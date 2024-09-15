Cinematic escapes: Jet set to iconic destinations from the silver screen

Ever found yourself lost in the scenes of your favourite movie or drama, or had the overwhelming urge to jet set right into that world? Well, you are not alone.

Inspired by the 96th Academy Awards and Netflix classics, we've curated a list of iconic destinations so you can recreate your favourite on-screen moments and be the star of your next vacation! Pack your bags and get ready to turn reels to real as we take you on a cinematic escapade to iconic destinations from the silver screen.

House of the Dragon

If you're a Game of Thrones fan, you're probably following its prequel, House of the Dragon, which delves into the history of House Targaryen.

The story, set nearly 200 years before the events in Games of Thrones, was filmed in many locations in Cornwall and Spain. And here are three destinations from the silver screen to satisfy your wanderlust.

Castillo de La Calahorra - Granada, Spain

Fighting dragons brought Daemon and Laena across the Narrow Sea to Pentos City, where they lived in a castle belonging to the lord who hired them. In reality, this castle-fort perched on top of a hill, is a national monument built in the 14th-century.

Besides appearing on TV and in movies, this castle holds great significance as one of the first Italian renaissance castles to be built outside Italy.

The privately-owned castle is open for visits upon request, so make sure to explore the well-preserved interiors, from the lavish halls fit for royalty to its basement prison cells.

House Velaryon - Michael's Mount, Cornwall

With a 12th-century mediaeval church, an 18th-century steward house and a breathtaking castle on the top of the mount, which is Driftmark, the home of House Velaryon in the show, St Michael's Mount at Cornwall is a step back in time.

From Archangel Michael to Jack the Giant Killer, every corner of the island is shrouded with tales and legends.

Especially where the ley lines cross at the heart of the Mount, it is said to hold a unique energy. When you are done with the exploration, round off your visit with an afternoon tea at Harbour Loft, with the best Cornish tea and snacks.

St Michael's Mount is located at Harbour View, Marazion TR17 0HS, United Kingdom. Tickets to the castle and garden start from £26 (S$44) for adults and £14 (S$24) for children.

Emily in Paris

Even though the highly-anticipated season four of Emily in Paris is dropping on Netflix only in August and September, we're already preparing ourselves for the juiciest season yet.

After the multiple cliffhangers in season three, we're left with so many unanswered questions, the biggest one being, "Will Emily and Gabriel get back together"? Between now and then (or even after), if you'd like a piece of the Emily in Paris action, jet set to these destinations from the silver screen.

The Palais Garnier, Paris

Even though Emily and Thomas didn't make it to the Swan Lake Opera in season one, you can book yourself the tickets for a date at Paris' most famous opera house.

The Palais Garnier, which took our breath away in that episode, is a Neo-Baroque architectural masterpiece renowned for its opulent decorations and ornaments.

This 1,979-seat opera house was commissioned by Emperor Napoleon III as part of his grand plan to reconstruct the city and now stands as an art and cultural heritage landmark in Paris.

The Palais Garnier is located at Pl. de l'Opera, 75009 Paris, France.

Terra Nera, Paris

It might be Gabriel's dream for Les Deux Compères to earn a Michelin star in the show but it is ours to tuck into the Tagliata di manzo Emily, a sliced beef tenderloin dish that the real-life restaurant, Terra Nera has created.

The charming Italian bistro, unlike its upscale on-screen version, has become a must-visit spot for fans of the show, especially since it's where some of the most memorable and steamy scenes take place.

Make sure to order the classic French cocktail, Kir Royale, which is a simple concoction of crème de cassis with champagne to "sip and do nothing as the Ferris Wheel turns." Reservations are highly recommended.

Terra Nera is located at 18 Rue des Fosses Saint-Jacques, 75005 Paris, France. Open Mon - Sat 12pm - 2.30pm, 7pm - 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Bridgerton

The Netflix period drama, Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn's novels, follows the lives of high-society families in the London Regency era as they navigate through romance, adventure, and scandals amidst class and gender power struggles.

