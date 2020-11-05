Circuit breaker eats: Food options if you are staying in the West

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the West that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

What's available:

All shapes, sizes and flavours of dumplings, handmade noodles and korean BBQ meats. You can also purchase frozen dumplings and steam them at your convenience with instructions here.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily.

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: $7 delivery fee, minimum order of $20 is required. Free delivery for orders over $40.

How to order: Order through website.

What's available:

Customisable okonomiyaki is the star, with a variety of Japanese sides and appetisers like potato cheese mentai and garlic fried rice available.

Self-pickup is available with a 10 per cent discount off the total bill. DIY okonomiyaki sets that you can cook up at home are also available.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily.

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: Delivery charges vary according to location, starting from $3 and no minimum order required. Free delivery with orders above $100.

How to order: To order, WhatsApp +65 9632 6385.

What's available:

Zi char dishes including cereal prawns, coffee pork ribs and fried vermicelli with pork trotters.

Self-collection available; order online before heading down.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily.

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: $6 delivery charge, minimum order of $50 required. Free delivery for orders above $200

How to order: Order via website.

