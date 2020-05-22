Circuit breaker eats: Delivery options from the East

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the East that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

What's available:

Taiwanese porridge with traditional comfort food such as chai poh (preserved radish) omelette, braised pork belly and minced pork patties. Oyster mee sua, lu rou fan (braised pork rice) and braised pork belly buns.

Delivery schedule: Daily, last order at 9.30pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: $10 flat delivery charge, no minimum required.

How to order: Call +65 6346 1088 or email order@goldleaf.com.sg

What's available:

Signature Malaysian-style chilli ban mee, with toppings such as scallop and abalone; fishball noodles, minced pork noodles. Set meals include one drink.

Delivery schedule: Daily

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Dependent on location and delivery service; $3 surcharge for Hari Raya weekend, minimum order of $22 for delivery. Free delivery for orders above $80.

How to order: Order on their website, GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

What's available:

Burnt cheesecake, ondeh ondeh and chocolate whole cakes and roll cakes. Free delivery islandwide with no minimum order amount required for the month of May.

Pickup available from Durian Treasure at 5 Joo Chiat Place #01-01, Mon – Sat, 5pm – 9pm.

Delivery schedule: Daily, 7pm to 9pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Free delivery with any purchase for the month of May.

How to order: Two days advance order required. Order through Facebook, Instagram or through WhatsApp to +65 9012 3551.

