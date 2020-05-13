Circuit breaker eats: Food options if you are staying in the North

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?
Here are some places in the North that deliver to the doorstep to consider:
Chong Pang Nasi Lemak
What's available:
Nasi lemak set meals ranging from $4.40 and $5, complete your meals with ala carte sides such as chicken wings, mackeral otah, ikan bilis and peanuts.
Delivery schedule: Monday to Friday, 7pm to 9pm or 9.15pm
Delivery locations:
- Punggol, Sengkang (Monday)
- Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Chua Chu Kang (Tuesday)
- Woodlands, Admiralty, Sembawang (Wednesday)
- Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Toa Payoh (Thursday)
- Tampines (Friday)
Delivery charges: $5 to $7 depended on locations.
How to order: Order via Whatsapp at +65 9426 6755, cut off time 2pm
Xinghua Delight
What's available:
Authentic Putien food, including Xinghua bee hoon, lor mee and ala carte dishes. Set meals start from $48 for three to four pax.
Delivery schedule: 10am to 10pm
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery
Delivery charges: $5 delivery fee with a minimum spend of $50
How to order: Order via Facebook or GrabFood
Baker's Brew Studio
What's available:
Sliced cakes, Dalgona tiramisu, desserts, handmade pastries and whole chilled cakes available for preorder.
Delivery schedule: 11am to 8pm
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery
Delivery charges: Free delivery with minimum spend of $60 listed in the menu above.
How to order: Order on the website or call +65 9004 7233 for assistance.
