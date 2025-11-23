Christmas Eve dinners 2025 in Singapore

As the year winds down and Orchard lights up, Singapore's dining scene is primed for celebration and there's no better occasion to gather than on Christmas Eve.

Whether you're drawn to traditional roasts, contemporary tasting menus, or lavish international buffets, these restaurants offer some of the most indulgent Christmas Eve dinners in town.

From wood-fired wagyu to seafood towers and festive pastas, here's where to eat, drink, and revel in seasonal splendour on Dec 24, 2025.

54° Steakhouse

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DP_a6rnkgZ8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A luxurious five-course Christmas Set awaits at 54° Steakhouse, where open-fire precision meets festive flair. Available on Dec 24 and 25, the menu opens with Tuna Chutoro topped with smoked marrow and Oscietra caviar, followed by Beef Tallow Confit Lobster with white truffle.

The centrepiece: a Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Ribeye and a decadent Sanchoku Tenderloin Wellington made from 400-day grain-fed full blood wagyu. Sides include Green Peas Carbonara and Cherry Tomato Salad, before finishing with a Dark Chocolate Log Cake with chestnut and dates. Optional wine pairing elevates each course.

54 Amoy Street, Singapore 069880

Christmas Set is available on 24 and 25 Dec: $268++ per person (pre-order), wine pairing at $128++

Reserve via 54steakhouse.sg or call 8893 7701

Les Bouchons (Rochester)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPnSGtFDng0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

At Les Bouchons Rochester, the holidays are a family affair, French-style. Available exclusively at this leafy outpost, the 4-course Christmas Family Package ($228++ for 4 pax) is a hearty, shareable feast made for festive indulgence. It opens with a Charcuterie Platter featuring 18-month Parma Ham, Iberico Pork Rillette, and Smoked Duck Terrine, followed by a comforting French Onion Soup.

The centrepiece is a generous Festive Platter stacked with Grilled Wagyu Sirloin, Roasted Chicken, Pork Ribs, and Barramundi, with all the trimmings. To close, dig into a Homemade Apple Tart with cinnamon gelato and a rich White Xmas Gelato with warm chocolate sauce.

10 Rochester Park, Singapore 139221

Christmas Family Package: $228++ for 4 pax | Available at Rochester outlet only

Reserve via lesbouchons.sg or call +65 6235 3320

Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Crossroads Buffet sets the stage for a decadent celebration this Christmas Eve, inviting diners into a vibrant setting of culinary indulgence and festive cheer. From slow-roasted Irish beef shank to wok-fried crab with salted egg sauce, the buffet lineup spans premium roasts, ocean-fresh seafood, and Asian delicacies kissed by flame, a grand feast for gathering with loved ones.

Seafood aficionados will find solace in the Seafood on Ice spread, brimming with slipper lobsters, snow crab, and mud crab, while the free-flow sashimi adds a refined touch.

This year's standout: the Ocean Delicacies Live Station featuring oven-baked lobster with Creole mayonnaise and grilled octopus with curry cauliflower gel, is as extravagant as it sounds. Add-on beverage packages promise to keep spirits high with endless pours of bubbly, wine, and prosecco.

320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865

Christmas Eve Dinner (Dec 24, 2025): $178++ per adult, or $208++ with free-flow prosecco, draught beer, and house wine; $59++ per child. Held from 6.00pm to 9.30pm. Enjoy 15 per cent off with the early bird code "CRBXMASEVE15" when you book before 1 December 2025.

Reserve via crossroadssg.com, call 6831 4605 or email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com

Wildseed Bar & Grill

Tucked amid the lush surrounds of 1-Flowerhill, Wildseed Bar & Grill brings rustic charm to the holidays with its Season for Good menu. From Nov 10 to Jan 4, festive specials like the Emerald Wagyu Burger ($29++), Seafood Pink Pasta ($28++), and a shareable Wildseed Platter ($68++) make it a hit with families and groups.

For a more structured celebration, choose the 3-Course Festive Set Lunch ($40++), or go all out with a 4-Course Festive Dinner ($50++), available 24 to 26 December from 5PM. Highlights include Roasted Pumpkin Salad, Mushroom Soup, and mains like Grilled Flatiron Steak or Pan-Seared Seabass, all ending sweetly with Cake of the Day.

1-Flowerhill, 33 Hyderabad Road, Singapore 119578

4-Course Dinner: $50++ (Dec 24-26, 5pm-10pm)

For reservations, visit wildseed.sg or call +65 8028 4552

Pete's Place

A beloved Italian dining room in the heart of Orchard, Pete's Place plates up a Grand Italian Buffet this Christmas Eve, rich with rustic holiday flavours.

Available only on Dec 24, 25, and 31, the spread includes indulgent classics like Aragosta & Gamberi Cocktail, a lobster and prawn salad with salsa Rosa, Vitello Tonnato with lemon and capers, and a Tuscan-rubbed Italian Prime Rib Roast with red wine jus. Finish with a traditional Panettone and raise a toast with mulled wine or eggnog.

Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211

Christmas Eve Dinner (Dec 24): $150++ per adult | Beverage package: $65++ (free-flow Moët, house wines & beers)

For reservations, visit singapore.grand.hyattrestaurants.com or call 6738 1234

Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore

Edge pulls out all the stops this Christmas Eve with a grand buffet that traverses continents. From Fine de Claire oysters and sashimi to foie gras with sourdough cornbread, the spread is spectacular.

The carving station alone boasts 24-hour slow-roasted veal leg, maple-glazed gammon, and turkey with trimmings, while the Asian stations deliver wok-fried XO prawns, soy-braised turkey, Singapore laksa, and Indian tandoori delights.

A kids' corner, cheese cellar, Japanese tempura bar, and over 20 festive desserts, including a live poached pear station, make this a feast for all ages.

Level 3, Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039595

Christmas Eve Dinner (Dec 24): 6pm - 10pm, $198++ per adult | $99++ per child (6-12) | $28++ per child (3-5)

Beverage Package: Top up $278++ with free-flow Champagne, wines, spirits & more

For reservations, visit panpacific.com or call 6826 8240

This article was first published in City Nomads.