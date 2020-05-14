Circuit breaker eats: Food options if you are staying in the North-East

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?
Here are some places in the North-East that deliver to the doorstep to consider:
Charcoal Claypot Rice
What's available:
Chicken claypot rice set meals ranging from $20 to $34, with four choices of soup: watercress, old cucumber, lotus root and salted vegetable and duck.
It is recommended to order one day in advance. Self collection is also available at Kovan food centre.
Delivery schedule: Wednesday to Monday, 12pm to 8pm (last order at 7pm).
Delivery locations: Within 5km to 10km of store.
Delivery charges: $5 within 5km and $8 for delivery addresses between 5km and 10km.
How to order: Order here, call or WhatsApp at +65 9627 4113.
ChopS! Grill & Sides @ Ang Mo Kio
What's available:
Western fusion menu featuring mains such as grilled chicken, steak and pasta. Available via delivery or takeaway from Ang Mo Kio and Holland Village outlets.
There is also 15 per cent off self pick-up online orders with the promotion code "15OFFPICKUP", no minimum spend required.
Delivery schedule: Daily, 12pm to 10pm.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery.
Delivery charges: Minimum order of $35 is required with a delivery charge of $9. For orders $50 and above, delivery is free.
How to order: Deliveries are available via GrabFood, FoodPanda, Deliveroo and Oddle.
Kueh Sio
What's available:
An assortment of Nyonya kuehs such as ondeh ondeh, kueh lapis and png kueh. It is recommended to order at least one day in advance.
Delivery schedule: Daily, except Mondays.
Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery, with different zones allocated for different days.
- North and East zone – Wednesday, Friday and Sunday
- South and West zone – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Delivery charges: $5 delivery fee with a minimum order of $25.
How to order: WhatsApp +65 8852 3199.
