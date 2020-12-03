Christmas buffets 2020: Top 10 Singapore hotels to stuff yourself silly at

Christmas is the season to throw your exercise and diet regimen out of the window and stuff your face silly. Apart from overeating, the other great seasonal tradition is overspending.

Why not kill two birds with one stone with a no-holds-barred Christmas buffet at a fancy hotel? Covid-19 be damned; hotels are still pulling out the stops for their Christmas buffets this year.

The only difference is that, instead of helping yourself to the food at buffet tables, there will be serving staff to help scoop the items on your plate. So don’t worry, you’ll still be able to eat your fill.

Here’s where to make your reservations this Christmas 2020.

NOTE: All prices stated in this article are before GST and service charge, unless otherwise stated.

Christmas buffets 2020: Top 10 hotels to feast at in Singapore

Hotel Lunch Dinner Four Seasons Hotel Singapore $48 $68 to $128 Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong – $58 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $58 to $88 $58 to $88 Orchard Hotel Singapore $58 to $98 $78 to $98 Regent Singapore $65 to $105 – Fairmont Singapore $70 to $80 $80 to $90 Pan Pacific Singapore $75 $108 to $208 Conrad Centennial Singapore $79 to $228 $69 to $228 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre $90 to $100 (1-for-1) $100 to $120 (1-for-1) Mandarin Orchard Singapore $98 to $148 $128 to $148

1. Four Seasons Hotel Singapore (from $48)

All we want for Christmas is for Covid-19 to bugger off, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening.

But we‘ll settle for at least Phase 3 to kick in soon, so we can celebrate the festive season with more people over a hearty “semi-buffet” spread at One-Ninety. Prices are $48 and $58 for lunch, and range from $58 to $98 for dinner.

There’ll only be a semi-buffet dinner ($128) at the brasserie on Dec 24 and 25, and guests can look forward to a seafood extravaganza, a charcuterie station of curated and cured meats, as well as an ice-cream booth of cold treats. Call 6831-7250 to make reservations.

Address: 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646

2. Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong ($58)

Have a merry “Mod-Sin” (Modern-Singaporean) Christmas Eve dinner feast at Baba Chews Bar & Eatery this year.

Tease your palate with unique dishes such as Turkey Ngoh Hiang ‘Golden Pillow’, Laksa Turkey Pie, and Ang Ku Kueh Log Cake with a peanut-coated crust and layers of coconut and red bean mousse. If you are an adventurous foodie and love trying out new and interesting flavours, check out these delectable east-meets-west creations. Visit the website to make reservations.

Address: 86 East Coast Road, Singapore 428788

3. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport (from $58)

‘Tis the season to be a little relaxed with your diet goals. Feast first, no regrets.

Head to Azur for a delectable Yuletide food fest featuring traditional favourites such as Honey Glazed Gammon Ham and Roast Turkey Roulade, as well as scrumptious Asian and Western selections from fresh seafood to wagyu beef steaks.

Buffet prices go up on certain dates: $88 for lunch on Dec 25 and Jan 1, and for dinner on Dec 24, 25 and 31. Call 6823-5354 to make reservations.

Address: 75 Airport Blvd, 01-01, Singapore 819664

4. Orchard Hotel Singapore (from $58)

This year, the hotel has set up a “live cooking theatre” to offer regional and international festive fare at The Orchard Cafe. New on the menu: Heritage Tandoori Turkey marinated with Aromatic Spices — skewered chunks that are first cooked in the tandoor, then plated and served with mango chutney and naan.

Its Unlimited Plated Festive Lunch and Dinner are priced at $58 and $78 respectively. Top up $18 for premium selection if you feel like indulging yourself that day.

On Christmas Eve, the price for dinner will go up to $98. And on Christmas Day, both lunch and dinner will also be $98. Call 6739-6565 to make reservations before Dec 17 to enjoy 20per cent off.

Address: 442 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238879

5. Regent Singapore Hotel (from $65)

Indulge in a festive weekday lunch buffet at Basilico this December. Highlights from the Weekday Lunch Table Buffet Service include Baked Seabass Fillet with Fresh Aromatic Herbs, and Chargrilled Angus Beef Sirloin and Roasted Turkey Breast with Cranberry Sauce.

