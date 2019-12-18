Christmas gift guide 2019: 5 eco-friendly daily essentials

PHOTO: Instagram/starbuckssg
Domenica Tan
Home & Decor

If you're still fretting over what Christmas gifts to get your friends, how about spread the word about saving the earth with these functional and reusable products!

STARBUCKS X STOJO COLLAPSIBLE CUPS, $29.90 EACH

Available in 6 colours (navy, red, olive, yellow, mint and pastel blue), the 16oz collapsible cup is convenient, environmentally friendly and stylish! 

Find them at Starbucks outlets islandwide.

KEEP LEAF FOOD WRAP, $14.50

Instead of using those plastic bags you get when you tabao your food, bring your own reusable food wrap, which also doubles as a mat for your sandwiches and waffles.

The food warps come in a variety of cute fabric designs and is made of organic cotton.

Available at Naiise.

THE PAPER BUNNY STASHER REUSABLE SILICONE HALF GALLON BAG, $34.90

Love to sous vide meats for dinner? Get one of these reusable bags instead of using several plastic resealable bags whenever you cook!

Available at The Paper Bunny.

MINIMAKERS ORGANIC COTTON BEESWAX WRAP, $12.90 FOR MEDIUM SIZE

Guilty of using too much cling wrap? This food wrap can replace that and help reduce the use of plastics.

Available from small to extra large sizes, at Minimakers.

IUIGA BOROSILICATE GLASS FOOD CONTAINER WITH LID, FROM $11.90

Replace single-use plastic containers with this glass food container. It's also stackable so you can store food neatly in your fridge!

Available at Iuiga stores islandwide.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about
Lifestyle gifts christmas 2019

