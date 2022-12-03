Christmas Eve dinners in Singapore: Where to go for indulging menus and charismatic festive ambience

Not ready for another year of wrestling with your turkey to fit in the oven, cleaning and decorating the house and playing host to a crowd of family and friends?

Take it easy this year and secure your reservations at these spots for a stress-free, curated Christmas Eve, where juicy roasts, delectable set menus, and all-you-can-eat line-ups meet gorgeous Christmas set-ups to complete the festive vibe.

Peppermint

PHOTO: Peppermint

Get set for some pampering at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore's Peppermint with a whimsical buffet spread.

With a turkey shortage in Singapore this year, don't miss their signature Festive Tom Turkey, served with chestnut stuffing and giblet gravy, while Christmas Eve exclusives include the 16-Hours Pot Roasted Wagyu Beef Belly and Salmon and Prawn Mousse En Croute served with truffle cream and salmon roe.

Countdown to Christmas with decadent sweets like Gingerbread Spiced Sweet Potato Pie, the Raspberry Pistachio Yule Log, and Opalys Mango Calamansi.

One level up, the hotel's Cantonese restaurant Peach Blossoms is serving a six-course Harmonious Blessings Set Menu ($188++ per pax, min two pax).

Peppermint is located at Level 4, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore 039594. Christmas Eve Buffet is available on Dec 24 for Lunch (Adult: $98++, Child: $49++) and Dinner (Adult: $138++, Child: $69++).

Sky22

PHOTO: Sky22

From now till Dec 30, Courtyard by Marriott's Sky22 is putting up a lavish all-you-can-eat Festive Buffet to get an early start to the revelry.

Featuring epicurean dishes, a grill station, look forward to gourmet classics like Lobster Bisque, Slow-roasted Angus Rib Eye and Turkey Ballontine with Chestnut Stuffing.

In the special Christmas Eve edition, seafood lovers will walk away satisfied having indulged in the likes of freshly-shucked oysters and Australian blue mussels whilst show-stopping mains include Red Wine-braised Lamb Shank and a belly-warming Seafood Jambalaya with Chorizo.

Complete the feast with their Christmas Pudding with rum sauce!

Sky22's is located at Level 22, Courtyard by Marriott Novena Singapore, 99 Irrawaddy Road, Singapore 329568. Festive Buffet is available till Dec 30, for dinner (Fri-Sat $88++ per adult, $44++ per child) and lunch (Sat-Sun $78++ per adult, $39++ per child).

Enjoy 30 per cent off the Festive Buffet when you email your reservations and quote CYBUFFET30 (limited to the first 30 confirmed bookings per day). The special Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet ($108++ per adult, $54++ per child) is available on Dec 24, 6pm to 10.30pm.

665°F

PHOTO: 665°F

Amongst the spectacular views of Singapore's skyscrapers, Christmas is an opulent affair at 665°F, Andaz Singapore's premium steakhouse.

In a specially curated five-course menu for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Chef de Cuisine Poh Boon Neo is spreading the festive spirit with plump Sakoshi Bay Oyster Vichyssoise topped off with a heaping of Kaluga caviar and Boston Lobster with winter truffle and 5J Iberico ham.

Mains keeps us merry with either the Pira Oven grilled A4 Kagoshima Wagyu Striploin or Patagonian Toothfish. Whilst desserts like the Mont Blanc cake with candied chestnuts and sour cherry gelato completes the night, leaving the whole family feeling satisfied.

For a more intimate experience, opt for the three private dining rooms (which can seat up to six, eight and 12 guests).

665°F is located at 5 Fraser Street, Level 38, Andaz Singapore 189354. The Christmas Eve and Day five-course menu ($188++ per pax) runs Dec 24 (dinner) and Dec 25 (lunch and dinner). Wine pairing is available at $130++.

Window on the Park

PHOTO: Windows on the Park

For folks looking to switch things up, halal-certified Window on the Park at Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre is adding an Asian twist to its festive offerings at pocket-friendly pricing.

Expect an extensive buffet spread with East-meets-West ingenious star dishes from Korea, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Highlights include Grilled Chicken Thigh with Mustard Mongolian Sauce and the Korean inspired Whole Baked Chicken with Bulgugi Sauce.

Popular picks like the juicy Roasted Beef Tomahawk, and Roasted Salmon Fillet make their annual comeback whilst the new Opalys Mango Calamansi Log Cake calls for a sweet ending.

Window on the Park is located at Level 2, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, 11 Cavenagh Road, Singapore 229616, p. +65 6733 8333, e: wop.hisinorchard@ihg.com.

Festive menus are available from now till Jan 2 and Festive Buffet Dinner is available on Dec 24 and 25. ($88++ per adult, $45++ per child). Enjoy an early bird 15 per cent off discount from now till Dec 9.

Goho Kaiseki & Bar

PHOTO: Goho Kaiseki & Bar

Contemporary kaiseki restaurant Goho is ready to keep you satisfied this jolly season with its nine-course Sumire and 10-course Ume menu, both available till Jan 1, 2023.

