Christmas shopping and dining? Have it all at this one-stop retail haven

Before Jurong East became the bustling shopping hub that it is now with not one, not two, but three major malls - there was IMM. And I loved it.

It was the shopping destination of choice for family time on weekends with its abundance of food and retail selections. Now that I've got adult money to treat myself, as well family and friends, I've only come to love the mall even more.

And that's exactly why I'll be doing all my Christmas shopping here.

'You're too generous!' Christmas gift ideas

Which reaction would you prefer from your giftee - eyes widening, jaw-dropping, or a dazzling grin? You won't have to break the bank for these gifts that will have them giddy with joy.

1. Beauty Language (#01-66)

Floral, with hint of fruity sweetness, this uplifting scent simply exudes femininity and poise. Lancome Miracle EDP 100ml is going at a promotional rate of just $99.90 (U.P. $200), now is the best time to buy! Find it at Beauty Language (#01-66).

2. OWELL Outlet (#01-67)

Nothing to end the year quite like reflection and rest. This Therapeutic Eye Spa Mask provides much needed relief to those tired eyes, giving way to better sleep and blood circulation.

And why not a gift for the whole family? Get everyone feeling rejuvenated and refreshed with OWELL's IonAIRFlow Portable Ion Air Purifier. This smart device can detect air quality and cleans while releasing negative ions to promote muscle relief and reduce fatigue.

Hot tip: purchase both products for a special bundle price of just $150 (U.P. $317)! Available at OWELL Outlet (#01-67). For regular-priced items, the store is offering $5 off with no minimum spend required - that's a steal.

3. Oh!Sunny Outlet (#01-72 to 73)

Sun protection never looked more adorable than with this fun-sized umbrella and portable bag from Oh!Sunny Outlet (#01-79).

4. Spectacle Hut Outlet

To add, gift these Burberry sunglasses from Spectacle Hut Outlet (#01-72 to 73) for a year-round staple item in sunny Singapore.

5. Watch Station International & Fossil Outlet (#01-85)

'Tis the season, and timepieces are a hot favourite gift item! The Privateer Chronograph Smoke Stainless Steel Watch from Watch Station International & Fossil Outlet (#01-85) has a stylish and versatile look - perfect for everyday wear.

6. Leonian Outlet (#01-74 to 76)

When it comes to your best golf buddies, it's time to bring out your A-game for both golfing and gifting - these should set you up for success.

Both items are available at Leonian Outlet (#01-74 to 76). What's more, get a free Black Clover crew neck t-shirt when you spend upwards of $150!

Fuel for all-day Christmas shopping

While you're on this all-day Christmas shopping extravaganza, let these dining destinations be a cosy rest stop to fuel your treasure hunt!

1. Seoul Garden HOTPOT #01-95

Stop by Seoul Garden HOTPOT (#01-95), for a break from your shopping spree. The newly revamped restaurant has a unique take combining comforting hotpot delights with cafe specialties. It also has exactly what you need for a mid-day treat - the Afternoon Tea Set pairs a cup of freshly brewed coffee with delicious toast ($9) or croffles ($8).

Seoul Garden Hot Pot & Cafe is alsos offering $5 off with eVouchers on non-promotional items - no minimum spend required!

2. Yamaya Kitchen (#01-88)

If you've worked up a big appetite from all that shopping - good news. Yamaya Kitchen (#01-88) is serving up free flow Mentai and Karashi Takana with purchase of any main dishes!

3. Swensen's (#01-92 to 93)

For some festive indulgence, check out Swensen's (#01-92 to 93) for a Christmas dine-in menu that has got something for everyone. From pasta and seafood platters to mouth-watering desserts and milkshakes, you're in for a real treat.

Suprises at every corner - more promos and perks

From Dec 1 till Dec 24, redeem a $5 eCapitaVoucher with a minimum spend $60 at any of the selected stores at IMM bit.ly/immperks. Enter reward code IMMPERKS in CapitaStar app to receive $55 worth of eVouchers from participating stores.

T&Cs apply. While stocks last. Click HERE for more information.

In case you didn't already know - IMM is the largest outlet mall in Singapore with year-round discounts on your favourite brand-name items. If you're looking for boujee within a budget (which is my entire branding, really) you're absolutely in the right place.

All in all, it's a very merry affair at IMM this season, so make sure to get your Christmas sack and a big appetite as you head on down to this ultimate retail destination.

This article is brought to you in partnership with IMM.

