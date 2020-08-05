Circuit breaker eats: Food options if you're staying in the East

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places to consider in the East that will deliver to your doorstep:

What's available:

Sambal stingray, clams, grilled sotong and all your favourite BBQ seafood. They're running a two for $38 Indonesian crab promotion with free mantous. There's also a $4.80 menu for zi char items like fried rice and mee goreng.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 2pm to 10pm

Delivery locations: East, North-East and Central areas within a 20km radius

Delivery charges: Free delivery for most parts in the east, $5 delivery fee applies for other areas, some with limited delivery slots. Free delivery for orders $150 and above. Refer to their map here for delivery areas and fees.

How to order: Call or WhatsApp Joyce at +65 9018 2564.

What’s available:

A full range of steaks from grass-fed striploins to bone-in Tomahawk steaks. For non-beef eaters, there's Spanish Iberico pork, chicken skewers, and lamb racks. Mother's Day promotion available.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, 12pm to 9.30pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: $5 delivery fee for areas in the East, $10 delivery islandwide, no minimum spend. Free delivery above $100.

How to order: Order online here or call +65 6448 1732 or +65 9635 2093 for orders or queries. Delivery also available via Foodpanda or GrabFood.

What’s available:

Unusual cafe grub — think croissant sandwiches (Hae Bee Hiam, Curry Egg Mayo, and more), mains such as Smoked Duck and Mala Soba, Salmon Congee, pastries, cakes as well as their signature coffee.

View menu (for takeaway; smaller menu available for delivery)

Delivery schedule: Daily, 9am to 9pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Varies depending on location and food delivery service used.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 8259 0316 for queries or to pre-order for collection. Delivery in the East available via Deliveroo, GrabFood and Foodpanda; islandwide delivery available via Grab Express and Lalamove ($5 rebate with minimum spend of $50)

To check out all our Circuit Breaker Eats listings, click here.

Are you the owner of a local F&B business that is providing food delivery? Fill in this form to be featured.

candicecai@asiaone.com