Through the eyes of the eight Bridgerton siblings, we go from the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the palaces of Park Lane and get an insight into the opulent lifestyles of those times.

Thankfully for us, we don't have to travel back in time as many of the destinations from the silver screen are stately mansions and palaces which are actual historical and cultural places in London and Bath.

The Danbury Mansion - Holburne Museum, Bath, England

With season two centred around the Danbury residence, you'll be familiar with the grand facade associated with many of Lady Danbury's lavish balls.

This is filmed at the Holburne Museum, Bath's first public art gallery. More than looking regal on the outside, you'll find artefacts from the 1800s, letting you fully immerse in the glory of the Regency era.

The hotel-turned-museum is also open for special event hire, including weddings, so fans can celebrate in the grandeur of Lady Danbury's world.

The Holburne Museum is located at Great Pulteney St, Bathwick, Bath BA2 4DB, United Kingdom. Open Mon -Sat 10am - 5pm, Sun 11am - 5pm.

The Featherington Mansion - No. 1 Royal Crescent, Bath, England

As a restored townhouse museum, No. 1 Royal Crescent is a step back into the 18th century with furniture, pictures, and items revealing the fashionable life of the Georgian Bath.

As the luxurious residence of the flamboyant Featheringtons, the museum gets a lavish upgrade with pediments, rosettes, and a pair of stone lions adorning its facade.

Get the full Bridgerton experience here with an exclusive tour to learn what life is like for the family and servants; they'll even tell you the ins and outs of filming!

No. 1 Royal Crescent is located at 1 Royal Cres, Bath BA1 2LR, United Kingdom. Open daily 10am - 5.30pm.

Bridgerton Afternoon Tea, The Lanesborough Hotel, London, England

As the new season of Bridgerton returns with new tea to spill, make a beeline to The Lanesborough Hotel for an exclusive Bridgerton Afternoon Tea.

Set in the hotel's Regency dining room, the menu sees finger sandwiches, pastries, scones, and signature sweet treats, inspired by Bridgerton Season 3.

From The Social Butterfly cake, inspired by Miss Penelope Featherington, to a bitter-sweet treat inspired by Lady Whistledown, pair your snacks with the Bridgerton blend of afternoon tea or imbibe on the Friends to Lovers Cocktail — a tequila-based nod to the long-awaited friends-to-lovers romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

The Lanesborough Hotel is located at Hyde Park Corner, London SW1X 7TA, United Kingdom. Bridgerton Afternoon Tea runs £85 (S$146) per person, £95 (S$163) with a cocktail, £98 (S$168) per person with a glass of Champagne.

One Day

Following the Netflix limited series, One Day, the decades-spanning love story between protagonists Dex and Em, who reunite on the same day every year, brings us to Paros.

In episode four, the couple travels to the small Greek Island, which boasts enchanting beaches, stunning white-washed buildings with blue accents, and charming cobblestone streets.

Although often overshadowed by neighbouring islands like Santorini and Mykonos, we're pretty sure Paros has stirred up some wanderlust with Netflix's One Day.

Parikia, Paros

The port town and capital of Paros island, Parikia, sits atop a small hill and is the island's bustling centre of life and commerce. Catering to both locals and tourists, you'll find everything you need here at more affordable prices.

Wander through the cobblestone laneways and explore quaint shops and eateries. Take in the town's Cycladic history through its architecture, old churches, and the historic Frankish Castle (Frangokastelo), built on the site of the ancient acropolis.

Naoussa, Paros

The Greek fishing village of Naoussa is known to be a gem among the Cyclades Greek Islands. Some of the island's best restaurants and bars are found within the classic Cycladic buildings of Naoussa, so explore the labyrinth of white-washed buildings for unique finds.

