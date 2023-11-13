Christmas home decor guide 2023: Bring on the yuletide spirit with these decor shops in Singapore

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to deck the halls (literally). From grand fir trees to twinkling Christmas lights and glistening ornaments, discover the top home decor shops where you can find the perfect decorations to spruce up your home into a Christmas wonderland.

Masons Home Décor

Established with the purpose of providing Christmas decorations in the most economical way possible, Masons Home Décor offers a one-stop solution for all your Christmas decorating needs, ensuring that every home in Singapore can be transformed into its very own Christmas wonderland.

From their range of beautifully crafted German-engineered FirTECT Christmas trees (S$59++), to their luminous Luci di Natale – Christmas Tree String Light (S$15.90+), and an array of imaginable ornaments and accessories, Masons' passion for creating quality, affordable Christmas products is beautifully showcased in their offerings, which boast high quality, great designs, and revolutionary technology. Furthermore, Masons provides a range of convenient bundles for those looking for a fuss-free option.

Shop Masons Home Décor's products here.

Urban Li'l

Known for their customised interior decorative items, Urban Li'l adds an elevated festive touch to your homes with their Christmas decorations this season.

From their handmade Wreaths (S$75++) to their Bento Gift collection (S$25++), which features mini wreaths with a personalised engraved plywood tag, and their Angel Ornaments (S$13++) that can be customised with festive greetings or the names of your loved ones, anticipate adding a refined element of Christmas spirit to your homes this Christmas season and beyond.

Shop Urban Li'l's products here.

Tidings

What started as a family business in a brick-and-mortar store, Tidings is committed to ensuring that every Christmas is a truly magical experience for you.

Now available as an online store, their mission is to once again infuse the Christmas Magic into countless homes through their premium quality Christmas Trees, with options including live (S$46++) or artificial trees (S$64++), and decorations like their Multi-Coloured Christmas Lights (S$24.90). Furthermore, Tidings offers convenient Christmas tree set-up and disposal services (S$50++) too, so you can relax while their elves take care of the hard work.

Shop Tidings' products here.

Henry Christmas Wholesaler

On any ordinary day, Henry Christmas Wholesaler is an unassuming shop that specialises in selling bicycles. However, as the holiday season approaches, it magically transforms into a festive haven, brimming with a dazzling array of shiny baubles, glittering lights, lively music, and a refreshing, cool atmosphere.

Stepping into this Christmas wonderland, explore a wide range of products, including Christmas Crackers, intricately carved Timber Ornaments, and cheerful Snowman Figurines. These festive items complement the selection of trees and garlands, all designed to usher in the spirit of Christmas. Henry Christmas Wholesaler operates with a personal mission to create cherished memories for families and friends to embrace during this special season.

Henry Christmas Wholesaler is located at 736/734 Geylang Road, Singapore 389645. Open daily 11am-8.30pm.

Bed Bath N' Table

At Bed Bath N' Table, their aim is to offer high-quality products that elevate the enjoyment of your home. Dedicated to infusing the rich patterns and vibrant colours inspired by the world around us, their brand proudly mirrors our deep affection of the modern Australian lifestyle.

Their range of dazzling Christmas decorations, including classic Christmas Stockings (S$27.74++), Garlands (S$22.49++), and other novelty ornaments. Regardless of your personal style, you’re bound to discover gems to effortlessly transform your home into a Christmas wonderland, from the tree to the table.

Shop Bed Bath N' Table's products here.

Singapore Trading Post

Singapore Trading Post is your ultimate destination for chic home accessories and high-quality pieces inspired by the timeless relics of old town Singapore. To infuse your holiday decor with sophistication, explore their splendid range of Baubles (S$30++) and Glass Christmas Trees (S$35). This carefully curated selection promises to elevate your festive ambiance.

Shop Singapore Trading Post’s products here.

H&M Home

As H&M Home makes its debut in Singapore this year, indulge in a shopping spree at H&M’s Orchard flagship store to discover everything you need for the perfect holiday season at home. Explore a delightful collection of fun and quirky Christmas Baubles, cosy Holiday-themed Bedding, and luxurious Table Settings that is sure to impress your guests as they step into your home this Christmas.

Shop H&M Home's products in their flagship store, located at 1 Grange Rd, Orchard Building, Singapore 239693. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Ikea

A Christmas decoration list is incomplete without a timeless classic, and that's where Ikea shines. Their collection of affordable decorations and knick-knacks includes everything from elegant Candle Holders to vibrant Baubles and lifelike artificial Christmas Trees.

It's time to adorn your space with festive decorations that cater to all tastes. Gather around and get cosy — it's Christmas time.

Ikea has various outlets throughout Singapore. Additionally, you can shop Ikea’s products here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.