Christmas gift ideas 2020: 10 useful gifts everyone will love

Christmas gift shopping is either something to look forward to, or a chore.

For me, I belong to the latter, which is why Taobao is a godsend because I can find literally anything I want on it, and it also recommends curated items for me based on my search habits.

No more jostling for last-minute shopping at brick-and-mortar stores!

I’ve shortlisted some useful gifts that my family members and colleagues would love, and without further ado, here’s the list of my 10 favourite Christmas gift ideas for 2020:

1. Preserved floating flowers

Perfect for home or office decor, this beautiful bottle of floating flowers comes in 20 different designs and two different sizes, 100ml and 200ml.

Price: From ¥30 (S$6)

2. Vanity mirror & table lamp

Get this cool vanity mirror with an inbuilt LED rim light for you to get your skincare routine down pat, and when you’re done, simply turn the mirror up to transform it into a table lamp. Makeup not included, of course.

Price: From ¥169

3. Portable electric mug

This handy portable electric mug will prove very handy when we’re in a Zoom meeting and can’t afford to leave our desk.

It can keep drinks both warm or chilled depending on the settings. Don’t we just love a versatile product?

Price: From ¥288

4. Compact desk fan

You know sometimes when a colleague makes your blood boil and suddenly the room gets really warm? I’m kidding, I’m always feeling warm even when the air conditioning is at 20 deg C.

If you’re like me, this compact desk fan will be the best solution.

Price: From ¥238

5. Portable neck massager

The feeling of a stiff neck sucks, especially when we’re sitting in front of a computer all day. This portable neck massager provides instant relief with a heated massage at any time of the day.

A real handy product to keep in our bags.

Price: From ¥168

6. Portable hot water dispenser

Yes, this is a portable hot water dispenser. The best part is that we can just plug a mineral water bottle into the dispenser and we’ll be set with a supply of hot water throughout the day.

Instant buy for sure…

Price: From ¥379

7. Cushioned foot massager

Some foot massagers are just a little too cold to the touch and unpleasant to be in.

This one makes sure our feet is pampered comfortably with cushion AND a well-deserved massage.

Price: From ¥279

8. Alpaca heated cushion

You get this for your friends because it looks like cute, period. When feeling cold, just turn on its heating function and lay it over your tummy.

Otherwise, it’s a great pillow, backrest, shoulder rest, and above all, a cute little alpaca.

Price: From ¥239

9. Steam foot spa massager

If you want to elevate home foot massages, then this foot spa steamer is truly another level of pampering.

Did you know? Foot spas can promote blood circulation and help to relax your body before bedtime – this is perfect after using a foot massager.

You know what, I might just get one for myself…

Price: From ¥429

10. 2-in-1 portable charger & hand warmer

Now this is perfect for that family member or loved one who always has cold hands. This 2-in-1 hand warmer doubles up as a portable charger too, how’s that for versatility?

When not in use, the cute hamster in its capsule also becomes an adorable decor on your table.

Price: From ¥168

Tis' the Season to be Jolly

Alright, Christmas is just around the corner, and it’s time for you start thinking about gift ideas.

Thankfully, I’ve combed through Taobao for some of the most useful gift ideas that anyone would appreciate, and I hope this has taken a load off your mental capacity.