Immerse in its seaside charm with scenic ferry rides on traditional fishing boats, then kick back for the night in a secret garden maisonette with a garden courtyard — the perfect romantic setting.

Beaches of Paros

When visiting Paros, be sure to include a trip to one (or all!) of its idyllic beaches. Located opposite Parikia, Krios Beach offers a stunning view of the capital of Paros Island.

With sunbeds on its powdery sands, a beach volleyball court, and an array of beach bars, it's no wonder it's popular with both locals and tourists alike.

Four kilometres away from Naoussa is the secluded beach paradise, Lageri Beach. The 600m long sandy beach is known as "Paros' secret beach" and is best loved for its clear waters and tranquillity. Beach-goers revel in snorkelling and sunbathing under the cedar trees.

Take in the sun at Kolymbithres Beach, known for its moon-like rock formations sculpted by wind and water. Just a boat ride away from Naoussa, dip in its tranquil waters and explore secluded coves for a private beach experience, then head to nearby taverns to fuel up.

For adventure-seekers, Chrissi Akti Beach, or Golden Beach, is the place for watersports activities. Especially if you're up for windsurfing, the spot catches the best wind to glide along the azure waters. And if you're looking to bask in the sun, rent a sunbed or set up your mat anywhere at this vibrant beach destination.

London, UK

This quaint neighbourhood cafe's shot to fame came with its 10-second appearance in the Netflix hit. La Maison Highbury, as Cafe Belleville, was where the character, Dexter Mayhew worked in the show, and now sees flocks of people queuing up to live their London love story.

Fans are even making plans to visit the place on the 15th of July — the day when Dexter and Emma will meet in the show.

While reliving the destinations from the silver screen, tuck into the cafe's selection of baked goods like pastries, sandwiches, and bagels. Do note that the cafe doesn't take reservations.

La Maison Highbury is located at 19 Calabria Rd, London N5 1JB, United Kingdom, p.+44 20 7916 2351.

Past Lives

On the cusp of a promising career, Nora finds herself reminiscing on her life back in Seoul and her childhood sweetheart, Hae Sung, who reignites their connection through social media.

Their reunion tugs on their heartstrings and stirs reflections of love and fate. The heart-wrenching film, loosely based on the director, Celine Song's life story, is nominated for Best Picture at the 2024 Academy Awards.

From the film's iconic backdrop to the intriguing opening scene, travel in the footsteps of the star-crossed lovers around New York City.

Holiday Cocktail Lounge, New York

The opening scene of the film is a recreation of the director's memory, set in the Holiday Cocktail Lounge. The East Village speakeasy bar has built quite a reputation for itself as the go-to bar for stars like The Ramones, Madonna, Keith Richards, and even Frank Sinatra.

Once a gritty dive bar, Holiday Cocktail Lounge is now a swanky watering hole with a grungy vibe, retaining its classic mahogany horseshoe bar, where the three main characters sit.

The bar is loved for its classic cocktails like Gin Martini (US$18) or if you are in a group of four to six, Captain Strange's Good Time Punch (US$60) may just be the thing you need for the night out.

Holiday Cocktail Lounge is located at 75 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003, United States. Open daily 4pm - 2am.

Jane's Carousel, Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York

One of the most iconic scenes in the film is when Hae Sung and Nora recount their adult lives, strolling amidst the backdrop of the Brooklyn Bridge. As they realise the differences between them, the sweet reunion turns sour as they sit on the steps in front of Jane's Carousel.

The historic ride — with 48 intricately carved horses and two chariots built in 1922 — was restored and moved from Idora Park into the glass pavilion at Brooklyn Bridge Park in 2011.

Overlooking the East River with picturesque views of the bridges, you'll want to take a spin on the 100-year-old carousel.

Jane's Carousel is located at 1 Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, United States. Open Mon- Fri 11am - 6.50pm, Sat -Sun 10am - 6.50pm. Tickets run US$3 (S$4) per person.

