Chunky bracelets and cuffs have returned, bolder and better

PHOTO: Instagram/Kate Young

Chunky jewellery is probably something you won't wear as part of your everyday repertoire, but it's time you rethink your jewellery choices.

Take a cue from rapper Megan Thee Stallion's chunky gold bangles styling for the Grammy's, Prada's unisex statement leather cuffs or thick pearl bracelets from Chanel's spring/summer 2022 collection.

Their ability to elevate any outfit is undeniable, and it's no wonder why celebs and fashion influencers have been stacking and stocking up on this trend.

We've curated a list of jewellery must-haves this season which includes blinged-out bracelets, chic leather cuffs and lacquered wood bracelets that are easy to style with your favourite outfits.

Embellished cuff, Dolce & Gabbana 

PHOTO: THE YES 

Kira Enamel wide bangle, Tory Burch

 

PHOTO: Tory Burch

Large lacquered wood bracelet, Hermes 

PHOTO: Hermes 

Leather cuff with gold-tone studs, $1150, Celine 

PHOTO: Celine 

Leather cuff, $840, Prada 

PHOTO: Farfetch UK Limited. 

Silver Oversized bangle, Alexander McQueen 

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

Silver Link bracelet, Tory Burch 

PHOTO: Tory Burch

Swift calfskin and gold cuff, Hermes 

PHOTO: Hermes

