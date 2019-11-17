Christmas buffets 2019: 13 Singapore hotels to feast at this Christmas

Read also

Citibank cardholders also get 1-for-1 deals on this buffet, which is only available on Monday to Friday, excluding Christmas eve day.

It’s a buffet dinner at $85 with an Asian focus, featuring dishes like the ever-popular Singapore chili crab with man tou, black pepper crab, and a selection of Christmas logcakes and pastries.

The “real” Christmas buffet dinner only starts from 20 to 25 December 2019, which costs $88 per person. See all Carlton City’s Hotel buffets on their website.

Address: 1 Gopeng St, Singapore 078862

SINGAPORE MARRIOT TANG PLAZA (FROM $68)

At Marriott Cafe, tuck into a Festive Buffet featuring lots of seasonal treats like roast turkey, slow-roasted Australian beef and roast pork saddle with pancetta. Seafood lovers will make a beeline for the prawns, crayfish and mussels.

The Festive Lunch Buffet is on from 1 to 30 Dec 2019.

It costs $68 from Monday to Friday and $78 on weekends. The Festive Dinner buffet costs $80 from Sunday to Thursday and $88 from Friday to Saturday.

They also have buffets on Christmas Day at $138 at lunchtime and $160 at dinnertime. This price includes free flow wines, beer, juices and soft drinks.

Address: 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865

PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY (FROM $78)