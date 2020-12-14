Christmas gifting inspiration for 2020, a year like no other

2020 is finally coming to an end but before we bid farewell to this year, let’s not forget the year-end festivities and celebrating with our loved ones.

One thing that should be on your list is getting the right gift to show your appreciation to those you hold near and dear.

For your better half who has survived 2020 by your side

The one who has seen you through the best and worst of the year, even as we all spent more than a good few months working from home, surely deserves a present from you. And you need to look no further than Parkway Parade for your gifting needs.

PHOTO: The Hour Glass

The Hour Glass houses a wide range of luxury watch brands, including Rolex, Omega, Hublot and Tudor. You’ll definitely be able to find a timepiece that’s worthy of your other half (and 2020 travel budget), whether it’s a sportier piece or a classic design that they fancy.

Cell Return Premium LED Mask at $1,588 (U.P. $2,199) PHOTO: AIBI Health and Sports Centre

If working towards their better selves is on their list, help them to achieve their #fitnessgoals with AIBI Health and Sports Centre’s latest exercise equipment, including bikes, treadmills and other home gym equipment. You can also get beauty and health tools that will help them look and feel good in the new year.

When heading to Parkway Parade to do your Christmas shopping, don’t forget to use the promo code XMAS2PP to enjoy $2 (with a minimum fee of $6) off your Grab ride to the mall.

For your stylish friends who hung out online with you during circuit breaker

If you have friends who always look impeccable and on trend, you may want to check out 313@somerset for great gifts for them.

PHOTO: Well Bred

Streetwear specialist Well Bred is home to a range of new-wave brands such as ADLV Acme De La Vie and Drew House, as well as classics, including Champion and RipNDip. With everything from apparel and headwear to bags and footwear, you’re bound to find something that will suit the fancy of your hypebeast friends.

PHOTO: MissFit

If your female friends got into fitness and working out from home during circuit breaker earlier this year, fashionable activewear might be something they won’t mind adding to their wardrobe. With brands like Under Armour and Manduka under their roof, multi-label store MissFit carries a wide range of fitness wear and accessories that will let your friends look great while working up a sweat.

313@somerset is working with Rely to offer a “Shop Now, Pay Later” shopping experience that lets you pay in four separate instalments, while also earning up to 16 per cent cashback. All you need to do is pay with Rely via the Lendlease Plus mobile app and spend $60 in a single transaction at participating stores from now till Jan 3.



You can also join the sure-win lucky dip for a chance to win Samsung Galaxy Note20, $100 Lendlease vouchers, Pucky babies collectibles and more when you spend $120 ($100 for Lendlease Plus members).

How about this: For your colleague you haven't met in ages

It may have been a while since you last met them in person, but you probably miss them too after this long period of working from home. Bring them some festive cheer with treats and gifts from Paya Lebar Quarter that will thrill and delight.

PHOTO: Afterall

Whether it’s accessories with semi-precious stones or statement jewellery, Afterall has trendy and timeless pieces that will suit any occasion. Their finely crafted earrings will provide that extra special finish to any outfit, and which girl will say no to taking their style up another notch?

PHOTO: Scoop Wholefoods

For that eco-conscious colleague who won’t say no to all-natural products and organic wholesome treats, Scoop Wholefoods might just be the way to go. The brand carries a wide range of Australian products, from exquisite teas and salts to delicious nuts and snacks. If you’d prefer gifting non-consumables, consider the range of organic soaps and oils. You’d also be doing Mother Earth a favour when you shop here as minimal packaging is provided.

When doing your festive shopping at Paya Lebar Quarter, don’t forget to redeem your $10 Lendlease voucher with a minimum spend of $150 ($130 for Lendlease Plus members) from now till Jan 3.

For everyone else on your Christmas list

Getting presents can be a tiring affair, especially if you are looking for presents for people with varying tastes. The solution? Going to stores that sell a wide range of items to suit those of all ages, such as Muji and Sift & Pick at Jem.

PHOTO: Muji

At Muji, there is a stunning range of items. Clothing, household goods, furniture and food — you’ll find well-designed items with a minimalist Japanese aesthetic that are pleasing to the eye and will seamlessly fit into any household.



A new year also usually means a fresh start, and most people would be looking to reorganise. Hence, the many organisational items that Muji offers, including stacking shelves, rattan baskets and acrylic drawers will be welcome gifts in any household.

PHOTO: Sift & Pick

For trendy bags, accessories, beauty products and lifestyle goods, look no further than Sift & Pick that recently opened. The multi-label store is known to bring in brands like Marhen.J, a favourite among Korean stars, and Alice Martha. From now till Dec 31, enjoy $20 off storewide with a minimum spend of $200 in a single receipt.

Spend $150 or more at Jem (or just $120 if you are a Lendlease Plus member) and get a chance to participate in the “Sure-Win Christmas Pick” where you can win Huawei phones and Dyson Supersonic hair dryers, as well as shopping and dining vouchers.

More chances to win as you shop and earn Lendlease vouchers

Christmas is the time of giving and Lendlease wants to give big to all shoppers this season. Close to $80,000 worth of Lendlease vouchers are up for grabs and to stand a chance to win, all you need to do is spend at least $30 in a single receipt. Multiply your chances when you shop at more Lendlease malls.

For Citi cardmembers, avoid the queues and shop on weekdays to be rewarded with Lendlease vouchers. You can redeem $25 worth of Lendlease vouchers with $250 spend at 313@somerset, Jem or Paya Lebar Quarter, and $35 Lendlease vouchers with $350 spend at Parkway Parade.

For Lendlease Plus members, join the hunt for hidden QR codes across the various Lendlease malls. The quest has already begun at 313@somerset and Jem and will commence from Dec 18 at Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter, so hurry down to get the best deals as the hunt ends on Jan 3.

Simply hit the “Scan QR” button in your Lendlease Plus mobile app to scan the QR codes for bonus Plus$ at 313@somerset and Jem, or special treats from your favourite brands like Cathay Cineplex, Dr Hauschka, Laneige, TungLok Seafood and many more at Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter.

Sign up as a new Lendlease Plus member now with promo code "LLPAONE" and be rewarded with 5,000 Plus$ in your account instantly.

