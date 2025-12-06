Christmas buffets 2025: Top 12 Singapore hotels to stuff yourself silly at

It's the most wonderful time of the year again as December rolls around, and with it comes the jolliest, merriest season of all, Christmas!

Ok, as you can tell, I'm a tad excited. But that's because there's always that feeling of the end of the year where we get a break, buy presents such as secret Santa gifts and buy your Christmas tree, and go on holiday-don't forget to buy travel insurance and take note of this important checklist before you travel.

But the best thing is the many Christmas feasts by Singapore hotels that will leave us stuffed like the stuffed turkey we're about to eat.

Here's a list of the top 12 Singapore hotels for Christmas buffets in 2025.

Christmas buffets 2025: Top 12 hotels to feast at in Singapore

# Hotel / Restaurant Lunch (Christmas Eve & Day) Dinner (Christmas Eve & Day) 1 Window on the Park, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre $35 – $58 $74 – $79 2 Apollo and Kintamani, Furama RiverFront $50 – $60 $55 – $60 3 Food Capital, Grand Copthorne Waterfront $72 – $108 $128 4 Prego and Asian Market Cafe, Fairmont Singapore $80 – $98 $98 – $108 5 Café Mosaic, Carlton Hotel $98 – $138 $98 – $138 6 Estate, Hilton Singapore $98 $198 7 Peppermint, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay $108 – $138 $118 – $138 8 Goodwood Park Hotel $108 $108 9 Lime Restaurant, PARKROYAL COLLECTION PICKERING $108 $158 10 Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza $118 – $128 $158 – $178 11 Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore $118 – $198 $198 12 Ellenborough Market Café, Paradox Singapore $128 $128

*all prices are $X++, subject to GST and service charge

1. Window on the Park, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre (from $35++)

I first thought my eyes were deceiving me when I saw that extremely low price of $35++ for a Christmas buffet, but it turns out they work just fine. Window on the Park at Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre is offering a weekday Christmas lunch buffet for just $35++.

So if you're taking leave during this period, this is probably one of the cheapest places to enjoy turkey and a variety of Asian savoury dishes and desserts. What's more, there's a 1-for-1 offer for the dinners.

A cosy christmas weekday lunch buffet menu

Nov 27 - Dec 23, 2025 & Jan 1 - 2, 2026

Monday - Friday | 12pm to 2.30pm

$35++ per Adult | $20++ per Child

A cosy christmas dinner buffet menu

Nov 27 - Dec 23, 2025 & Jan 1 - 4, 2026

Available daily, 6pm to 10pm

$148++ 1-for-1 for 2 Adults | $40++ per Child

A cosy christmas special lunch buffet menu

Dec 24 -31, 2025

Available daily, 12pm to 2.30pm

$58++ per Adult | $30++ per Child

A cosy christmas special dinner buffet menu

Dec 24 -31, 2025

Available daily, 6pm to 10pm

$158++ 1-for-1 for 2 Adults | $40++ per Child

2. Apollo and Kintamani, Furama RiverFront (from $50++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DMhtDtDt_PF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

There are two options for festive feasts at Furama RiverFront. Apollo is the hotel's multi-functional space that serves European and Chinese dishes, while Kintamani is its halal-certified restaurant.

Christmas lunch and dinner @ Apollo

Dec 24 - 25, 2025

Adults: $60++ | Seniors $50++ | Child: $34++ (between 6 - 12 years old)

Top up a $10++ to get access to Kintamani's buffet spread.

If you just want to dine at Kintamani, here are the prices:

Christmas and New Year's lunch and dinner @ Kintamani

Dec 24 - 25; Dec 31, 2025 - Jan 1, 2026

Lunch: $50.00++

Dinner $55.00++

Visit the hotel's website for menus and to make your booking. For those who book before 7 Dec, they get a 15 per cent discount.

3. Food Capital, Grand Copthorne Waterfront (from $72++)

An established restaurant in the Grand Copthrone Waterfront hotel, Food Capital is an all-day dining international buffet restaurant.

Look forward to a wide variety of appetisers, including hard and soft cheeses, cold cuts, as well as a selection of garden green,s so you don't neglect your veg intake before you go hard on the sashimi, tempura, seafood, and carvings of whole gammon ham, beef striploin, and roasted turkey.

Christmas Eve lunch

Adult: $72++, Child: $36++

Christmas Eve dinner

Adult: $128++, Child: $64++

Christmas Day lunch

Adult: $108++, Child: $54++

Christmas Day dinner

Adult: $128++, Child: $64++

4. Prego and Asian Market Cafe, Fairmont Singapore (from $80++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQvwKkvD3Ky/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

You'd think this fancy hotel in City Hall that is home to a two-Michelin-star restaurant would have pretty expensive buffets, especially during the festive season, but you'll be pleased (as I was) to know that some of Fairmont Singapore's restaurants have festive meals for below $100! Before GST and service charge, of course. Asian Market Cafe also offers a halal-certified buffet.

Here are the details:

Prego

Dec 1 - 31, 2025

Lunch and dinner

$98++

Asian Market Cafe Christmas Eve lunch

Adult $80++ | Child $40++

Asian Market Cafe Christmas Eve dinner

Adult $108++ | Child $54++

Asian Market Cafe Christmas Day lunch

Adult $98++ | Child $49++

*No dinner on Christmas Day

5. Cafe Mosaic, Carlton Hotel

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQZAXXlD6Pk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

A popular buffet restaurant in Singapore, Cafe Mosaic's Christmas feasts bring local and international flavours in one place. The restaurant also has different menus for the seasonal period in December and its Christmas ones.

