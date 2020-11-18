Christmas turkeys in Singapore for under $120

What would a Christmas feast be without sumptuous Christmas turkeys roasted to perfection?

While they make your festive celebrations complete, this feasting can also be a tad costly during this festive season. To save you time from hunting for the ‘ideal’ Christmas turkey, we’ve listed 7 places where you can get one for under $120.

Last updated on Nov 18, 2020. Prices and promotions of turkeys listed here are subject to change without prior notice.

Huber’s Butchery offers the widest range of turkeys in Singapore, from those that weigh 4kg to a huge 10kg. Place your order online and have it delivered or just head down to their store at Dempsey Hill to pick it up.

As they offer fully deboned turkeys, defrosted and fully frozen ones (takes up to 3 days to defrost), be sure to pick the right type of turkey and plan your cooking schedule accordingly.

Price: $52 (approximately 4kg before roasting) to $112 (approximately 10kg before roasting)

If time is not on your side, skip visiting a physical store and get your turkey delivered to your home instead. The Butcher offers 2 frozen turkey options, that range from a 4.5kg to 5.4kg bird and one that weighs 5.4kg to 6.3kg.

Apart from whole turkeys, they also carry deboned turkey breasts, turkey mince and turkey schnitzel.

Price: $70 (approximately 4.5kg to 5.4kg before roasting) and $80 (approximately 5.4kg to 6.3kg before roasting)

Looking to just get a simple roasted turkey? Consider this premium turkey by Norbest that has been marinated with gluten-free seasoning and brined in gluten-free turkey broth (no additional oil, sugar or MSG added).

All that’s left for you to do is place the turkey in the oven and follow the instructions on the packaging. Doesn’t come any easier than this if you are intending to roast your own turkey for the family feasting!

However, if you have a turkey seasoning plan, Ryan’s Grocery also offers 2 types of unseasoned Organic Diestel turkeys that weigh 3.8kg and 4.5kg before roasting. These turkeys are raised on a wholesome low-fat vegetarian diet of quality grains and soybeans milled, free of hormones and gluten-free.

Price:

Norbest, seasoned: $58.05 each (approximately 3.6kg to 4.5kg before roasting)

Organic Diestel, unseasoned: $135 (approximately 3.8kg before roasting) and $155 (approximately 4.5kg before roasting)

Promotion: Enjoy 10 per cent on selected items when you place your order before Dec 4, 2020.

If there is a brand of turkey that even non-cooks know of, then it has to be Butterball. Raised without hormones, gluten-free and flown in from America just for the festive season, QB Food offers Butterball frozen turkey that weigh between 5.4kg and 6.3kg.

While you’re here, why not go grocery shopping for the week and have it delivered to you for free (if you hit their minimum order of $95)? They carry a wide range of groceries like chilled beef, cheese, sausages, food cupboard essentials and more.

Price: $10.80 per kg, approximately $64.80 each (each turkey ranges from 5.4kg to 6.3kg before roasting)

At Meat Co you get to choose how you like to receive your raw turkey — frozen, thawed, brined and/or stuffed. With prices starting from $58 for a 4.5kg standard frozen turkey, this is perhaps one of the most affordable frozen turkey options on this list.

Price: From $58 for a standard frozen turkey (approximately 4.5kg before roasting) to $72 for a defrosted, brined and stuffed turkey (approximately 5.5kg before roasting)

Just for those who aren’t sure how heavy a turkey to purchase, here’s a simple chart to keep in mind:

Weight of turkey (before roasting) For how many adults (as a main) 8 to 10 lbs, 3.6kg to 4.5kg 8 to 10 10 to 12 lbs, 4.5kg to 5.4kg 10 to 12 12 to 14 lbs, 5.4kg to 6.3kg 12 to 14 14 to 16 lbs, 6.3kg to 7.2kg 14 to 16 16 to 18 lbs, 7.2kg to 8.1kg 16 to 18 18 to 20 lbs, 8.1kg to 9kg 18 to 20 20 to 22 lbs, 9kg to 9.9kg 20 to 22

No time to cook?

Fret not if you just simply do not have the time or cannot cook because there will always be caterers and supermarkets to save Christmas! In this case, Cold Storage and Jeffery’s Christmas Kitchen. We’re here for it.

Pick and choose from roasted turkeys to sous vide turkey breasts and smoked turkey legs from Cold Storage this Christmas. However, not all come with accompaniments or gravy. Cranberry sauce, pineapple chutney and gravy comes at an additional cost of $7.45 per 250ml serving (good for 2 to 4 adults).

Apart from just turkey, Cold Storage also offers a range of other ready-to-eat roasted meats, appetisers, side dishes and desserts! Just be sure to place your order by 20th December to have your order delivered by 25th December.

Price: From $59.95 for a roasted turkey (approximately 3.6kg to 4.5kg or 4.6kg before roasting)

Need a turkey urgently? Head over to Jeffery’s Christmas Kitchen where they deliver roasted turkey, roast beef, leg of ham and more within the hour — think of them as turkey on wheels.

Seasoned with rosemary and stuffed with chestnuts, each turkey is roasted to crispy perfection. Just note that gravy and sauce are sold separately (sigh!) and priced at $4.20 each.

Price: From $79.90 after discount (approximately 4.5kg before roasting)Promotion: Enjoy more than 50 per cent off wines, sausages, turkey and more. Limited time only.

