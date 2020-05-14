Circuit breaker eats: Food options if you are staying in the North-East

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the North-East that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

Hi everybody! We would like to thank all of you for your kind support and valuable feedbacks over the past few days. We... Posted by Zhang You on Monday, April 20, 2020

What's available:

Chicken claypot rice set meals ranging from $20 to $34, with four choices of soup: watercress, old cucumber, lotus root and salted vegetable and duck.

It is recommended to order one day in advance. Self collection is also available at Kovan food centre.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Wednesday to Monday, 12pm to 8pm (last order at 7pm).

Delivery locations: Within 5km to 10km of store.

Delivery charges: $5 within 5km and $8 for delivery addresses between 5km and 10km.

How to order: Order here, call or WhatsApp at +65 9627 4113.

Have Control over when you get your order, & be Rewarded for it at the same time! SAVE 15% OFF your total order (NO MIN... Posted by Chops Grill & Sides on Monday, May 11, 2020

What's available:

Western fusion menu featuring mains such as grilled chicken, steak and pasta. Available via delivery or takeaway from Ang Mo Kio and Holland Village outlets.

There is also 15 per cent off self pick-up online orders with the promotion code "15OFFPICKUP", no minimum spend required.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 12pm to 10pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.

Delivery charges: Minimum order of $35 is required with a delivery charge of $9. For orders $50 and above, delivery is free.

How to order: Deliveries are available via GrabFood, FoodPanda, Deliveroo and Oddle.

We were told this is not a bad way to eat kuehs 😋 Do try it out and let us know which is your preferred combination! Posted by Kueh Sio on Saturday, May 9, 2020

What's available:

An assortment of Nyonya kuehs such as ondeh ondeh, kueh lapis and png kueh. It is recommended to order at least one day in advance.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, except Mondays.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery, with different zones allocated for different days.

North and East zone – Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

South and West zone – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Delivery charges: $5 delivery fee with a minimum order of $25.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 8852 3199.

To check out all our Circuit Breaker Eats listings, click here.

Are you the owner of a local F&B business that is providing food delivery? Fill in this form to be featured.

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).

trining@asiaone.com