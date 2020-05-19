Circuit breaker eats: Meals you can order from Central Singapore

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in Central Singapore that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

Craving for a bowl of delicious Wanton Noodles 🍜 served with springy egg noodles and juicy wantons? Let us deliver them... Posted by Wanton Fu on Thursday, 14 May 2020

What's available:

Wonton mee with homemade chili, fried garlic and crispy pork lard. Sides available include wonton soup, fried wontons and ngoh hiang (prawn and meat roll).

Store pickup is available.

Delivery schedule: Daily. Last order at 2am

Delivery locations: Islandwide

Delivery charges: Follow their Facebook page to view the locations that qualify for free delivery for the day. A minimum order of $18 is required, with a $0.20 charge for each takeaway container required.

For orders made on the website, delivery charges are $10, with a minimum order of $29. Free delivery for orders above $100. A 10 per cent discount is available for first-time customers.

How to order: WhatsApp +65 8819 9089 or order from website. Also available on Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood.

What's available:

Vegetarian-friendly Chinese cuisine with family set options for up to six persons. You can also order their flavoured steam buns and handmade mock meatballs.

Self pickup is available when you order 30 minutes in advance.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily. Order between 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: Delivery fee ranges from free to $10, depending on location and a minimum order of $49 is required.

How to order: Call +65 6238 5085/+65 8298 6426.

What's available:

Japanese dishes, bento sets and desserts, including gunma torimeshi bento, poutine fries and warabi mochi dessert.

Takeway is available. Whatsapp +65 9826 3471.

View menu

Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 6.30pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide.

Delivery charges: Free delivery with minimum order of $50. For orders below $50, a delivery fee applies.

How to order: Order through Guoco Tower website or from GrabFood.

