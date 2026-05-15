'MRT Gala': Lasalle's graduation show at Cantonment station draws praise

When it comes to fashion shows, many might picture grand stages, elaborate backdrops or plenty of glitz and glamour.

But Lasalle College of the Arts took a different route for its graduation showcase this year — turning the upcoming Cantonment MRT station into a fashion runway.

The fashion show, De:centering, held on Thursday (May 14) spotlighted 13 collections designed by students graduating from Laselle's Fashion Design and Textiles degree programme.

Some highlights include Gek Sng Kio by Eng Li Wen, inspired by Singapore's disappearing communal spaces such as the Sungei Road flea market, The Uneven Starting Line by Vanessa Lim, exploring class privilege in Singapore as well as ModestScape by Nurul Izza Rahmat, which combines contemporary design with modestwear functionality and sustainable material choices.

Besides the collections, the other highlight of the fashion show was its setting — which drew praise online for its creativity.

In a TikTok video posted by Jarielann that evening, models can be seen entering the venue via the escalator, strutting down the runway as seated guests viewed the collections.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@jarielann/video/7639770133459651862[/embed]

"This felt like a fever dream honestly," she said.

Some netizens said it reminded them of Chanel's Metiers d'art 2026 show, which was presented in a subway station in New York last December.

"Whoever thought of using this location needs a raise," said a comment, while another read: "This is so refreshing."

Others likened Laselle's fashion show to the Met Gala, a star-studded fashion charity event hosted at the Museum of Modern Art in New York every year.

"Not Met Gala, but MRT Gala," a netizen quipped, while another said: "They should have held the Met Gala here."

In a media release, head of Lasalle's School of Fashion Circe Henestrosa said that they were thrilled to present this year's graduate fashion show at the MRT station.

"Singapore is a hub for much of the innovation coming out of Asia, a place where a multitude of cultures come together and are celebrated," she said.

"We hope this show represents the potential that the city has to be a hub where new modes of fashion-making emerge."

Following the fashion show, the collections will be exhibited at Lasalle's Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore galleries from May 22 to June 3.

Cantonment, Keppel and Prince Edward Road MRT stations are set to open on July 12.

The opening of these stations will officially complete the loop on the Circle Line, which first became operational in 2009.

Speaking to the media at the fashion show, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said that the upcoming stations are now undergoing final systems testing and integration after several years of construction.

"We've come a full circle now."

[[nid:735848]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com