
|$138
|$108
|Goodwood Park Hotel
|$150
|–
|Sofitel Singapore
|–
|$158
|Capella Singapore
|$208
|–
*Prices do not include GST and service charge.
INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE (FROM $38)
This year, the Intercontinental is offering a range of buffet menus for every budget at Ash & Elm, their in-house European restaurant.
If you want to eat your fill without paying too much, the cheapest option is their buffet-style Festive Lunch which runs till 24 December and then from 26 to 31 December.
If you’re happy only picking at the Appetiser and Dessert Buffet and willing to forgo your Main Course, it costs just $38. With a main course, you pay $48. They also have a Festive Dinner and a lavish Festive Sunday Champagne Brunch. And for those with deeper pockets, there is a sumptuous Christmas Eve Dinner (from $148) and a Christmas Day Champagne Brunch (from $148). Address: 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966 NOVOTEL SINGAPORE ON STEVENS & MERCURE SINGAPORE ON STEVENS (FROM $48) Choose between two separate menus, one for the lunch and the other for the dinner buffet. The Food Exchange Festive Lunch menu costs $48 to enjoy and features dishes such as roasted beef striploin, seafood on ice and sushi. Meanwhile, the $68 Food Exchange Festive Dinner Buffet will serve up Mediterranean sea bass en papillote, roasted cumin & pepper infused pork ribs on top lunch’s dishes. Both buffets will feature 24-hours roasted brine turkey and The Square’s signature laksa. Buffets start from 2 to 31 December 2019. Address: 28 Stevens Rd, #01-01, Singapore 257878 HOTEL INDIGO SINGAPORE KATONG (FROM $48) Celebrating Christmas should be more cosy than bling. That makes Baba Chews, an unpretentious restaurant with a focus on Peranakan cuisine, the perfect place to tuck into a Christmas brunch. This year, Baba Chews has a Festive Dinner buffet on 24 December 2019 (6pm to 10.30pm) that costs $62 per adult and a Festive Brunch buffet on 25 December 2019 (11am to 3pm) that costs $48 per adult. Expect to be served delights such as kueh pie tee, rojak, nangka cheesecake, assam turkey and beef rendang. Yes, not a very “angmoh” Christmas but great for any large gatherings that appreciate Peranakan food, for sure. Address: 86 East Coast Road Katong Square S428788 CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT (FROM $58) In Singapore on a quick stopover, or just happen to live in Changi? Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, which is usually filled with travellers who need to take a quick nap before catching their next flight, also has a Festive Buffet running from 1 December 2019 to 1 January 2020 (excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day). At their restaurant Azur, you get to enjoy a spread which includes a generous selection of seafood and meat of both Western and Asian persuasions. The lunch buffet costs $58, while dinner buffet costs $68. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, you’ll have to pay $88, with an additional $28 for a free flow of booze. But Christmas Day diners will also get to enjoy Christmas carolling as well as a selection of Christmas treats including a variety of log cakes, roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and seafood on ice. Address: 75 Airport Blvd, #01-01, Singapore 819664 PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE (FROM $62) If you’re someone who can’t wait for Christmas to start and start putting on the Christmas jingles from November, then head to Pan Pacific. Pan Pacific’s award-winning restaurant, The Edge, is organising a Festive Lunch and Dinner this year from 11 to 30 November at $62 and $98 per adult respectively. I guess that’s one place you can feast on Christmas bread pudding, oven-roasted Tomahawk steak, Boston Lobster and Christmas stollen in November. From 1 to 23 December, the same buffets cost $75 for lunch and $108 for dinner. If you can’t make it, they’ve also got a Christmas Day Sunday Champagne Brunch, but be prepared to pay $238 to $258 (free-flow champagne and alcohol), or $168 to $178 without alcohol. Address: 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595 CARLTON CITY HOTEL SINGAPORE (FROM $65) At Carlton City Hotel’s Plate Restaurant, which serves up European and local dishes, enjoy an affordable buffet lunch spread at $65 from 9 to 23 December 2019. Citibank cardholders also get 1-for-1 deals on this buffet, which is only available on Monday to Friday, excluding Christmas eve day. It’s a buffet dinner at $85 with an Asian focus, featuring dishes like the ever-popular Singapore chili crab with man tou, black pepper crab, and a selection of Christmas logcakes and pastries. The “real” Christmas buffet dinner only starts from 20 to 25 December 2019, which costs $88 per person. See all Carlton City’s Hotel buffets on their website. Address: 1 Gopeng St, Singapore 078862 SINGAPORE MARRIOT TANG PLAZA (FROM $68) At Marriott Cafe, tuck into a Festive Buffet featuring lots of seasonal treats like roast turkey, slow-roasted Australian beef and roast pork saddle with pancetta. Seafood lovers will make a beeline for the prawns, crayfish