Begin the night with signatures like the crunchy Japanese Monaka with akimo crispy rice cracker sandwich, as well as the Yoghurt Sphiris, a sweet, creamy cranberry-flavoured explosion in the mouth.

In the grilled showcase, expect to indulge in the a decadent whole Awabi (abalone) cooked on a bincho grill. Thirsty? A selection of Roku gin crafted sippers, like the bright, fruity Blueberry Fizz ($26) or the smoky and spiced Guava & Fig ($26), await.

Goho is located at 53A Duxton Road, Entrance via Rappu, Singapore 089517. Sumire from $188++, beverage pairing $58 (non-alcoholic) and $78 (alcoholic). Ume from $248++, beverage pairing $78 (non-alcoholic) and $98 (alcoholic).

The Line

PHOTO: The Line

For a scrumptious feast, look no further than The Line at Shangri-La.

For your festive revelry take a joyous journey around to globe. Explore over 10 stations bringing you the exponential flavours of the Seafood Paella, Braised Beef Cheek, Oven-roasted Lamb, as well as fresh oysters and Boston lobster.

Don't miss the carving station dishing out juicy roasts and protein like the Manuka Honey Glazed Bone-in Gammon Ham, and Salt-Crust Norwegian Whole Salmon, whilst sweet endings call for traditional Christmas Pie, Grandma Chocolate Log cake, and more.

The Line is located at 22 Orange Grove Road, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4398.

Christmas Eve buffet ($108++ per adult, $54++ per child) is available on Dec 24 for lunch and dinner. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic packages are available.

Osteria Mozza

PHOTO: Osteria Mozza

Buon Natale is in full force at Osteria Mozza, with family-style treats on Christmas Eve.

Savour Chef Nancy Silverton's signature Cal-Italian flair in signatures like Affettati Misti featuring delectable cold cuts and charcuterie, Chicken Porchetta, a meaty bite served with dripping gravy and crispy chicken skin, as well as Corzetti Alla Norma made with tomatoes eggplant and house-made ricotta.

A generous serving of Peppermint Stick Gelato Profiteroles served with hot fudge and crème fraiche completes the dreamy feast. Wash it all down with concocted festive cocktails, available throughout the month of December.

Osteria Mozza is located at 333 Orchard Road, Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore 238867.

Beach Road Kitchen

PHOTO: Beach Road Kitchen

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach's Beach Road Kitchen is kicking off the celebrations with its bountiful buffet Festive Seafood Buffet spread.

In addition to the plethora of succulent fresh seafood on ice, look forward sashimi, antipasti, artisanal cheeses, and freshly-baked pizza.

On Christmas weekend, the buffet dinner gets elevated, featuring the likes of Whole Poached Salmon, Honey Glazed Ham, and a roving Bombe Alsaka flambe at the table. Their fine selection of desserts including the flaky Pear and Cranberry Crumble.

Beach Road Kitchen is located at 30 Beach Road, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, Singapore 189763.

The Christmas Buffet is available on Dec 24 and Dec 25 for brunch (both $168++ per adult, $84++ per child). The Festive Seafood Buffet is available till Jan 1, 2023.

Rosemead

PHOTO: Rosemead

Curated by Group Executive Chef David Tang, set the festive mood with comforting and honest Californian fare at Rosemead.

Made with impeccable techniques and fresh, peak-seasonal ingredients, three a la carte meaty mains set the stage for an indulgent evening sporting highlights like 1.2kg Wagyu Cote de Boeuf ($310, serves four), Whole Roasted Baby Chicken ($88, serves two) and succulent Iberico Pork Tomahawk ($110, serves two to three).

To pair, swirl and sip on the perfect wine pairings or opt for the quintessential holiday drink, Eggnog ($22) boasting notes of caramel, vanilla and spices.

End on a sweet note with rich Candy Cane Tart ($70, serves six to eight), or Traditional Pecan Pie ($70, serves six to eight) from the Rosemead Bakery.

Rosemead is located at 19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704.

Christmas a la carte specials are available Dec 19 to Dec 25. Bakery treats are available from Dec 1 to Dec 31 in-store and online.

Advance order of one working day is required; orders after 6pm will be considered the next working day. Self collection is available Mon-Sat, 12pm-6pm.

Amo

PHOTO: Amo

It indeed is the most wonderful time of the year! More so, with the stunning yet pocket-friendly Italian communal festive menus at Amo.

On Christmas Eve, in addition to your artisanal pastas and grilled mains like the Baked Rigatoni and Oven Roasted Augustus Prime Rib, enjoy scrumptious icons such as the Burrata Campana, accented with roasted butternut, walnut pesto, candied plum tomato, and bottarga.

Save room for dessert as the night is not complete without their Panettone Souffle with honey semifreddo, hazelnut, and raspberry tiramisu.

Amo is located at 33 Hong Kong Street, Singapore 059672. The Christmas Eve Dinner Menu is available on Dec 24, 6pm onwards ($88++ per pax).