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day lunch

Dec 24 - 26, 2025

$98++ per adult | $34++ per child

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner

Dec 24 - 25, 2025

$138++ per adult | $48++ per child

6. Estate, Hilton Singapore (from $98++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHa56mht6rH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

The hotel's all-day buffet restaurant brings flavours from around the world. And its Christmas menus are super indulgent with premium cold seafood such as tiger prawns, crabs, oyster bar, lobster gremolata, and of course festive carvings of lamb, turkey and Australian wagyu beef.

Christmas Eve lunch

$98++ per adult | $49++ per child (aged 6-12 years old, free for children aged 5 and below)

Christmas Eve dinner

$198++ per adult | $99++ per child (aged 6-12 years old, free for children aged 5 and below)

Christmas Day brunch

$198++ per adult | $99++ per child (aged 6-12 years old, free for children aged 5 and below)

7. Peppermint Restaurant ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay (from $108++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DClJBePSECu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

Another place for gatherings, Peppermint offers Asian and international flavours from its farm-to-table cuisine amidst serene views of greenery in its garden. The restaurant's buffet stations and kitchen are halal-certified, so if you don't want pork, this could be just the place for your Christmas feast.

Christmas Eve lunch

Dec 24, 2025

$108++ (Adult) | $54 ++ (Child)

Christmas Eve dinner

Dec 24, 2025

$138++ (Adult) | $69 ++ (Child)

Christmas Day lunch

Dec 25, 2025

$138++ (Adult) | $69 ++ (Child)

Christmas Day dinner

Dec 25, 2025

$118++ (Adult) | $59++ (Child)

8. Goodwood Park Hotel (from $108++)

For one of the country's most established and fancy hotels, having a Christmas buffet at $108++ is not too shabby. It's at Coffee Lounge, the hotel's well-known Taiwan porridge restaurant. But beyond just porridge, it also serves indian cuisine. So for those who can't live without their Asian food, this is the best place for you to get your fill.

Christmas Eve dinner

$108++ per adult | $65++ per child

Christmas Day lunch and dinner

$108++ per adult | $65++ per child

If you don't fancy having Asian food, you can also check out the English Afternoon Tea Buffet at L'Espresso. This one comes with a carving station and seafood on ice. And as with buffets, you'll know that you can definitely have your fill so that you don't have to eat dinner later.

Festive afternoon tea buffet

Dec 24 - 31 Dec 2025, Jan 1, 2026

$78++ per adult | $48++ per child

9. Lime Restaurant, ParkRoyal Collection Pickering

Located in one of Singapore's most sustainable hotels, Lime is known for its farm-to-table cuisine with ingredients coming from its rooftop garden.

This Christmas, look forward to an international fare of assorted sashimi and sushi, a salad bar from its urban farm, a live carving station serving up sous vide tomahawk steak, turkey, crispy pork porchetta and grilled Boston lobster and grilled rock lobster, among some of the delights.

Christmas Eve lunch

$108++ per adult | $54++ per child

Christmas Eve dinner

$158++ per adult | $79++ per child

Christmas Day lunch

$158++ per adult | $79++ per child

Christmas Eve dinner

$158++ per adult | $79++ per child

10. Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza (from $118++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DH4EoECTNBF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

Tuck into Asian and Western fare at Marriott's Crossroads buffet. Its festive menus offer everything from indulgent snow crab, slipper lobster, poached scallop to oven-baked lobster, Japanese fare, Chinese barbecue food such as crispy pork belly and live carving station of turkey, honey-glazed ham, Irish beef and lots more.

Christmas Eve lunch

$118++ adult | $59++ child

Christmas Eve dinner

$178++ adult | $59++ child

Christmas Day lunch

$128++ adult | $59++ child

Christmas Day dinner

$158++ adult | $59++ child

11. Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore (from $118++)

Pan Pacific's Edge offers a theatrical dining experience with its seven open kitchens that offer food from the sea to the land. Its Christmas menus are bound to be indulgent with dishes such as live oyster, cheeses, sashimi and sushi, tempura, and festive carvings such as veal leg with Yorkshire pudding, lamb, turkey, guinea fowl, Australian grilled rock lobster, sourdough pizza and more.

Christmas Eve lunch

$118++ per adult | $59++ per child

Christmas Eve dinner

$198++* per adult | $99++* per child

Christmas Day brunch and dinner

$198++* per adult | $99++* per child

12. Ellenborough Market Cafe, Paradox Singapore (from $128++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ84yV_E7rL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

A long-staying hotel restaurant in Singapore, Ellenborough Market Cafe is known for its Peranakan buffets. This Christmas season, its Peranakan-style dishes such as Nyonya turkey, as well as signature dishes such as pasta made in a giant parmesan wheel, lobster mac and cheese, Boston lobster, live stations and its signature durian pengat.

Christmas Eve dinner

$128++ per adult | $64++ per child

Christmas Day lunch and dinner

$128++ per adult | $64++ per child

[[nid:725544]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.