and mussels. The Festive Lunch Buffet is on from 1 to 30 Dec 2019. It costs $68 from Monday to Friday and $78 on weekends. The Festive Dinner buffet costs $80 from Sunday to Thursday and $88 from Friday to Saturday. They also have buffets on Christmas Day at $138 at lunchtime and $160 at dinnertime. This price includes free flow wines, beer, juices and soft drinks. Address: 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865 PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY (FROM $78) Too old to get hammered on the Clarke Quay bridge? Then head to Park Hotel Clarke Quay just around the corner, where you can enjoy a generous spread of seafood, turkey and char-grilled meats. Seafood lovers will race to fill their plates with scallops, fish, tiger prawns and squid. The buffet is on selected dates from 20 to 31 December and costs $78 per adult. If you book your seats in advance, pay with a UOB, Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, OCBC or Maybank card, you get 50% off every second adult buffet diner. Do this before 14 December and you get 10% off house wine by the glass or bottle. Address: 1 Unity St, Singapore 237983 FULLERTON HOTEL ($98 NETT) You won’t have to organise your own Christmas party if you decide to attend The Fullerton Hotel’s Christmas Light-Up Celebration on 22 November, which will feature a handbell performance and a theatrical march-in. This will be followed by a Charity Buffet Dinner at their in-house Town Restaurant. $25 of the $98 you pay will be donated to Straits Times Pocket Money Fund and Business Time Budding Artists Fund. Address: 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178 HOTEL FORT CANNING (FROM $108) Hotel Fort Canning’s lush green location makes it a romantic escape from the usual overcrowded city streets. This year, they’re holding a super luxe Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, priced at $108 and featuring a spread of European and Asian recipes. If you prefer to countdown elsewhere, you can still show up for their Christmas Day Lunch Buffet, which costs $138 and will also feature activities to keep the kids busy, including a visit by Santa Claus himself and a bouncy castle. Address: 11 Canning Walk, Singapore 178881 GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL (FROM $150) The Goodwood Park Hotel provides a distinguished atmosphere for a Christmas meal, which is why you might want to consider attending their brunch buffet on Christmas day. At $150, it will set you back a pretty penny, so you’ll have to decide just how hard you want to YOLO this year. To make your wallet hurt just a little less, make your booking by 15 Dec and you’ll enjoy 10% off after the first person. From 1 Dec 2019 to 1 Jan 2020, Goodwood Park Hotel also offers set lunches and dinners with courses from $70 to $170. Address: 22 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228221 SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE (FROM $158) At Racines, the hotel’s resident restaurant, you’ll find French and Chinese fusion dishes that give you the best of both worlds. While there will be no month-long buffet menu at Racines this December (instead, they’ve prepared a 5-course Christmas set menu), they will be offering a buffet dinner on Christmas Eve and a buffet lunch on Christmas Day. Expect to see Christmas classics with some Asian delicacies thrown into the mix. The Christmas Eve buffet dinner costs $158, while the Christmas Day brunch is priced at $168. CAPELLA SINGAPORE (FROM $208) The Knolls at Capella is offering a Christmas Brunch on 24 December 2019 from 12.30pm to 3pm. You can eat small canapes like foie gras custard with winter black truffle and duck consomme and fresh scallop and snapper ceviche. Apart from the salad bar and hot creamy chestnut soup, there will also be a seafood station with freshly shucked oysters, poached prawn with homemade cocktail sauce and Boston lobster salad. It’s definitely a very traditional Christmas experience as you can get roasted Christmas turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce as well as desserts like warm Christmas plum pudding. It’s an out-of-this-world luxurious spread with out-of-this world prices to boot. Adults pay $208 with free flow speciality mocktails, soft drinks and juices. For free flow champagne, wines, and beers, you pay $238. Too much? Go for the 3- or 5-course lunches and dinners at Capella instead. They cost between $85 and $168. Address: 1 The Knolls, Singapore 098297 TOP CREDIT CARDS TO USE AT CHRISTMAS BUFFETS Christmas buffets aren’t cheap to eat at, so other than making sure you starve for 24 hours prior to make space in your stomach, you’ll also want to pay using a credit card that rewards you with cashback for dining. Here are our recommendations: Do note that to get cash rebates for credit cards that reward you for dining, you’ll need to make sure the place you’re eating at is classified as a restaurant/F&B establishment, rather than a hotel. If you find yourself dining in a hotel ballroom or something, you might not be entitled to dining cash back. This article was first published in MoneySmart .
