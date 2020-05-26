Circuit breaker eats: Delivery options from the West

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the West that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

What's available:

A large variety of food ranging from western food and wu xiang to roasted meats, zi char dishes and fishball noodles. You can order a mixture of food from the various stalls in this coffeeshop.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily; Lunch from 11.30am to 2.30pm, and dinner from 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Delivery charges from $4, depending on location. Minimum order of $10 required.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 9674 0015.

What's available:

Braised duck rice, porridge, noodles and kway chap (braised pig innards). Order a braised duck set from the Fusionopolis branch and can add a cup of Chicha San Chen bubble tea to your order as part of a collaboration between the two brands.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: Varies according to your location. Minimum order of $20 required on GrabFood.

How to order: Order via Foodpanda and GrabFood.

What's available:

Customised healthy food bowls with choice of aglio olio, cha soba, salad and quinoa bases.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Mon to Fri only, excluding public holidays. Last order at 4.45pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: Delivery charges from $5, depending on location. No minimum order required.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 9699 9233. Also available on Deliveroo, Foodpanda and Grabfood.

