Christmas gift guide: Festive hampers, booze, perfume gift sets and more

Whether you've been naughty or nice, the festive season is coming up fast and it's time to gear up for the season of giving.

No doubt, gift-shopping has to be one of the most difficult aspects of Christmas celebrations.

Haven't started on your festive shopping yet? Or just simply out of ideas? Lucky for you, we've made a list and checked it twice – here is your ultimate gift guide for friends, family, lovers or business clients.

Positivithe

Powered by Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ayurveda and Herbology, Positivithe brews up the perfect tisanes, boasting a repertoire of health benefits.

Made with exceptional ingredients, these caffeine-free herbal teas or infusions can promote sleep quality, alleviate premenstrual syndrome symptoms, boost immunity and more.

Amongst customer favourites is the de-stressing Be Perfect? Not Today ($34), a floral and citrusy wellbeing elixir with antioxidant-packed Rooibos, Orange, and Osmanthus.

The hormone-balancing I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar ($34) is also beloved for its soothing blend of Chaste Berry, Rose, and Hawthorn.

Perfect for the festive season, gift sets like Wellness Wonderland Bundle ($96) is self-care in a box with an Innerfyre Co Affirmation Candle, a Positivithe tea blend, tea infuser, and candle wick trimmer.

Shop Positivithe's products here.

Andaz Singapore

Win the season of gifting with Andaz Singapore's exciting gift hampers loaded with festive treats and beverages, from Nov 14 to Jan 15, 2023.

In the curated Love hamper ($268) Christmas indulgence shines with traditional stollen, minced fruit pie, Christmas cookies and nuts, hazelnut cream spread, artisanal chocolate bars, truffle salt, an artisanal candle and a bottle of Delamotte Champagne.

Alternatively, the Joy hamper ($188) is ready to be placed under the Christmas tree sporting goodies like panettone, minced fruit pies, artisanal chocolate, Christmas cookies, pink salt caramel drinking chocolate, TWG tea, and a bottle of Belstar prosecco.

Shop Andaz Singapore's festive hampers here. An advance two-day order is required prior to collection.

The Westin Singapore

Made to spread Christmas merriness, The Westin Singapore's Christmas hampers are sure to impress.

Encased in a sophisticated faux leather chest box, lies the abundant festive titbits and snacks. In the Classic Christmas Hamper ($168) you'll find everything from spiced nuts, seasonal fruit jams, Christmas cookies, candy canes, chocolates, traditional panettone, as well as a classic TWG teabag collection.

Elevate your classic hampers with a bottle of Belstar Prosecco in the Joyous Traditions ($208) or luxe on the bubbles with a bottle of Pol Roger Champage in Festive Extravagance ($288). Top it all off with the Valrhona Chocolate Mousse Log Cake with Pistachio & Raspberry ($80). All items are also available as a la carte purchases.

Shop The Westin Singapore's festive hampers here. OCBC, UOB, DBS cardholders enjoy 15 per cent off from now till Dec 25, 2022.

Coravin's Pivot Wine Preservation System

For a gift that keeps on giving, look to leading global wine technology company Coravin's newly launched device this festive season.

The Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System ($215) is bound to win hearts of avid wine-drinkers as the ingenious combination of a stopper and device preserves opened wines for up to four weeks using Coravin Pure Argon Capsules. This means the ability to enjoy the freshness and quality of your exquisite wine for longer.

Already sold on the idea? Get the Coravin x 1855 Festive Bundle ($325), which comes with a bottle of Le Ragose Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico Riserva DOCG 2011, a dry red wine with lush berries and hint of dark chocolate.

Shop Coravin's Pivot Wine Preservation System at all 1855 The Bottle Shop retail shops and online.

Ultimate Xmas Naughty or Nice Bundle

Santa baby, take the intimacy up a notch! Kind Kones, Hedonist and PaperJar have joined hands to bring restoration, relaxation and rejuvenation to you and your partner.

In an Ultimate Xmas Naughty or Nice Bundle ($110), play nice as you indulge in Kind Kones' drool-worthy plant-based ice-creams. Then set the mood with PaperJar's ethically made candle, and Hedonist's XL XXX-mas Sex Bomb which hides a buzzing surprise (a.k.a a bullet vibrator).

Initiating the conversations about sex and pleasure, the Letz Get Naughty Cards ($32) by Hedonist uncover personal truths and brutally honest conversations with 10 spicy dares and 59 juicy questions.

Shop the Ultimate Xmas Naughty or Nice Bundle at all Kind Kones outlets and online. The Letz Get Naughty Cards are available at Hedonist's website.

Bottles & Bottles

With nine stores across the island and a strong e-commerce presence, homegrown wine and spirits retailer Bottles & Bottles has got to be your pit stop as make your way to your various Christmas dinners. You'll find a wide range of international offerings here, be it champagne and fine wines or sake and spirits.

In fact, to get us in the festive mood, Bottles & Bottles is offering an exclusive promotion with 20 per cent off selected spirits, when you shop online. This includes brands like Kozue, Kyro, Kurayoshi, Glenfiddich, Doorlys and more, while stocks last.

Shop Bottle & Bottle's products here.

Gentleman Givenchy

This season, treat the men in your life to coveted beauty limited-edition gift sets from Givenchy.

Perfect for holiday travelling, the Gentleman Givenchy Eau de Toilette and Shower Gel Gift Set ($155) boasts radiant freshness of crisp pear, with cardamom as well as top notes of lavender, iris and patchouli.

The Gentleman Givenchy Eau de Parfum and Travel Spray Gift Set ($168), on the other hand will keep him feeling fresh throughout the day as he is on-the-go.

Shop Givenchy's products at its's Givenchy Beauty Boutique in Raffles City, and online at Sephora.

LomoApparat Camera

Looking to get something for that one friend that can't seem to put the camera down? Lomography has launched their new 35mm LomoApparat film camera just in time for the holidays.

Available in two exciting editions — the classic black leather design ($89), and Italian leather Neubau edition ($99) with a bold turquoise trim, the camera is curated with a 21mm wide-angle lens, three lens attachments and a whole host of experimental features.

This is one of the most approachable cameras for photographers of all abilities and experience levels.

Shop Lomography's products here.

Mutiny Gym Class

There's no greater gift than one that oozes self-care, and healthy well-wishes. Got a fitness junkie in your family or group of friends? Through gift cards ($30, $50, $100), gift the experience of a dynamic and intoxicating workout class at Mutiny.

Adrenaline invoking and heart-pumping workout awaits as attendees embark on a fat-burning Xformer™ workout or a healing, meditative yoga session. This one is perfect for burning off those extra Christmas calories away too!

Shop Mutiny's gift cards here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.