Circuit breaker eats: Delivery options from North Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places to consider in the North of Singapore that will deliver to your doorstep:

Coba Coba

Coba Coba serves one of the best Indonesian cuisines in town, specializing in serving Nasi Ambeng 🌶 - a platter of... Posted by Coba Coba on Thursday, May 14, 2020

What's available:

Signature nasi ambeng sharing platter, tahu telur, ikan bakar, nasi lemak.

View menu

Delivery schedule: 11am to 8pm, daily.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: Islandwide delivery is $20 with additional charges in the CBD, Sentosa and Tuas.

How to order: Order via website or Grabfood.

✌Brought back by popular demand during the Mother's Day promotion. Cant finish the entire Tok Panjang? No worries, we... Posted by Woody Family CAFE on Monday, May 18, 2020

What's available:

Buah keluah fried rice, nasi ulam, pasta, babi ponteh and other Peranakan dishes, set meals and cake sets.

View menu

Delivery schedule: 10am to 10pm, daily.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: Minimum order of $60 for free delivery.

How to order: Order via website, Foodpanda and Deliveroo

Sending you some mid-week snacks again! Hope you had been staying home to enjoy our Ang ku Kuehs! Thank you to all @... Posted by The Ang Ku Kueh Hut on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

What's available:

Handmade ang ku kueh in a box of five or ten, traditional full month gift box, whole or sliced kueh salat cake.

View menu

Delivery schedule: 11am to 5pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: $5 delivery per location with minimum purchase of one box of 10. Free delivery for order of 60 pieces and above.

How to order: Fill up this form to order, or WhatsApp +65 8813 7636