Read also
Read also
Read also
Read also
Read also
More about
Lifestyle
Food and Drinks
Hotels
Singapore buffet
Christmas
If you’re happy only picking at the Appetiser and Dessert Buffet and willing to forgo your Main Course, it costs just $38. With a main course, you pay $48.
They also have a Festive Dinner and a lavish Festive Sunday Champagne Brunch. And for those with deeper pockets, there is a sumptuous Christmas Eve Dinner (from $148) and a Christmas Day Champagne Brunch (from $148).
Address: 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966
NOVOTEL SINGAPORE ON STEVENS & MERCURE SINGAPORE ON STEVENS (FROM $48)
Choose between two separate menus, one for the lunch and the other for the dinner buffet. The Food Exchange Festive Lunch menu costs $48 to enjoy and features dishes such as roasted beef striploin, seafood on ice and sushi.
Meanwhile, the $68 Food Exchange Festive Dinner Buffet will serve up Mediterranean sea bass en papillote, roasted cumin & pepper infused pork ribs on top lunch’s dishes.
Both buffets will feature 24-hours roasted brine turkey and The Square’s signature laksa.
Buffets start from 2 to 31 December 2019.
Address: 28 Stevens Rd, #01-01, Singapore 257878
HOTEL INDIGO SINGAPORE KATONG (FROM $48)
Celebrating Christmas should be more cosy than bling. That makes Baba Chews, an unpretentious restaurant with a focus on Peranakan cuisine, the perfect place to tuck into a Christmas brunch.
This year, Baba Chews has a Festive Dinner buffet on 24 December 2019 (6pm to 10.30pm) that costs $62 per adult and a Festive Brunch buffet on 25 December 2019 (11am to 3pm) that costs $48 per adult.
Expect to be served delights such as kueh pie tee, rojak, nangka cheesecake, assam turkey and beef rendang. Yes, not a very “angmoh” Christmas but great for any large gatherings that appreciate Peranakan food, for sure.
Address: 86 East Coast Road Katong Square S428788
CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT (FROM $58)
In Singapore on a quick stopover, or just happen to live in Changi?
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, which is usually filled with travellers who need to take a quick nap before catching their next flight, also has a Festive Buffet running from 1 December 2019 to 1 January 2020 (excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day).
At their restaurant Azur, you get to enjoy a spread which includes a generous selection of seafood and meat of both Western and Asian persuasions. The lunch buffet costs $58, while dinner buffet costs $68.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, you’ll have to pay $88, with an additional $28 for a free flow of booze.
But Christmas Day diners will also get to enjoy Christmas carolling as well as a selection of Christmas treats including a variety of log cakes, roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and seafood on ice.
Address: 75 Airport Blvd, #01-01, Singapore 819664
PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE (FROM $62)
If you’re someone who can’t wait for Christmas to start and start putting on the Christmas jingles from November, then head to Pan Pacific.
Pan Pacific’s award-winning restaurant, The Edge, is organising a Festive Lunch and Dinner this year from 11 to 30 November at $62 and $98 per adult respectively.
I guess that’s one place you can feast on Christmas bread pudding, oven-roasted Tomahawk steak, Boston Lobster and Christmas stollen in November.
From 1 to 23 December, the same buffets cost $75 for lunch and $108 for dinner.
If you can’t make it, they’ve also got a Christmas Day Sunday Champagne Brunch, but be prepared to pay $238 to $258 (free-flow champagne and alcohol), or $168 to $178 without alcohol.
Address: 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595
CARLTON CITY HOTEL SINGAPORE (FROM $65)
At Carlton City Hotel’s Plate Restaurant, which serves up European and local dishes, enjoy an affordable buffet lunch spread at $65 from 9 to 23 December 2019.
Citibank cardholders also get 1-for-1 deals on this buffet, which is only available on Monday to Friday, excluding Christmas eve day.
It’s a buffet dinner at $85 with an Asian focus, featuring dishes like the ever-popular Singapore chili crab with man tou, black pepper crab, and a selection of Christmas logcakes and pastries.
The “real” Christmas buffet dinner only starts from 20 to 25 December 2019, which costs $88 per person. See all Carlton City’s Hotel buffets on their website.
Address: 1 Gopeng St, Singapore 078862
SINGAPORE MARRIOT TANG PLAZA (FROM $68)
At Marriott Cafe, tuck into a Festive Buffet featuring lots of seasonal treats like roast turkey, slow-roasted Australian beef and roast pork saddle with pancetta. Seafood lovers will make a beeline for the prawns, crayfish and mussels.
