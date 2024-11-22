Only one hour to get ready for a Christmas gathering? Here's how I got all my Christmas shopping needs settled in just one place

With Christmas just around the corner, the excitement and rush of activities are bound to send anyone in to a frenzy. And when things get too overwhelming - sometimes things may slip out of your mind.

If you find stuck with nothing prepared for a last-minute Christmas gathering, don't fret.

Read on to find out how we managed to put together the basic festive necessities for a successful Christmas party, all at Compass One!

Complete your look

If a pair of cute pumps are the last thing you need to complete your festive outfit, make sure you swing by DMK (#02-46) for a wide selection of shoes.

From kitten heels to glittery stilettos pick from DMK's versatile catalogue, which guarantees style and comfort - perfect for a festive all-night party!

Don't forget to pick out a matching bag to go with your shoes, for the cherry on top for a party-ready fit.

Practical gifts to impress

Scratching your head over what to gift your nearest and dearest? Surprise them with gadgets from the Samsung Experience Store (#03-06/07).

Gift your special someone a Galaxy S24 FE - capturing special moments is a breeze with its 50MP wide camera. Plus, create perfect images with the Photo Assist function by removing, refining or shifting elements to enhance their special Christmas moments.

Galaxy S24 FE offers premium Galaxy AI tools and ecosystem connectivity to enhance communication, productivity and creativity - all housed in an iconic design and protected by robust Samsung Knox security.

Potluck ready

What's a festive get together without some good food? And if you still have not decided on the perfect piece to bring to the potluck, there's something for everyone at Compass One.

Kenangan Coffee (#01-01)

Settle the caffeine and sweet treat cravings at Kenangan Coffee - where you can order takeouts in advance.

Treat your friends to a cup of Kenangan Latte and indulge in a decadent Chocolate Muffin or a savoury hot Chicken Curry Puff for that perfect tableside appetiser.

POCHA! Korean Street Dining (#02-42)

If your Christmas gatherings are also turning into a K-drama watch party, get into the mood with takeouts from Pocha.

Featuring a huge one-metre platter of favourite K-style snacks, and other dishes featured in K-dramas such as soy-marinated raw crab and creamy Shin ramen noodles - feel like a part of the plot as you and your pals binge-watch your favourite k-drama.

Kopitiam (#04-11)

Or if you still can't make your mind up, check out the variety of food options at the newly renovated Kopitiam food court.

Savour famous dishes from Michelin bib hawkers, like the braised duck hor fun from Shi Hui Yuan or dig into a plate of nasi goreng sambal set from HJH Maimunah Mini.

There's even a teppanyaki station at this food court if you want to take your Christmas gatherings outside - without breaking the bank.

All your Christmas needs in one place

You don't need to travel far for party prep, just head down to your nearest mall like Compass One to get started on your festive party.

Plus, there are attractive rewards for shoppers at Compass One from Nov 15 to Dec 25, 2024.

Merry Weekly Draw

Spend a minimum of $30 at participating stores and stand a chance to win $100 Compass One e-vouchers.

Festive Winnings

Spend a minimum of $30 at participating stores and stand a chance to win attractive prizes such as OSIM uDiva SOFA, Slumberland Somerset 1 Mattress (Queen Size), Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen), Samsung Galaxy Buds3, MoneyMax 999 Pure Gold Zodiac Gold Bar and other products with a total worth of over $10,000!

Christmas Luck: Play the Gachapon Machine!

Spend a minimum of $50 to play the gachapon machine and win a dining or retail voucher!

Contain Your Happiness!

Spend a minimum of $150 to redeem a food container.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit the Compass One website for more information.

