Circuit breaker eats: Delivery options from North-East Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places to consider in the North-East of Singapore that will deliver to your doorstep:

What's available:

Bento sets from $9.90, with a choice of Western or Asian dishes such as ghost pepper cheesy fried chicken chop and sambal ayam. Burgers, pastas and salads are also available, as well as side dishes.

For takeaway bento sets, there is 10 per cent off for two bentos and 20 per cent off for four bentos.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 11am to 10pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery for the Woodlands outlet.

Delivery charges: Delivery charges vary depending on location.

How to order: Call +65 83213989 or order via GrabFood.

What's available:

Traditional Hong Kong charcoal barbecue food such as roasted duck, char siew and honey sesame barbecue ribs. Call in advance to order or collect at the store.

There will be complimentary soup given for takeaways on orders above $50, on a first-come-first-served basis.

View menu

Delivery schedule: 7am to 7pm, except Mondays.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: Free delivery for orders above $50. Delivery fees vary from $5 to $12 for orders below $50, depending on location.

How to order: Call +65 82019583.

What's available:

Fresh bakes such as artisanal breads, cinnamon rolls, brownies, croissants and pound cakes. Pre-orders only, with slots available from now till end of June. Valid for takeaways and deliveries.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 12pm to 9pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: Delivery fees vary from $6 to $12, depending on location.

How to order: Through their Facebook page.

To check out all our Circuit Breaker Eats listings, click here.

Are you the owner of a local F&B business that is providing food delivery? Fill in this form to be featured.

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).

trining@asiaone.com