Queen of Tears

tvN's top-rated drama, Queen of Tears brings us to iconic locations in South Korea and Germany. Its gripping storyline centres on the marriage between a farmer's son and a chaebol heiress and their journey back to love.

With a stellar cast like Kim Soo-Hyun as Baek Hyun-woo and Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in, it's no wonder these locations have become must-visit spots for a slice of the K-drama romance.

Queens Group - Hyundai, Seoul

Of course, we can't miss the key locations in South Korea where the drama was filmed. After all, that's where the main parts of the story unfold.

For example, the Queens Group department, where the couple first met and worked in, is Hyundai Seoul. As one of the largest malls in Seoul, you'll find everything, from luxury brands to delicious food, and there's even an indoor garden, Sound Forest. The mall is conveniently linked to the Yeouido Station, look for the signs to find your way there.

Hyundai Seoul is located at 108 Yeouidae-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

Hong Mansion - Korean Stone Art Museum, Seoul

You'll be surprised to know that the lavish Queens' mansion in the show is the facade of the Korean Stone Art Museum.

Located at Seongbuk-dong, the museum is nestled in lush surroundings and is even set against the backdrop of Bugaksan — exactly like the luxurious and private lifestyle you'd expect of a chaebol. Although you won't find any chaebol there, you'll learn a lot about the history of stone sculptures in Korea.

Korean Stone Art Museum is located at 66 Daesagwan-ro 13-gil, Seongbuk District, Seoul, South Korea. Open Tue - Fri 10am - 5pm, Sat - Sun 10am - 6pm. Closed Mon.

Watch Sunset at Geonji Village, Chungju, North Chungcheong Province

In episode 12, the couple makes their way to Hyun-woo's hometown where he confesses his feelings to Hae-in. With the glorious sunset painting the town golden, it's hard not to be mesmerised by the sight.

Nestled in the small town of Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, Geonji Village is surrounded by mountains and rivers, and about two hours by train from Seoul.

Geonji Village is located at 824-1 Jodong-ri, Dongnyang-myeon, Chungju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do.

Asan Dunpo Sinwang Farm, Chungcheongnam-do

The show opens with this dreamy scene, where the heiress flies in by helicopter to find Hyun-woo in his hometown, set in the pear blossom field of Asan Dunpo Sinwang Farm.

The ocean of white petals sets the tone for an enchanting atmosphere, making it an unforgettable scene in the show. Do take note that pear blossoms bloom only for a short time from mid-April to early May, so plan your trip accordingly if you'd like to lose yourself among the flowers.

Otherwise, purchase some Korean pears, which are said to aid digestion.

Asan Dunpo Sinwang Farm Paddy Fields is located at 130-2 Sinwang-ri, Dunpo-myeon, Asan-si, Chungcheongnam-do.

Spree River, Berlin

The magnificent Spree River sets the scene for the couple's honeymoon phase in the movie. Originating in the Lusatian Highlands and flowing through Saxony, Brandenburg, this waterway plays a central role in Berlin's cultural and social setting.

Hop on a boat ride to catch a glimpse of iconic landmarks such as the Berlin Cathedral and the Reichstag building, or stroll along the green spaces and pose for your Queen of Tears shot in front of this vibrant river.

Hotel de Rome, Berlin

In their attempt to reignite lost love in episode six, the couple engaged in some heartfelt conversations at the rooftop terrace of Hotel de Rome.

Built in 1898, the hotel was originally the headquarters of Dresdner Bank and today, it is transformed into a five-star hotel with the former bank's jewel vault turned into a spa and indoor pool.

With luxurious rooms, exquisite dining experiences, and a rooftop terrace that boasts panoramic views of cultural landmarks like the Brandenburg Gate and Museum Island, this is quite the perfect site for some romance.

Hotel de Rome is located at Behrenstraße 37, 10117 Berlin, Germany.

This article was first published in City Nomads.