Pay $65 if you opt for the buffet only, or top it up to $105 for free flow of house wines and prosecco for 2 hours. Call 6725-3232 to make reservations.

Address: 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715

6. Fairmont Singapore (from $70)

Relish the flavours of South-east Asian cuisine at Asian Market Cafe during this holiday season.

The lunch and dinner buffets feature satay, prata and laksa stations, and Santa’s Turkey Platter to kinda keep to the theme. You can enjoy a one-time serving of chilli crab with crispy mantou too. The dinner buffet offers a one-time serving of 2 additional dishes. Side orders like Signature Mud Crab and Hot Plate Sambal Squid are available at extra costs.

Pay a standard $70 for lunch. The dinner price is $80 from Sunday to Thursday, and $82 (first seating) and $86 (second seating) on Friday and Saturday.

There will be special festive buffet lunch ($80 for first seating and $75 for second seating) and dinner ($85 for first seating and $90 for second seating) on Dec 24, 25 and 31. Make your online reservations early.

Address: 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore, 189560

7. Pan Pacific Singapore (from $75)

Knock yourself out at Edge, where a lavish a la carte buffet awaits during this festive season. The restaurant’s humongous spread includes classic favourites like Roasted Turkey Breast with Caramelised Apples and Crusted Almond, and decadent sweet treats such as Ye Olde English Fruit Cake.

The prices are typically $75 for lunch and $108 for dinner.

But dinner on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is $208 with alcoholic beverages, or $158 with non-alcoholic drinks. Call 6826-8240 to make reservations.

Address: 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595

8. Conrad Centennial Singapore (from $69)

Eat, drink and be merry at the hotel’s buffet haven, Oscar’s. Savour festive delights such as Roast Turkey and Truffle Honey Ham, as well as local hits such as Laksa with Lobster and Curry Fish Head. Leave some space in your belly for sweet treats like Traditional Stolen and Fruity Panettone.

Lunch buffet is available on Saturday at a standard price of $79. Dinner buffet is priced at $69 from Monday to Thursday, and $79 from Friday to Sunday.

Expect to pay more on the eve and day of Christmas for an even bigger feast: $178 without alcoholic drinks, $208 with alcoholic drinks like wine and beer, and $228 if you include Champagne. Call 6432-7486/9 to make reservations.

Address: 2 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038982

9. Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre (from $90)

Enjoy 1-for-1 Asian-inspired festive buffet offerings at the hotel’s cafe and restaurant, Window on the Park from now till Jan 1, 2021. But note that separate costs apply to selected a la carte dishes of the day (eg. Wok fried salted egg lobster with Mantou is $15++ per portion).

This year’s highlight is the Turkey Panggang, which is a savoury dish prepared with coconut, Galangal and gula melaka.

Dine here on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day if you’d like to try two new log cakes — Valrhona Ivoire Hazelnut Praline Chocolate Cremeux Yule Log and Matcha & Kinako Sweet Potato Yule Log — that will be included in the halal-certified buffet spreads.

Don’t miss its 1-for-1 promotion now. Lunch is $90 (Monday to Thursday) and $100 (Friday to Sunday), while dinner is $100 (Monday to Thursday) and $120 on Sunday.

Call 6733-8333 to make reservations or book online.

Address: 11 Cavenagh Rd, Singapore 229616

10. Mandarin Orchard Singapore (from $98)

For four glorious days from Dec 24 to 27, you can tuck into a wonderful festive spread at the hotel’s Japanese-inspired international buffet restaurant, Triple Three.

Expect Christmas roasts such as Honey-glazed Gammon Ham and Roasted U.S. Turkey with Cranberry and Giblet Sauce, and other highlights like Pan-seared Foie Gras with Truffle Miso and Lobster Mentaiyaki. And of course, Yule Log Cakes.

On Christmas Eve, lunch is $98 and dinner is $148. Both prices will increase to $148 on Christmas Day, before dropping to $128 on Dec 26 and 27. Call 6831-6288/6271 to make reservations.

Address: 333 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238867

This article was first published in MoneySmart.