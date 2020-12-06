Christmas Day brunches in Singapore 2020: Greet Christmas morn' with a feast and bubbles

‘Tis the season for blinged-out fir trees, Secret Santas and most importantly, Christmas feasts . Numbers for dining out might remain small, but that doesn’t mean your appetite has to.

Let loose with celebratory brunches of roast turkey, desserts, and ingenious creations befitting the holiday season . Here are five places to indulge in free flow champagne and festive spreads.

1. Beach Road Kitchen

The tidings at Beach Road Kitchen are wonderfully whimsical with their Christmas Chefs-on-show Dining ($148++ per pax), inclusive of free-flow of champagne, wines, beers and juices.

Featuring a decadent spread of Caviar with Blini, Pan-seared Foie Gras, and Cranberry Turkey Pizza, roving Chefs-on-show will also keep you on your toes with surprise specialty passarounds. Bring the festivities – for now – to a sweet end with a wonderland of decadent desserts such as handcrafted Dulcey Yuzu Log Cake and Pumpkin Pecan Pie .

Available: Dec 24 - 25, 2020

Beach Road Kitchen is located at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, Level 1, 30 Beach Road, Singapore 189763, p. +65 6818 1913. Open Fri 6pm-9pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-9pm.

2. Brotzeit

The Christmas spirit is strong at Brotzeit – partake in the Free-Flow À La Carte Brunch (S$45++ per pax), which gives you the freedom of choices from their brunch specials.

Their winter season menu sees hearty offerings such as a Whole Carved Duck with Red Cabbage and Almond Potato Dumplings, Crispy Pork Belly Roller and a gorgeous display of baked Christmas treats in the Winter Dessert Platter.

Thirsty? Free-flow drink packages start with soft drinks at $10++ per person, but we recommend treating yourself to unlimited pours of champagne, house draught beer, and house wines at $60++.

Available: Dec 25 - 26, 2020, 11am-3pm.

Brotzeit has four outlets across Singapore. For more information on their locations, visit their website here .

3. Colony

PHOTO: Instagram/ritzcarltonmilleniasingapore

Colonial-style restaurant Colony adds a touch of class to the season with a Vintage Christmas Brunch ($208++ per pax for the first seating, $238++ per pax for the second seating) and unlimited pours of booze including a festive cocktail and Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Millésime 201.

Enjoy classic favourites such as roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and giblet gravy, as well as honey-glazed gammon ham with cranberry compote. For an ultra luxe brunch, get an upgrade to unlimited pours of Bollinger La Grande Année 2007 for $338++ per person.

Available: Dec 25, 2020. First seating is from 10.30am-12.45pm, second seating is from 1.30pm-3.45pm.

Colony is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799, p. +65 6434 5288. Open Mon-Sat 6.30am-10.30am, 12pm-2.30pm, 3.30pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10.30pm, Sun 6.30am-10.30am, 12pm-2.30pm, 6.30pm-10.30pm.

4. Kwee Zeen

For a coastal Christmas, head to Kwee Zeen at Sofitel Sentosa Resort & Spa for their Christmas Mega Safe Brunch ($138++ per pax) – expect a tower of festive local and brunch favourites – complemented with free-flow bubbly ($128++ per pax, $148++ for rosé brut).

Dine on fresh seafood, cold cuts and cheeses before tucking into Foie Gras Terrine, Sage-Butter Roasted Turkey , Beef Wellington , and more.

Available: Dec 25, 2020, 12pm-3pm.

Kwee Zeen is located at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, 2 Bukit Manis Road, Singapore 099891, p. +65 6708 8310. Open daily 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm.9.30pm.

5. Zafferano

PHOTO: Zafferano

Head Chef Andrea De Paola brings a new spin to Italian fare with a touch of Yuletide joy in the Christmas Champagne Bunch ($198++ per pax).

On top of generous sharing-style courses of antipasti, primi and secondi like burrata salad and beef lasagna , the stars of this festive feast are the iconic Roasted Turkey with brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce and Chef Andrea’s take on a family staple – house-cured Neapolitan-style baccala with confit tomatoes and taggiasca olives.

Available: Dec 25 - 26, 2020, 12pm-3pm.

Zafferano is located at Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Level 43, Singapore 049315, p. +65 6509 1488. Open Tues-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm, Sat-Sun 6pm-11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.