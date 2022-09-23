Chunky skate shoes are the next Y2K trend Gen Z is trying to revive

You blasted Avril Lavigne's Let Go non-stop on your Walkman until your CD got scratched to death. You hung out with your crush at the skate park before *Scape opened.

No matter how much you wanted to skirt the rules at school, you wanted a cute white sneaker to jazz up your uniform that still met dress code requirements.

Borrowing from the boys this season, we blame Euphoria for bringing back this trend: skate shoes.

Court Graffik, $99.90, DC Shoes

PHOTO: DC Shoes

A vintage style seen on Hunter Schafer, these puffy black and pink sneakers are to die for.

Though Schafer paired hers with cargo pants and a baggy tee, you can wear it with a bodycon dress for a street effect.

Sk8-Hi Tapered Modular, $119.20, Sandy Liang x Vans

PHOTO: Sandy Liang x Vans

New York and California collide with this cute collaboration between the city's hottest cult designer Sandy Liang and the iconic skate brand.

Ruffles adorn the back of the ankles for a girly twist and the modulars are removable to adjust to the vibe you are feeling.

Go for a Jennie-approved look by pairing it with a hair bow, black halter dress, white shirt (underneath) and a Chanel bag.

Lo-Cut II LS Womens, $104.85, Etnies

PHOTO: Etnies

A distant cousin of the Dior x Cactus Jack sneakers, these Etnies low cut sneakers have the same '90s cut and vibe.

A skate brand from California, Etnies is designed and owned by a professional skater.

Men's D3 2001 Skate Shoe, $153.80, Osiris

PHOTO: Osiris

Move over, Triple S. The OG Dad Shoe is back with a bigger bang. Popular during Y2K, these extra chunky and puffy sneakers from Osiris are menacing, yet surprisingly wearable.

Known in recent history as the go-to sneaker for A$AP Rocky, you can channel your inner Riri by pairing it with a basic sweatsuit and Dior bag.

BRSB Skate Shoes, $139, Nike

PHOTO: Nike

Not as chunky as other skate shoes, these sleek tricoloured Nikes can take you out from day to night. Make it date night friendly with a red dress, gold hoops and a pouch bag.

Striker Shoes, $99, DC

PHOTO: DC

The classic white school shoe gets a stamp of cool with the DC logo, baby blue patches and perforated sides. Go all out in a white dress or two piece set for a preppy vibe.

Mayze Sneaker, $239, Puma x Dua Lipa

PHOTO: Puma x Dua Lipa

More girlier than the average skate shoes, these pink and silver sneakers are a must have inside your cart. Do it like Dua Lipa with baggy jeans, small structured bag and a baby tee.

