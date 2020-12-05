Circuit breaker eats: Food options if you are staying in Central Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in Central Singapore that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

Lad & Dad

LAD & DAD serves proper comfort food and beer. Our signature dishes are beer battered haddock FISH & CHIPS and fresh... Posted by Keith Koh on Monday, May 11, 2020

What's available:

Beer battered haddock fish and chips, bangers and mash, English fry up all-day breakfast and beef stew.

You can also purchase frozen beef stew and english sausages that you can reheat and cook at home. Self collection is available via WhatsApp to +65 9247 7385.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily.

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: $8 delivery fee, minimum order of $60 is required.

How to order: Order through website.

What's available:

A full spectrum of Peranakan dishes such as ayam buah keluak (black nut chicken stew), babi pongteh (braised pork belly), sambal udang (sambal prawns), as well as fusion dishes like buah keluak bolognese pasta and tiger prawns laksa pasta. Set menus for two to eight pax are also available.

Frozen packs of beef rendang, ngoh hiang (pork and prawn rolls), babi pongteh, babi assam (stewed assam pork) and itek tim (salted vegetable duck soup) are available for purchase. Self-collection and drive-through collection available with orders made at least 30 minutes in advance.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 8.30pm. Delivery will be done within 60 minutes of order placed

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: $10 delivery fee, no minimum order is required. Free delivery for set menus and orders above $100.

How to order: Order from website.

What's available:

Mexican fare with tacos, quesadillas, burritos and sides on the menu and chicken, beef, pork and chorizo options.

Home DIY taco kits are also available for delivery ; order online before heading down.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 930pm. Last order is extended till 11pm on Fri & Sat

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: Charges vary depending on location from upwards of $10, with a minimum order of $50 required.

How to order: Order from website or call +65 6258 0701.

