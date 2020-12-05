Circuit breaker eats: Food options if you are staying in Central Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?
Here are some places in Central Singapore that deliver to the doorstep to consider:
Lad & Dad
What's available:
Beer battered haddock fish and chips, bangers and mash, English fry up all-day breakfast and beef stew.
You can also purchase frozen beef stew and english sausages that you can reheat and cook at home. Self collection is available via WhatsApp to +65 9247 7385.
Delivery schedule: Daily.
Delivery locations: Islandwide
Delivery charges: $8 delivery fee, minimum order of $60 is required.
How to order: Order through website.
Godmama
What's available:
A full spectrum of Peranakan dishes such as ayam buah keluak (black nut chicken stew), babi pongteh (braised pork belly), sambal udang (sambal prawns), as well as fusion dishes like buah keluak bolognese pasta and tiger prawns laksa pasta. Set menus for two to eight pax are also available.
Frozen packs of beef rendang, ngoh hiang (pork and prawn rolls), babi pongteh, babi assam (stewed assam pork) and itek tim (salted vegetable duck soup) are available for purchase. Self-collection and drive-through collection available with orders made at least 30 minutes in advance.
Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 8.30pm. Delivery will be done within 60 minutes of order placed
Delivery locations: Islandwide.
Delivery charges: $10 delivery fee, no minimum order is required. Free delivery for set menus and orders above $100.
How to order: Order from website.
Papi's Tacos
What's available:
Mexican fare with tacos, quesadillas, burritos and sides on the menu and chicken, beef, pork and chorizo options.
Home DIY taco kits are also available for delivery ; order online before heading down.
Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 930pm. Last order is extended till 11pm on Fri & Sat
Delivery locations: Islandwide.
Delivery charges: Charges vary depending on location from upwards of $10, with a minimum order of $50 required.
How to order: Order from website or call +65 6258 0701.
