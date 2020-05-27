Circuit breaker eats: Delivery options from Central Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in Central Singapore that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

What's available:

Traditional ban mee, mee hoon kueh and you mee.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Mon to Fri, order by 9pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide with allocated areas for different days of the week when you place orders directly with the stall.

Delivery charges: $6 delivery charge.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 8522 8812 following the instructions here. Also available on Foodpanda and WhyQ.

What's available:

The usual cafe menu items with a range of pastas, pizzas and bento sets, as well as drinks, including cold brew coffee, matcha lattes and brown sugar boba milk.

From now till May 31, enjoy a 1-for-1 deal with all pastas. Self pick-up is available.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 9pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: $10 delivery charge with a minimum order of $25. Free delivery with a minimum order of $50.

How to order: Order on website.

After reading so much raves about Uggli Muffins, I decided to try it! Upon reaching, uncle (believe is the boss?) say... Posted by Jacqueline Goh on Saturday, May 23, 2020

What's available:

Baby muffins in a wide variety of flavours including cranberry, banana and walnut, oreo cookies and blueberry. Cookies and other baked goodies are also available seasonally.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Tue to Sun, order by 3.30pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: $10 for all deliveries.

How to order: Call +65 9873 8683.

To check out all our Circuit Breaker Eats listings, click here.

Are you the owner of a local F&B business that is providing food delivery? Fill in this form to be featured.

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).