The Festive Lunch Buffet is on from 1 to 30 Dec 2019.
It costs $68 from Monday to Friday and $78 on weekends. The Festive Dinner buffet costs $80 from Sunday to Thursday and $88 from Friday to Saturday.
They also have buffets on Christmas Day at $138 at lunchtime and $160 at dinnertime. This price includes free flow wines, beer, juices and soft drinks.
Address: 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865
PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY (FROM $78)
Too old to get hammered on the Clarke Quay bridge? Then head to Park Hotel Clarke Quay just around the corner, where you can enjoy a generous spread of seafood, turkey and char-grilled meats.
Seafood lovers will race to fill their plates with scallops, fish, tiger prawns and squid.
The buffet is on selected dates from 20 to 31 December and costs $78 per adult.
If you book your seats in advance, pay with a UOB, Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, OCBC or Maybank card, you get 50% off every second adult buffet diner. Do this before 14 December and you get 10% off house wine by the glass or bottle.
Address: 1 Unity St, Singapore 237983
FULLERTON HOTEL ($98 NETT)
You won’t have to organise your own Christmas party if you decide to attend The Fullerton Hotel’s Christmas Light-Up Celebration on 22 November, which will feature a handbell performance and a theatrical march-in.
This will be followed by a Charity Buffet Dinner at their in-house Town Restaurant. $25 of the $98 you pay will be donated to Straits Times Pocket Money Fund and Business Time Budding Artists Fund.
Address: 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178
HOTEL FORT CANNING (FROM $108)
Hotel Fort Canning’s lush green location makes it a romantic escape from the usual overcrowded city streets. This year, they’re holding a super luxe Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, priced at $108 and featuring a spread of European and Asian recipes.
If you prefer to countdown elsewhere, you can still show up for their Christmas Day Lunch Buffet, which costs $138 and will also feature activities to keep the kids busy, including a visit by Santa Claus himself and a bouncy castle.
Address: 11 Canning Walk, Singapore 178881
GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL (FROM $150)
The Goodwood Park Hotel provides a distinguished atmosphere for a Christmas meal, which is why you might want to consider attending their brunch buffet on Christmas day.
At $150, it will set you back a pretty penny, so you’ll have to decide just how hard you want to YOLO this year.
To make your wallet hurt just a little less, make your booking by 15 Dec and you’ll enjoy 10% off after the first person.
From 1 Dec 2019 to 1 Jan 2020, Goodwood Park Hotel also offers set lunches and dinners with courses from $70 to $170.
Address: 22 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228221
SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE (FROM $158)
At Racines, the hotel’s resident restaurant, you’ll find French and Chinese fusion dishes that give you the best of both worlds. While there will be no month-long buffet menu at Racines this December (instead, they’ve prepared a 5-course Christmas set menu), they will be offering a buffet dinner on Christmas Eve and a buffet lunch on Christmas Day.
Expect to see Christmas classics with some Asian delicacies thrown into the mix. The Christmas Eve buffet dinner costs $158, while the Christmas Day brunch is priced at $168.
CAPELLA SINGAPORE (FROM $208)
The Knolls at Capella is offering a Christmas Brunch on 24 December 2019 from 12.30pm to 3pm. You can eat small canapes like foie gras custard with winter black truffle and duck consomme and fresh scallop and snapper ceviche.
Apart from the salad bar and hot creamy chestnut soup, there will also be a seafood station with freshly shucked oysters, poached prawn with homemade cocktail sauce and Boston lobster salad.
It’s definitely a very traditional Christmas experience as you can get roasted Christmas turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce as well as desserts like warm Christmas plum pudding.
It’s an out-of-this-world luxurious spread with out-of-this world prices to boot. Adults pay $208 with free flow speciality mocktails, soft drinks and juices. For free flow champagne, wines, and beers, you pay $238.
Too much? Go for the 3- or 5-course lunches and dinners at Capella instead. They cost between $85 and $168.
Address: 1 The Knolls, Singapore 098297
TOP CREDIT CARDS TO USE AT CHRISTMAS BUFFETS
Christmas buffets aren’t cheap to eat at, so other than making sure you starve for 24 hours prior to make space in your stomach, you’ll also want to pay using a credit card that rewards you with cashback for dining. Here are our recommendations:
Do note that to get cash rebates for credit cards that reward you for dining, you’ll need to make sure the place you’re eating at is classified as a restaurant/F&B establishment, rather than a hotel.
If you find yourself dining in a hotel ballroom or something, you might not be entitled to dining cash back.
This article was first published in MoneySmart .